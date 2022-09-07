Caley Thistle Women boss Karen Mason bemoans poor start to season – but believes form will improve

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Caley Thistle Women boss Karen Mason has bemoaned her side’s poor start to the SWF Championship season.

The Caley Jags won on the opening day of the campaign against Rossvale, but have since lost three games in a row against Hutchison Vale, Renfrew and Greenock Morton.

It’s been a less than ideal start to life in the newly restructured Scottish third-tier, and Mason has expressed her frustration at how her team have performed.

She said: “We’re almost at a confidence level now where it’s at an all-time low. Things just aren’t clicking. Individuals are performing way below par.

“It’s becoming really frustrating for those on and off the pitch. It’s just silly things that are just not coming together – things that we’ve had before aren’t clicking now.”

“So, here’s hoping that we can find the answers to what is the main problem, and sort things out over the next couple of weeks.

“We’ve asked the girls to go and reflect on their own performances, so hopefully they’ll come back with a better outlook on what they need to do for things to improve.”

Caley Jags can only get better

Although Mason has been left disappointed by recent performances, she reckons this is just a blip at the beginning of what is a long 28-game season.

She knows her players are better than what the first four games have shown, and believes they have the ability in the squad to get back to their best.

Inverness return to league action on September 18 when they travel to Dundee to face Dryburgh Athletic, who sit bottom of the Championship table.

Mason said: “It’s maybe a good thing that we don’t have a game this weekend. It allows us to reflect on things, and hopefully find a way to rectify the problems.

“But there’s no way – four games in – that I’m thinking that this is going to be a problem that we’re going to face week in week out.

“It’s definitely something we can work on, and things will get better – and that’s the positive we’re taking to take from it.

“We’re not getting battered by teams – it’s been a single goal in these games – I’d be more concerned if we were getting thumped every week.

“But we know the players so much better than this, and they know they’re much better. It’s just a case of getting that formula right to get it all firing at the same time.

“We will come back stronger and maybe it will just take that win to get the confidence back again. I believe these players are good enough to turn things around.”