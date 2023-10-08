Junior football: Hermes lead the way as north-east clubs impress in Scottish Junior Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

Junior football: Hermes lead the way as north-east clubs impress in Scottish Junior Cup

Rothie Rovers progressed to the last 64 of the competition at the expense of Colony Park.

By Dave Macdermid
Rothie's Jamie McKinnon and Colony's Stevie Livingstone battle for the ball. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Rothie's Jamie McKinnon and Colony's Stevie Livingstone battle for the ball. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

While the atrocious weather conditions played their part in postponing several fixtures, there were some excellent results for north-east clubs in the second round of the Scottish Junior Cup.

This included Hermes knocking out one of the tournament favourites, Beith Juniors, who eliminated them last season.

In the only all-local tie, Keith Walker’s 82nd-minute strike for Rothie Rovers at Colony Park saw the Rothienorman side progress.

Manager Kevin Beaton admits his team weren’t at their best, saying “We didn’t play well, we struggled in the first half and Colony were the better team.

“They had a real chance just after the break and that seemed to fire us up.

“We had a couple of very good chances but their keeper pulled off a couple of fantastic saves before Keith drove the ball home from just inside the area.

“We’re delighted to be in the third round, which is the furthest we’ve been in our short history.

“We’re at home, against either Shotts Bon Accord or St. Roch’s, and there’s been some great results for our local sides which is absolutely fabulous to see.

“Coincidentally, we face Colony again this weekend in the Quest Engineering Cup at home and we’ll have to be a lot better if we want to go through.

“Sam McCalley has picked up a hamstring problem and he’ll miss out, along with Craig Smith.”

Colony’ Park’s goalkeeper Archie Mackay blocks Rothie’s Philip Watt. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

At Lochside Park, Hermes keeper Jacob Otto was the hero, saving a trio of spot kicks in the shootout as the hosts went through 3-1 on penalties after they had shared four goals in normal time with Beith.

Grant Rose and Connor McKenzie were the home marksmen with Carlo Monti and Ciaran Divert responding. Hermes are at home to Hurlford or Tayport in the next round.

Bridge of Don Thistle shrugged off the disappointment of last Sunday’s narrow Grill League Cup final defeat by hammering Irvine Victoria 6-1 at Aberdeen Sports Village with Toby Mitchell (2), Adam Joji, Kyle Murphy, Kyle Gould and Brett Findlay.

League Cup champions Culter recovered from two down at home to Craigmark Burtonians to win 4-2 with a Callum Dunbar hat-trick and a Ross Clark counter doing the damage.

In the Friday evening game Banks o’ Dee JFC went down 2-1 to Montrose Roselea with Robbie Campbell scoring for the Spain Park team.

Hall Russell United lost 5-2 at home to Lesmahagow and Stoneywood Parkvale were narrowly beaten 3-2 by St. Anthony’s in Glasgow.

The clashes involving East End, Deveronside and Dyce all fell victim to the waterlogged conditions throughout the country while Camelon forfeited their match with Stonehaven who now await the winners of East End and East Kilbride.

In the McBookie.com Premier League, the only game to survive the weather saw Fraserburgh United beat Sunnybank to go fourth in the table. Jake West and Zak Conway were on target for United with Kieran Munro replying.

In the Championship, Forres Thistle hit double figures at home to Whitehills with Cammy Grant (4), Toby Clark (3), Jamie Souter, Neil Moir and Matty Milne scoring while the only other match to go ahead saw Glentanar take the points against New Elgin at Woodside.

A Callum Kelly treble and singles from Alfie Knox and Jason McDonald saw Maud ease into the second stage of the Quest Engineering Cup at the expense of Cruden Bay.

SCOTTISH JUNIOR CUP – Second Round: Banks o’ Dee JFC 1-2 Montrose Roselea, Bridge of Don Thistle 6-1 Irvine Victoria, Camelon P-P Stonehaven, Colony Park 0-1 Rothie Rovers, Culter 4-2 Craigmark Burtonians, Dundee Violet P-P Deveronside, East End P-P East Kilbride Thistle, Finnart P-P Dyce, Hall Russell United 2-5 Lesmahagow, Hermes 2-2 (3-1 p) Beith, St. Anthony’s 2-3 Stoneywood Parkvale.

PREMIER LEAGUE: Fraserburgh United 2-1 Sunnybank, Nairn St. Ninian P-P Buchanhaven Hearts, Newmachar United P-P Ellon United.

CHAMPIONSHIP: Banchory St. Ternan P-P Burghead Thistle, Dufftown P-P Lossiemouth United, Forres Thistle 10-0 Whitehills, Glentanar 2-1 New Elgin.

QUEST ENGINEERING CUP – First round: Islavale P-P Longside, Maud 5-0 Cruden Bay.

More from Scottish Football

Bayley Hutchison in action for Aberdeen Women against Hearts in a SWPL match at Balmoral Stadium.
Aberdeen Women edged out in five-goal thriller at Dundee United
Inverness Athletic racked up a 6-1 weekend win against Alness United at Dalmore Park, Alness. Image: Inverness Athletic
North Caledonian League: Second half blitz seals win for Inverness Athletic
The St Machar Thistle players at a recent training session. Supplied by St Machar Thistle.
Aberdeen amateur football team lose Scottish Cup tie 51-0 but move on ‘with heads…
Dundee v Ross County at Dens Park is off. Image: SNS Group
Dundee v Ross County, Elgin v Stenhousemuir and the Highland League Cup semi-final postponed
Colony Park and Culter are both in Scottish Junior Cup action this weekend. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Junior football: North-east sides target last 64 of Scottish Junior Cup
Ryan Macledod, left, in action for Inverness Athletic. Image: Inverness Athletic
Cup finalists Inverness Athletic eye North Caledonian League lift
Michael Beale during his time in charge of Rangers. Image: SNS.
Michael Beale sacked as Rangers manager following Aberdeen defeat
Culter celebrate winning the Grill League Cup. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.
Culter defend Grill League Cup with penalty shootout victory against Bridge of Don Thistle
Andrew Maclean celebrating a goal
Invergordon widen their lead at the top of the North Caledonian League
Scotland Women's starting XI for the Nations League match against Belgium at Hampden.
Rachel Corsie: Scotland Women set high standard in opening Nations League matches - we…