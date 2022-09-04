Shinty: Five star final display from Kirsty Deans secures Valerie Fraser Camanachd Cup for Badenoch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Shinty

Shinty: Five star final display from Kirsty Deans secures Valerie Fraser Camanachd Cup for Badenoch

By Bill McAllister
September 4, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: September 4, 2022, 5:06 pm
Badenoch captain Kirsty Deans with the Valerie Fraser Cup.
Badenoch captain Kirsty Deans with the Valerie Fraser Cup.

Caley Thistle women’s football team skipper Kirsty Deans collected her third Valerie Fraser Camanachd Cup winner’s medal and her first as Badenoch captain after she slammed home five goals to stun holders Skye.

But the PE teacher was quick to put the focus on a team performance after their 6-3 win at Newtonmore.

Badenoch and Strathspey won the trophy in 2013 and 2018 but this is their first triumph since they split, with Badenoch going on their own.

Deans, who hit a hat trick in the 2019 final but finished on the losing side, said: “It was an all-round team performance – and we had to rise to the occasion because Skye were brilliant in an excellent game.”

Rhona McIntyre (Badenoch) with Holly MacLean (Skye).

Badenoch co-manager Scott Campbell said: “Kirsty’s finishing was great but it was no one-woman show. Everyone showed great commitment and got a reward for their hard work.

“Kirsty is one of a remarkable eight survivors from the 2013 winning side – with Jeanette and Elizabeth MacGregor, Sarah Caird, Rhona MacIntyre, Rona Stewart, Megan Ralph and Zoe Reid.”

Teenagers claim their first medals

At the other end of the scale Badenoch schoolgirls 15-year-old Chloe Baikie and 16-year-old Kirsty Grant gained winners medals in their first final.

Skye goalkeeper Sarah Jane Ferguson kept the islanders in it at times with an outstanding performance.

Zoe Reid (centre) celebrates her goal for Badenoch.

It was 3-3 after 58 minutes before Deans added her fourth and fifth goals to put Badenoch in command, with Zoe Reid striking in injury time.

For Skye, Holly Maclean scored twice and skipper Caitlin Maclean also netted.

Kinlochshiel lift Challenge Cup

The Mowi Challenge Cup is in Kinlochshiel’s hands, the young Wester Ross side, managed by Alex MacInnes, beating Lovat 4-0.

Lorna MacRae, whose goals helped Skye win the main trophy in 2019, joined Shiel this year and she slammed a hat trick with Lexi MacKenzie also on target.

Meanwhile, Col Glen hitman Scott MacVicar helped the South Under-21 team to grab the Caol Cup back from holders North at Canal Park.

North included far more players from Premiership clubs but that didn’t deter the South, managed by Kyles Athletic boss Robert Baxter.

MacVicar fired them ahead on the half hour and nine minutes later he slotted home a penalty.

Fort William’s Victor Smith pulled one back in 65 minutes only for Ardnamurchan’s Herbie Paterson to pounce two minutes later to seal a 3-1 win.

