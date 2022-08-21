Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds confident quality will show again after painful loss at Partick Thistle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds confident quality will show again after painful loss at Partick Thistle

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
August 21, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 21, 2022, 10:08 am
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds is sure his team will bounce back from their 4-1 loss at Partick Thistle.
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds is sure his team will bounce back from their 4-1 loss at Partick Thistle.

Head coach Billy Dodds insists Caley Thistle have the class and quality to outsmart their Championship rivals.

However, he admits when hard work is missing, they will have no chance.

The latter was the case on Friday as a surprisingly below-par performance led to a punishing 4-1 defeat at Partick Thistle.

A double from former Ross County star Brian Graham, a penalty from Kevin Holt and a diving header from Anton Dowds floored the Highlanders, with substitute George Oakley burying a mere consolation.

Goerge Oakley buried a late consolation for Inverness at Partick Thistle.

In front of the BBC Scotland cameras, it was night and day from their sweeping 4-1 victory against Cove Rangers the previous Saturday.

However, it was also only the second time Inverness had lost a match by more than one goal under boss Dodds.

He’s managed the team on 59 occasions and only the 4-0 play-off final loss at Premiership St Johnstone in May has come close to Friday’s off-night.

Caley Thistle are more than a match for most in the Championship. That’s why they reached the play-off final and finished third in the league, seeing off Partick and Arbroath on the way last term.

Partick were ‘worth winners’ – Dodds

Former Scotland striker Dodds will demand a sharp response from his players as they shape up for a shot at Morton at the Caledonian Stadium on Saturday.

He said: “We have to show a reaction. They have been a great set of lads since I’ve come here and we have never been beaten by more than one goal, other than the play-off final at St Johnstone, a Premiership team.

“We were not near the levels on Friday. Partick Thistle were the better team. They worked hard and played well when they got the ball, because they grew in confidence.

“We were the complete opposite. I’ve not said that too often.

“When we work hard, we’re a team that gets the bulk of possession, and we usually create from that.

“On Friday, because we never worked hard, we never had the bulk of possession, and Thistle were worthy winners.”

Caley Thistle can ‘dominate teams’

And Dodds underlined how he backs his players to get the better of opponents when they put in the hard yards too.

He added: “Teams in this Championship will have ups and downs and it’s about who can put the most consistent run together. It all comes down to working hard.

“There are teams in this league that, when they work hard, they will battle out a fair game and nick a win.

“When we work hard, we will dominate games and probably win games because we’ve got good players, who can play and we’ll have the most possession.

“But, when we’re not working hard, any team will beat us. And not just us, and that’s why this league is surprising. Teams will beat one another, whether they are bottom or top sometimes.

“You have to do the basics first. When you don’t, the heads will go down and that’s football.”

