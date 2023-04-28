Junior football: Hermes set sights on reaching Quest Engineering Cup final

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hermes travel to Tayside on Saturday to face Kevin McNaughton’s Dundee North End, currently fourth in the Midlands League, in the last four of the Quest Engineering Cup (kick-off 2.30pm).

The winners will meet either Carnoustie Panmure or Downfield in the final.

In the McBookie.com Premier League, newly-crowned champions Culter will host a bumper crowd at Crombie Park for the visit of East End.

Stonehaven make the trip to Nairn St Ninian, Stoneywood Parkvale welcome Dufftown and it’s a 1pm start for the Aberdeen Sports Village encounter between Bridge of Don Thistle and Maud.

In the Championship, leaders Sunnybank will be looking to bounce back from their midweek cup defeat when they go to Deveronside and second-placed Fraserburgh United entertain Burghead Thistle.

At Spain Park, Banks o’ Dee face Longside, it’s third versus fourth when Newmachar United go to Forres Thistle, Glentanar play New Elgin at Woodside and Aberdeen University are at home to Lossiemouth United.

In the quarter-final of the Elginshire Cup, Rothie Rovers meet Islavale in Rothienorman. All matches get under way at 2pm unless indicated otherwise.