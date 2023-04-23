Caley Thistle Women must ‘restore pride’ against Rossvale, says manager Karen Mason

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle Women must ‘restore pride’ against Rossvale, says manager Karen Mason

The Highlanders missed out on a chance in the top-half of the SWF Championship after last weekend's defeat to Ayr United.

By Sophie Goodwin
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason. Image: Donald Cameron/SportPix for SWF
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason hopes her side can “restore pride” when they travel to Rossvale on Sunday.

The Highlanders missed out on a chance to close the gap on the top-half of the SWF Championship following their 5-2 defeat to Ayr United last weekend.

It means fifth-placed Inverness can no longer catch Ayr in fourth and their place in the bottom half of the table ahead of the league split has been confirmed with two games still left to be played.

Mason believes her side produced a well below-par display in the 5-2 defeat and wants her players to put it right against third-placed Rossvale on Sunday.

She said: “It was a disappointing performance and a frustrating one all round. We had a brief spell in the second half where we tried to pull it back, but the damage was already done.

“This weekend we’re very much looking to restore some pride against Rossvale.

“We need to pick our performances up again. We threw down the challenge to the girls about trying to secure fourth place, but the pressure hasn’t paid off for us.

“The gauntlet will be thrown down again for the players to up their game and really show what they’re capable of.”

Caley Thistle can’t drop lower than fifth – Mason

Inverness currently sit eight points clear in fifth and Mason wants her side to consolidate their position as the best of the rest ahead of the league breakaway.

She said: “The definite aim is to make sure we don’t slip down from fifth.

“We’ve cemented that position from about mid-way through the season, so if we were to drop any lower than that, it would be a bit of a disaster.”

The inaugural national Championship season has had highs and lows for Caley Thistle, but with the end almost in sight, Mason believes the remaining games can be used to prepare for the next campaign.

She said: “Building towards next season can be one of our aims now. We can start to prepare earlier than we would’ve if we were still in contention at the top of the table.

“It’s got to be the way we look at it and try to use this time to put some of the wrongs right ahead of next season and get some more consistency.”

The other north fixtures

In SWF League One, Westdyke will be looking to close the gap on the top three when they host St Mirren after slipping down to fourth in the table.

Grampian return to action after a fortnight’s break from fixtures on the road against Airdie, where the Torry side will be looking to increase their advantage in seventh to 12 points.

In the Biffa SWFL North, it’s a top of the table clash for second-placed Inverurie Locos as they travel south to Angus to play leaders Forfar Farmington. A win for the Garioch outfit would see them close the gap to three points.

At the other end of the table, basement side Buchan play East Fife away, while Westdyke Thistle make the short trip to Stonehaven.

Dyce will be aiming to move level on points with fourth-placed Huntly when they face Dryburgh Athletic at home, but the Black and Golds have a chance to move up to third with a win in their clash against Glenrothes Strollers.

