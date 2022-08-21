Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds confident quality will show again after painful loss at Partick Thistle

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Head coach Billy Dodds insists Caley Thistle have the class and quality to outsmart their Championship rivals.

However, he admits when hard work is missing, they will have no chance.

The latter was the case on Friday as a surprisingly below-par performance led to a punishing 4-1 defeat at Partick Thistle.

A double from former Ross County star Brian Graham, a penalty from Kevin Holt and a diving header from Anton Dowds floored the Highlanders, with substitute George Oakley burying a mere consolation.

In front of the BBC Scotland cameras, it was night and day from their sweeping 4-1 victory against Cove Rangers the previous Saturday.

However, it was also only the second time Inverness had lost a match by more than one goal under boss Dodds.

He’s managed the team on 59 occasions and only the 4-0 play-off final loss at Premiership St Johnstone in May has come close to Friday’s off-night.

Caley Thistle are more than a match for most in the Championship. That’s why they reached the play-off final and finished third in the league, seeing off Partick and Arbroath on the way last term.

Partick were ‘worth winners’ – Dodds

Former Scotland striker Dodds will demand a sharp response from his players as they shape up for a shot at Morton at the Caledonian Stadium on Saturday.

He said: “We have to show a reaction. They have been a great set of lads since I’ve come here and we have never been beaten by more than one goal, other than the play-off final at St Johnstone, a Premiership team.

“We were not near the levels on Friday. Partick Thistle were the better team. They worked hard and played well when they got the ball, because they grew in confidence.

“We were the complete opposite. I’ve not said that too often.

💬 Billy Dodds gives his thoughts following tonight's 4-1 defeat against Partick Thistle 👉 https://t.co/etfY6wfalp pic.twitter.com/1Dz4CK4ruJ — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) August 19, 2022

“When we work hard, we’re a team that gets the bulk of possession, and we usually create from that.

“On Friday, because we never worked hard, we never had the bulk of possession, and Thistle were worthy winners.”

Caley Thistle can ‘dominate teams’

And Dodds underlined how he backs his players to get the better of opponents when they put in the hard yards too.

He added: “Teams in this Championship will have ups and downs and it’s about who can put the most consistent run together. It all comes down to working hard.

“There are teams in this league that, when they work hard, they will battle out a fair game and nick a win.

“When we work hard, we will dominate games and probably win games because we’ve got good players, who can play and we’ll have the most possession.

“But, when we’re not working hard, any team will beat us. And not just us, and that’s why this league is surprising. Teams will beat one another, whether they are bottom or top sometimes.

“You have to do the basics first. When you don’t, the heads will go down and that’s football.”