Aberdeen won’t underestimate Glasgow Women, says midfielder Eilidh Shore

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen midfielder Eilidh Shore says her side won’t underestimate Glasgow Women when they meet in SWPL 1 on Sunday.

The Dons travel to the top-flight’s bottom side, who have lost all of their games so far this season and have conceded 83 goals in 15 games, for their first away trip of the year.

The last time the two sides met in October, it was an historic occasion as Aberdeen won 2-0 in the women’s team’s first victory at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen are currently one place – but 11 points – above Glasgow in the league table, however, midfielder Shore insists the Dons won’t be complacent.

Shore said: “It’s definitely a game we’ll be looking to win, but we’re not going to take anything away from Glasgow Women. We won’t underestimate them.

“They have improved over their last few games – but so have we. We know it’s definitely one we’ll have to work hard for to get the three points.

Aberdeen Women ‘moving in the right direction’

“It’s a game where we need to go there with a bit confidence and we’ll potentially have more of the ball, so we’ll look to dominate the game and take the chances we create.”

After climbing out of the relegation zone following their first league win of 2023 against Hamilton Accies, the Dons dropped back into it after last Sunday’s defeat to Hearts.

However, a win against Glasgow Women could see the Reds move away from the drop zone.

Shore isn’t reading too much into the standings at this stage in the campaign, with the Reds having 18 games left to play until the end of the season.

The midfielder added: “We know we’re moving in the right direction – we’re conceding fewer goals and creating more chances, so things are more positive.

“We know it’s close margins with all the teams around us in this league. Everyone can take points off everyone, so we’re not looking too much into the table.

“It’s still a long season ahead and we’ve still go to play the teams at least once again, so we’re just taking it game by game.”