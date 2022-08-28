Aberdeen Women narrowly beaten 2-1 by Glasgow City on the road in SWPL 1

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Women's Football

Aberdeen Women narrowly beaten 2-1 by Glasgow City on the road in SWPL 1

By Sophie Goodwin
August 28, 2022, 2:57 pm Updated: August 28, 2022, 6:34 pm
Aberdeen Women co-managers Gavin Beith and Emma Hunter. (Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock)
Aberdeen Women co-managers Gavin Beith and Emma Hunter. (Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock)

Aberdeen Women were narrowly beaten 2-1 by 15-time SWPL 1 champions Glasgow City at Petershill Park.

Glasgow City took the lead in the 13th minute, before second-half substitute Francesca Ogilvie equalised for the Dons in the 61st minute, but the home side regained the lead eight minutes later through Emily Whelan.

The Dons made three changes from last weekend’s 2-2 draw with Partick Thistle, as Millie Urquhart replaced Madison Finnie in defence, while Elena Karkkainen and Hannah Stewart came in for Eva Thomson and Ogilvie.

City took the lead in the 13th minute which Republic of Ireland international Shine claimed the final touch after Megan Foley’s cross managed to find its way into the back of the Aberdeen net.

Just before the half-hour mark, the Dons went close to pulling level but Bayley Hutchison’s strike bounced off the underside of the bar. Aaliyah-Jay Meach then pulled off a couple of saves to keep the score at 1-0 at half-time.

Francesca Ogilvie.

Aberdeen made one change at half-time as Ogilvie came on for Mya Christie, and the vice-captain made a clear impact as she put her side back on level terms in the 61st minute.

However, the score wasn’t level for long as Glasgow City went 2-1 up in the 69th minute when second-half substitute Whelan got on the end of Jenna Clark’s backheeled pass inside the box.

Elsewhere in Scottish Women’s Football

In the SWF Championship, Inverness Caley Thistle conceded three second-half goals as they were beaten 3-2 at Renfrew.

Westdyke remain unbeaten in SWF League One as they drew 1-1 with Airdrie Ladies on the road, while Grampian got their second win of the season as they beat Giffnock 4-0.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Women's Football

Inverness Caley Thistle Women conceded three late goals as they were beaten 4-3 by Hutchison Vale last weekend. (Photo by Chris McCluskie/SportPix.org.uk)
Inverness Caley Thistle Women boss Karen Mason looks for improvement ahead of clash with…
Aberdeen Women co-manager Gavin Beith. (Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock)
Aberdeen Women need to be mentally strong against Glasgow City, says co-manager Gavin Beith
Ellen White, left, and Jill Scott, right, retired from football after winning Euro 2022 with England. (Photo by Anna Gowthorpe/Shutterstock)
Rachel Corsie: Football says thank you to two legends of the game as Jill…
Aberdeen Women's Bailley Collins. (Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock)
Aberdeen Women midfielder Bailley Collins hoping to be a key player for the Dons…
Aberdeen Women midfielder Eilidh Shore. (Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock)
Aberdeen Women midfielder Eilidh Shore says first point a relief - but reckons Dons…
Aberdeen's Eilidh Shore battles with Partick Thistle's Rachel Donaldson in the 2-2 draw. (Photo by Wullie Marr)
Aberdeen Women co-manager Gavin Beith felt 2-2 draw with Partick Thistle was fair result
Aberdeen Women's new Finnish midfielder Elena Karkkainen. (Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock)
Aberdeen Women's Elena Karkkainen on her introduction to Scottish football and bringing her Finnish…
Inverness Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason. (Photo by Brian Smith)
Inverness Caley Thistle Women looking to build momentum with trip to Hutchison Vale, says…
Rangers Women's forward Brogan Hay celebrates scoring her side's third goal against Ferencvaros.
Rachel Corsie: Mixed fortunes for Scotland's representatives in Women's Champions League
Jonny Hayes scored Aberdeen's sixth league goal in three matches.
Richard Gordon: Premiership season looks likely to be goalfest, and Souness stooshie was way…
0

More from Press and Journal

Jamie Douglas, 42, was last seen in Aberdeen on Friday evening.
Missing Aberdeen man Jamie Douglas last seen three days ago
0
motorcyclists
Traffic builds on A96 through Keith after reports of crash involving van
0
Milne's Primary School in Fochabers.
Pupils at Fochabers school sent home due to power failure
0
At the May election three Buckie councillors were elected: Sonya Warren SNP, Neil McLennan, Conservative, and Lib Dem Christopher Prices. Pictures by Jason Hedges.
Buckie by-election to be held on November 4
0
Journalists and photographers gather outside 10 Downing Street (Photo: Steve Back/Shutterstock)
Eleanor Bradford: Pay attention to how Truss and Sunak treat local journalists
1
Inverness' Steven Boyd and Morton's Grant Gillespie and Cameron Blue in action.
Caley Thistle fan view: Another painful watch from a team capable of so much…