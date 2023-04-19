Inverurie Locos-supporting Chuffs-Chuffs hope to go out with a bang before calling it a day

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arguably the most recognisable supporters in the Breedon Highland League are stepping aside after this weekend.

The Chuff-Chuffs – comprising Gordon Henderson, Scott Montgomery and Tommy Low – have been following Inverurie Locos home and away since 2012, but have decided to hang up their drums and horns after Saturday’s game against Formartine United at North Lodge Park.

Explaining why they are unlikely to be seen at grounds next term, Henderson said: “I’m 67, going on 68, but my knees feel like they’re about 167 and that’s the main reason.

“I’m not up to standing for 90 minutes. With the other lads, Scott has also had a few health issues.

“We’ve been doing it 10 years and we just decided to make this the last season.

“It would be very nice to finish with a win against Formartine and go out with a bang so to speak.

“The club’s brilliant and they’ve been great to us – there’s a lot of unsung heroes on the committee who do a lot of work behind the scenes.

“It’s been a pleasure to support the club. We just turned up at a game and fell in love with Locos and it mushroomed from there.”

Cup memories

Looking back on some of the highlights of following the Railwaymen, Henderson added: “Winning the Aberdeenshire Shield twice was really good, we’ve also seen a few other cup finals.

“But some of the best days have been Scottish Cup games. Coming back from 3-0 down to draw with Arbroath with a last-minute goal from Neil Gauld was brilliant.

“If we’d won the replay at Gayfield, we would have played Celtic at Parkhead.

“Neil McLean’s goal in the 4-4 draw with Annan is the best goal I’ve seen – it was absolutely amazing! I lost a drumstick celebrating that day.

“We’ve seen some great players like Neil McLean, Neil Gauld, Ryan Broadhurst, Andy Reid, Mark Souter, Greg Mitchell and Jamie Michie.

“It’s been great fun. Just about everywhere we’ve gone in the Highland League we’ve been welcomed.

“We’ve made some really good pals in places like Fraserburgh and Brora.

“There’s no question we’ll miss it, but we may still make an appearance now and again for a Scottish Cup game.”