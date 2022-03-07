Aberdeen Women defender Donna Paterson glad to see an improved performance against Celtic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen Women defender Donna Paterson glad to see an improved performance against Celtic

By Sophie Goodwin
March 7, 2022, 5:00 pm
Aberdeen Women defender Donna Paterson.
Aberdeen Women defender Donna Paterson.

Aberdeen Women defender Donna Paterson was happy to see an improved performance against Celtic – despite the game ending in a 3-0 defeat at Balmoral Stadium.

The Dons game into Sunday’s clash off the back of a heavy midweek loss to SWPL 1 reigning champions Glasgow City.

And, while the Celtic game made it two defeats on the bounce, it was an improved showing from Aberdeen in difficult circumstances.

Paterson, who has played a key role in the backline for the Dons this season, believes that it was a better performance – especially defensively.

She said: “We just wanted to make a statement to put the Glasgow City game right.

“We wanted to put in a decent performance to show that we’re not as bad as that result.

“I think we did that defensively, but Celtic are a great team and you’re going to have to show in a really good performance if you’re to get anything from the game.

“Overall, we’ve got to be happier with that display.”

The experienced SWPL 1 defender added:  “I think we defended really well for most of the game.

“It’s difficult when you’re getting run and after run, you feel like you’re getting a wee bit pummeled.

“I thought we were decent, but we do need to tidy up a few little bits and even just getting the basics right and we can push on from there.”

Focus moves to the next game

The Dons next come up against Partick Thistle on the road, a side they have beaten already this season away from home.

Following that, they host Hamilton Accies – who they have defeated twice already in the league.

And Paterson reckons taking points against teams in and around around them matters more than results against the professional sides like City and Celtic.

“We kind of have in our heads that we’ve got a mini league of the bottom five, and anything you can take away from the top sides is just a bonus,” Paterson explained.

“We’re really focusing on the next few games against the teams who are in and around us in the table.

“If we get those wins, we’re sitting pretty comfortably and have a couple games in hand over some teams.

“It was a decent performance against Celtic so now we move our focus to next Sunday.”

