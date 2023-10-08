Junior football: Hermes lead the way as north-east clubs impress in Scottish Junior Cup

While the atrocious weather conditions played their part in postponing several fixtures, there were some excellent results for north-east clubs in the second round of the Scottish Junior Cup.

This included Hermes knocking out one of the tournament favourites, Beith Juniors, who eliminated them last season.

In the only all-local tie, Keith Walker’s 82nd-minute strike for Rothie Rovers at Colony Park saw the Rothienorman side progress.

Manager Kevin Beaton admits his team weren’t at their best, saying “We didn’t play well, we struggled in the first half and Colony were the better team.

“They had a real chance just after the break and that seemed to fire us up.

“We had a couple of very good chances but their keeper pulled off a couple of fantastic saves before Keith drove the ball home from just inside the area.

“We’re delighted to be in the third round, which is the furthest we’ve been in our short history.

“We’re at home, against either Shotts Bon Accord or St. Roch’s, and there’s been some great results for our local sides which is absolutely fabulous to see.

“Coincidentally, we face Colony again this weekend in the Quest Engineering Cup at home and we’ll have to be a lot better if we want to go through.

“Sam McCalley has picked up a hamstring problem and he’ll miss out, along with Craig Smith.”

At Lochside Park, Hermes keeper Jacob Otto was the hero, saving a trio of spot kicks in the shootout as the hosts went through 3-1 on penalties after they had shared four goals in normal time with Beith.

Grant Rose and Connor McKenzie were the home marksmen with Carlo Monti and Ciaran Divert responding. Hermes are at home to Hurlford or Tayport in the next round.

Bridge of Don Thistle shrugged off the disappointment of last Sunday’s narrow Grill League Cup final defeat by hammering Irvine Victoria 6-1 at Aberdeen Sports Village with Toby Mitchell (2), Adam Joji, Kyle Murphy, Kyle Gould and Brett Findlay.

League Cup champions Culter recovered from two down at home to Craigmark Burtonians to win 4-2 with a Callum Dunbar hat-trick and a Ross Clark counter doing the damage.

In the Friday evening game Banks o’ Dee JFC went down 2-1 to Montrose Roselea with Robbie Campbell scoring for the Spain Park team.

Hall Russell United lost 5-2 at home to Lesmahagow and Stoneywood Parkvale were narrowly beaten 3-2 by St. Anthony’s in Glasgow.

The clashes involving East End, Deveronside and Dyce all fell victim to the waterlogged conditions throughout the country while Camelon forfeited their match with Stonehaven who now await the winners of East End and East Kilbride.

In the McBookie.com Premier League, the only game to survive the weather saw Fraserburgh United beat Sunnybank to go fourth in the table. Jake West and Zak Conway were on target for United with Kieran Munro replying.

In the Championship, Forres Thistle hit double figures at home to Whitehills with Cammy Grant (4), Toby Clark (3), Jamie Souter, Neil Moir and Matty Milne scoring while the only other match to go ahead saw Glentanar take the points against New Elgin at Woodside.

A Callum Kelly treble and singles from Alfie Knox and Jason McDonald saw Maud ease into the second stage of the Quest Engineering Cup at the expense of Cruden Bay.

SCOTTISH JUNIOR CUP – Second Round: Banks o’ Dee JFC 1-2 Montrose Roselea, Bridge of Don Thistle 6-1 Irvine Victoria, Camelon P-P Stonehaven, Colony Park 0-1 Rothie Rovers, Culter 4-2 Craigmark Burtonians, Dundee Violet P-P Deveronside, East End P-P East Kilbride Thistle, Finnart P-P Dyce, Hall Russell United 2-5 Lesmahagow, Hermes 2-2 (3-1 p) Beith, St. Anthony’s 2-3 Stoneywood Parkvale.

PREMIER LEAGUE: Fraserburgh United 2-1 Sunnybank, Nairn St. Ninian P-P Buchanhaven Hearts, Newmachar United P-P Ellon United.

CHAMPIONSHIP: Banchory St. Ternan P-P Burghead Thistle, Dufftown P-P Lossiemouth United, Forres Thistle 10-0 Whitehills, Glentanar 2-1 New Elgin.

QUEST ENGINEERING CUP – First round: Islavale P-P Longside, Maud 5-0 Cruden Bay.