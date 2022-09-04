Shinty: Five star final display from Kirsty Deans secures Valerie Fraser Camanachd Cup for Badenoch

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Caley Thistle women’s football team skipper Kirsty Deans collected her third Valerie Fraser Camanachd Cup winner’s medal and her first as Badenoch captain after she slammed home five goals to stun holders Skye.

But the PE teacher was quick to put the focus on a team performance after their 6-3 win at Newtonmore.

Badenoch and Strathspey won the trophy in 2013 and 2018 but this is their first triumph since they split, with Badenoch going on their own.

Deans, who hit a hat trick in the 2019 final but finished on the losing side, said: “It was an all-round team performance – and we had to rise to the occasion because Skye were brilliant in an excellent game.”

Badenoch co-manager Scott Campbell said: “Kirsty’s finishing was great but it was no one-woman show. Everyone showed great commitment and got a reward for their hard work.

“Kirsty is one of a remarkable eight survivors from the 2013 winning side – with Jeanette and Elizabeth MacGregor, Sarah Caird, Rhona MacIntyre, Rona Stewart, Megan Ralph and Zoe Reid.”

Teenagers claim their first medals

At the other end of the scale Badenoch schoolgirls 15-year-old Chloe Baikie and 16-year-old Kirsty Grant gained winners medals in their first final.

Skye goalkeeper Sarah Jane Ferguson kept the islanders in it at times with an outstanding performance.

It was 3-3 after 58 minutes before Deans added her fourth and fifth goals to put Badenoch in command, with Zoe Reid striking in injury time.

For Skye, Holly Maclean scored twice and skipper Caitlin Maclean also netted.

Kinlochshiel lift Challenge Cup

The Mowi Challenge Cup is in Kinlochshiel’s hands, the young Wester Ross side, managed by Alex MacInnes, beating Lovat 4-0.

Lorna MacRae, whose goals helped Skye win the main trophy in 2019, joined Shiel this year and she slammed a hat trick with Lexi MacKenzie also on target.

Meanwhile, Col Glen hitman Scott MacVicar helped the South Under-21 team to grab the Caol Cup back from holders North at Canal Park.

North included far more players from Premiership clubs but that didn’t deter the South, managed by Kyles Athletic boss Robert Baxter.

MacVicar fired them ahead on the half hour and nine minutes later he slotted home a penalty.

Fort William’s Victor Smith pulled one back in 65 minutes only for Ardnamurchan’s Herbie Paterson to pounce two minutes later to seal a 3-1 win.