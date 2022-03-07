Aberdeen Women defender Donna Paterson glad to see an improved performance against Celtic

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen Women defender Donna Paterson was happy to see an improved performance against Celtic – despite the game ending in a 3-0 defeat at Balmoral Stadium.

The Dons game into Sunday’s clash off the back of a heavy midweek loss to SWPL 1 reigning champions Glasgow City.

And, while the Celtic game made it two defeats on the bounce, it was an improved showing from Aberdeen in difficult circumstances.

Paterson, who has played a key role in the backline for the Dons this season, believes that it was a better performance – especially defensively.

She said: “We just wanted to make a statement to put the Glasgow City game right.

“We wanted to put in a decent performance to show that we’re not as bad as that result.

“I think we did that defensively, but Celtic are a great team and you’re going to have to show in a really good performance if you’re to get anything from the game.

“Overall, we’ve got to be happier with that display.”

The experienced SWPL 1 defender added: “I think we defended really well for most of the game.

“It’s difficult when you’re getting run and after run, you feel like you’re getting a wee bit pummeled.

“I thought we were decent, but we do need to tidy up a few little bits and even just getting the basics right and we can push on from there.”

Focus moves to the next game

The Dons next come up against Partick Thistle on the road, a side they have beaten already this season away from home.

Following that, they host Hamilton Accies – who they have defeated twice already in the league.

And Paterson reckons taking points against teams in and around around them matters more than results against the professional sides like City and Celtic.

“We kind of have in our heads that we’ve got a mini league of the bottom five, and anything you can take away from the top sides is just a bonus,” Paterson explained.

“We’re really focusing on the next few games against the teams who are in and around us in the table.

“If we get those wins, we’re sitting pretty comfortably and have a couple games in hand over some teams.

“It was a decent performance against Celtic so now we move our focus to next Sunday.”