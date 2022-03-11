Aberdeen Women midfielder Eilidh Shore hopeful that injury setback won’t affect her impressive form

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen Women midfielder Eilidh Shore hopeful that injury setback won’t affect her impressive form

By Sophie Goodwin
March 11, 2022, 5:00 pm
Eilidh Shore has been a key player for Aberdeen Women this season, contributing with assists and goals.
Aberdeen Women midfielder Eilidh Shore is hopeful that her impressive run of form will continue when she returns to the pitch after an ankle injury.

Shore came off injured in the 5-1 win against Motherwell, with a knock to the ankle that resulted in some bruising and fluid under the bone.

As a result, she has missed the last two games against Glasgow City and Celtic – the first fixtures of the season the midfielder has not been involved.

Up until Motherwell, Shore had played 90 minutes in every SWPL 1 game, other than the 4-0 victory against Hearts where she was substituted in the 76th minute.

The 20-year-old has been a pivotal player for the Dons contributing with two goals and a number of assists in her six appearances since the Christmas break.

The injury has come at an unfortunate time for Shore, as she reckons she had been putting in some of her best performances of the season before being sidelined.

She said: “I was hitting my best form of the season with the number of goals and assists, but the injury hopefully won’t have set me back.

“Up until this injury, I’ve been good at keeping my fitness up and doing my bit for the team every week.

“It’s nice to have had made a lot of appearances and minutes, but hopefully I’ll get back to full fitness and be back in the squad.

“I’ve only missed two games so it’s not too much, and hopefully I’ll get that form back and help the team out again.”

A return to action at Petershill Park?

Although she has been absent from the pitch in the last two games, Shore has still contributed from the sidelines by lending her support to her teammates.

“You just want to be able to help them – I couldn’t do that from the pitch – but I was trying to do what I could off it,” Shore added.

“Just being there for my teammates and helping them out if they need any support or are struggling.

“I’ve still been with the girls at training and match-days trying to support them, but it’s difficult just being able to watch on.

“It’ll be good to finally get involved again.”

Eilidh Shore holds off Spartans’ Simone McMahon in a SWPL 1 fixture.

Shore is hopeful that she could be in for some game time on Sunday when Aberdeen travel to Partick Thistle.

The midfielder has been making good progress with her rehabilitation programme and was able to take part in some midweek training.

And if she does take to the pitch at Petershill Park, Shore is hoping she can mark her return with three points.

She added: “It’s one that we’re going into looking to win.

“But we know what Partick Thistle can do, and they know what we’re about.

“They’re going to give us a tough game. They always have – when we played them this season and last year in SWPL 2.

“But if we can play our game and get the three points, it’ll set us up nicely going forward.”

