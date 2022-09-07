Caley Thistle Women boss Karen Mason bemoans poor start to season – but believes form will improve

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Caley Thistle Women boss Karen Mason bemoans poor start to season – but believes form will improve

By Sophie Goodwin
September 7, 2022, 5:00 pm
Inverness Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason. (Photo by Brian Smith)
Inverness Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason. (Photo by Brian Smith)

Caley Thistle Women boss Karen Mason has bemoaned her side’s poor start to the SWF Championship season.

The Caley Jags won on the opening day of the campaign against Rossvale, but have since lost three games in a row against Hutchison Vale, Renfrew and Greenock Morton.

It’s been a less than ideal start to life in the newly restructured Scottish third-tier, and Mason has expressed her frustration at how her team have performed.

She said: “We’re almost at a confidence level now where it’s at an all-time low. Things just aren’t clicking. Individuals are performing way below par.

“It’s becoming really frustrating for those on and off the pitch. It’s just silly things that are just not coming together – things that we’ve had before aren’t clicking now.”

“So, here’s hoping that we can find the answers to what is the main problem, and sort things out over the next couple of weeks.

“We’ve asked the girls to go and reflect on their own performances, so hopefully they’ll come back with a better outlook on what they need to do for things to improve.”

Caley Jags can only get better

Although Mason has been left disappointed by recent performances, she reckons this is just a blip at the beginning of what is a long 28-game season.

She knows her players are better than what the first four games have shown, and believes they have the ability in the squad to get back to their best.

Inverness return to league action on September 18 when they travel to Dundee to face Dryburgh Athletic, who sit bottom of the Championship table.

Mason said: “It’s maybe a good thing that we don’t have a game this weekend. It allows us to reflect on things, and hopefully find a way to rectify the problems.

“But there’s no way – four games in – that I’m thinking that this is going to be a problem that we’re going to face week in week out.

“It’s definitely something we can work on, and things will get better – and that’s the positive we’re taking to take from it.

Caley Thistle in action against Rossvale on the opening day of the season.

“We’re not getting battered by teams – it’s been a single goal in these games – I’d be more concerned if we were getting thumped every week.

“But we know the players so much better than this, and they know they’re much better. It’s just a case of getting that formula right to get it all firing at the same time.

“We will come back stronger and maybe it will just take that win to get the confidence back again. I believe these players are good enough to turn things around.”

