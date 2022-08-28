Aberdeen Women narrowly beaten 2-1 by Glasgow City on the road in SWPL 1

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen Women were narrowly beaten 2-1 by 15-time SWPL 1 champions Glasgow City at Petershill Park.

Glasgow City took the lead in the 13th minute, before second-half substitute Francesca Ogilvie equalised for the Dons in the 61st minute, but the home side regained the lead eight minutes later through Emily Whelan.

The Dons made three changes from last weekend’s 2-2 draw with Partick Thistle, as Millie Urquhart replaced Madison Finnie in defence, while Elena Karkkainen and Hannah Stewart came in for Eva Thomson and Ogilvie.

City took the lead in the 13th minute which Republic of Ireland international Shine claimed the final touch after Megan Foley’s cross managed to find its way into the back of the Aberdeen net.

Just before the half-hour mark, the Dons went close to pulling level but Bayley Hutchison’s strike bounced off the underside of the bar. Aaliyah-Jay Meach then pulled off a couple of saves to keep the score at 1-0 at half-time.

Aberdeen made one change at half-time as Ogilvie came on for Mya Christie, and the vice-captain made a clear impact as she put her side back on level terms in the 61st minute.

However, the score wasn’t level for long as Glasgow City went 2-1 up in the 69th minute when second-half substitute Whelan got on the end of Jenna Clark’s backheeled pass inside the box.

Elsewhere in Scottish Women’s Football

In the SWF Championship, Inverness Caley Thistle conceded three second-half goals as they were beaten 3-2 at Renfrew.

Westdyke remain unbeaten in SWF League One as they drew 1-1 with Airdrie Ladies on the road, while Grampian got their second win of the season as they beat Giffnock 4-0.