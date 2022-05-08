Eva Thomson encouraged Aberdeen Women can finish the job for fifth spot in SWPL1

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Women's Football

Eva Thomson encouraged Aberdeen Women can finish the job for fifth spot in SWPL1

By Jamie Durent
May 8, 2022, 6:00 am
Aberdeen Women midfielder Eva Thomson in action against Hibernian earlier this season
Aberdeen Women midfielder Eva Thomson in action against Hibernian earlier this season

Aberdeen Women midfielder Eva Thomson hopes her side can get the job done and secure fifth spot in SWPL1.

They are five points clear of Spartans, who are in sixth, and it would cap an impressive return to the top-flight if they were able to earn a mid-table position.

Thomson is one of five players to sign contracts with the Dons until 2024 following the club’s announcement it is moving towards a semi-professional model.  

Midfielder Thomson was the match-winner the last time Aberdeen met Sunday’s opponents Hibernian, striking in the 1-0 win in February.

A repeat performance would go a long way to helping the Dons hit their big target for the season.

“We know what Hibs are like – they’re one of the top teams in our league and we can take confidence from beating them last time,” said Thomson. “Hopefully we can play like we did on Tuesday and take some points off them.

“We set standards and targets at the start of the season and finishing mid-table was one of them. We’re five points clear of Spartans and that gives us confidence we can finish the job.

“Being in the top league, it was our aim this season and we’ve performed really well. I think we deserve to finish mid-table so hopefully we can finish off in the last three games and get some more points.”

Eva Thomson celebrates scoring for Aberdeen Women against Hearts
Eva Thomson celebrates scoring for Aberdeen Women against Hearts

Thomson hopes to get more game-time in an advanced role, after enjoying her performance against Partick Thistle on Tuesday night playing just off main striker Bayley Hutchison.

“My season has been up and down,” added Thomson. “I’ve been playing CDM (central defensive midfield) and as a number 10; I was quite happy with my performance on Tuesday because I was playing as a 10.

“I was higher up the pitch, got on the ball more and was in more space. Whereas the past few games I’ve been playing CDM and feel like I haven’t got as much of the ball.

“For me personally, playing higher up gives me more freedom and I’m able to impact the game more.”

SWF Highlands and Islands

There are just two fixtures in the SWF Highlands and Islands League this Sunday.

Caithness and Nairn St Ninians, who each have six points from their opening two games, have a noon start at the Naver all-weather pitch.

At 12.45pm, Buckie Ladies, with three wins from three, will aim to preserve their perfect start when they welcome Orkney to Merson Park.

Caley Thistle’s development team are the table-toppers after their 8-0 win at Kirkwall City last weekend, with Clach tucked behind them only on goal difference following their 3-1 home victory against Nairn St Ninian.

Sutherland Women are in third spot as they also hit eight without reply last Sunday against Caithness.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]