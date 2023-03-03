Halkirk United braced for stern test against North Caledonian League champions Invergordon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Halkirk United braced for stern test against North Caledonian League champions Invergordon

By Andy Skinner
March 3, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: March 3, 2023, 12:14 pm
Halkirk United's Don Swanson chases down Fort William's Asad Ahmed. Image: Iain Ferguson
Halkirk United's Don Swanson chases down Fort William's Asad Ahmed. Image: Iain Ferguson

Halkirk United manager Ewan McElroy believes his side will come up against the North Caledonian League’s strongest side when they face Invergordon this weekend.

Last season’s champions Invergordon are 14 points adrift of leaders Loch Ness at present, but they still have four games in hand which could reduce that gap to two points if they can capitalise on them.

Although Gary Campbell’s men are the chasing pack at present, McElroy feels their run of seven straight victories shows they are still firmly in the mix.

Halkirk United in action against Inverness Athletic. Image: Inverness Athletic FC

McElroy said: “We are under no illusions about the difficulty of the task at hand.

“For me, Invergordon are probably the strongest squad in the league and recent form kind of confirms that.

“They are gunning for the league, where we maybe don’t have quite as much to play for, but we will still hope to travel down reasonably strong and give them a decent game.

“They are usually relatively tight games against Invergordon, which is credit to our squad. Over the last couple of years they have shown they are probably just in front.

“Loch Ness have done fantastically well this year and it looks like a two-horse race between those two – with a wee bundle of us below.”

United hoping to finish strongly

Halkirk occupy seventh position in the table at present, among a cluster of teams occupying mid-table positions.

With five games remaining, McElroy is determined to finish the campaign with a flourish.

He added: “It’s a hugely competitive league this year, which you can see just from looking at the league table.

“I think it’s just about the toughest the league has been.

“We have got to take that into consideration. Unfortunately, we were severely hampered with injuries at the start of the season, and I think that probably cost us.

“It has been a bit of an up and down season. There have been plenty positives for sure, but also plenty to work on in the future.

“We will try to finish with as many points as possible. Some teams, including ourselves, might use it to blood in a few younger boys for seasons to come.

“It’s an obvious step up from the summer league, which is what the majority of boys are probably playing at their own age.

“Hopefully over the next few games we will be able to pop in one or two of the younger boys and see how they get on.

“We will certainly do our best to pick up as many points as possible between now and the end.”

Loch Ness aiming to maintain 14-point advantage

Leaders Loch Ness will aim to maintain the gap at the top, when they make the trip to bottom side Bonar Bridge.

Golspie Sutherland are looking to continue their improved recent form when they host third-placed St Duthus.

Inverness Athletic will aim to get back on track when they make the trip to Thurso, while Fort William travel to Clachnacuddin reserves.

Elsewhere, Orkney host Nairn County reserves, whose boss Stuart Finnie has confirmed he will step down from his role at the end of the season.

Finnie will be aiming to sign off on a high following seven seasons in the role, with County in North Caledonian Cup semi-final action at home to Invergordon later this month.

