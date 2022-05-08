Eva Thomson encouraged Aberdeen Women can finish the job for fifth spot in SWPL1

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen Women midfielder Eva Thomson hopes her side can get the job done and secure fifth spot in SWPL1.

They are five points clear of Spartans, who are in sixth, and it would cap an impressive return to the top-flight if they were able to earn a mid-table position.

Thomson is one of five players to sign contracts with the Dons until 2024 following the club’s announcement it is moving towards a semi-professional model.

Midfielder Thomson was the match-winner the last time Aberdeen met Sunday’s opponents Hibernian, striking in the 1-0 win in February.

A repeat performance would go a long way to helping the Dons hit their big target for the season.

“We know what Hibs are like – they’re one of the top teams in our league and we can take confidence from beating them last time,” said Thomson. “Hopefully we can play like we did on Tuesday and take some points off them.

“We set standards and targets at the start of the season and finishing mid-table was one of them. We’re five points clear of Spartans and that gives us confidence we can finish the job.

“Being in the top league, it was our aim this season and we’ve performed really well. I think we deserve to finish mid-table so hopefully we can finish off in the last three games and get some more points.”

Thomson hopes to get more game-time in an advanced role, after enjoying her performance against Partick Thistle on Tuesday night playing just off main striker Bayley Hutchison.

“My season has been up and down,” added Thomson. “I’ve been playing CDM (central defensive midfield) and as a number 10; I was quite happy with my performance on Tuesday because I was playing as a 10.

“I was higher up the pitch, got on the ball more and was in more space. Whereas the past few games I’ve been playing CDM and feel like I haven’t got as much of the ball.

“For me personally, playing higher up gives me more freedom and I’m able to impact the game more.”

SWF Highlands and Islands

There are just two fixtures in the SWF Highlands and Islands League this Sunday.

Caithness and Nairn St Ninians, who each have six points from their opening two games, have a noon start at the Naver all-weather pitch.

At 12.45pm, Buckie Ladies, with three wins from three, will aim to preserve their perfect start when they welcome Orkney to Merson Park.

Caley Thistle’s development team are the table-toppers after their 8-0 win at Kirkwall City last weekend, with Clach tucked behind them only on goal difference following their 3-1 home victory against Nairn St Ninian.

Sutherland Women are in third spot as they also hit eight without reply last Sunday against Caithness.