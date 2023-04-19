Inverurie Locos-supporting Chuffs-Chuffs hope to go out with a bang before calling it a day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Inverurie Locos-supporting Chuffs-Chuffs hope to go out with a bang before calling it a day

The trio have been following the Railwaymen regularly since 2012, but are set to step away after this weekend.

By Callum Law
The Chuff-Chuffs have been following Inverurie Locos for a decade
The Chuff-Chuffs have been following Inverurie Locos for a decade

Arguably the most recognisable supporters in the Breedon Highland League are stepping aside after this weekend.

The Chuff-Chuffs – comprising Gordon Henderson, Scott Montgomery and Tommy Low – have been following Inverurie Locos home and away since 2012, but have decided to hang up their drums and horns after Saturday’s game against Formartine United at North Lodge Park.

Explaining why they are unlikely to be seen at grounds next term, Henderson said: “I’m 67, going on 68, but my knees feel like they’re about 167 and that’s the main reason.

“I’m not up to standing for 90 minutes. With the other lads, Scott has also had a few health issues.

“We’ve been doing it 10 years and we just decided to make this the last season.

“It would be very nice to finish with a win against Formartine and go out with a bang so to speak.

“The club’s brilliant and they’ve been great to us – there’s a lot of unsung heroes on the committee who do a lot of work behind the scenes.

“It’s been a pleasure to support the club. We just turned up at a game and fell in love with Locos and it mushroomed from there.”

Cup memories

Looking back on some of the highlights of following the Railwaymen, Henderson added: “Winning the Aberdeenshire Shield twice was really good, we’ve also seen a few other cup finals.

“But some of the best days have been Scottish Cup games. Coming back from 3-0 down to draw with Arbroath with a last-minute goal from Neil Gauld was brilliant.

“If we’d won the replay at Gayfield, we would have played Celtic at Parkhead.

“Neil McLean’s goal in the 4-4 draw with Annan is the best goal I’ve seen – it was absolutely amazing! I lost a drumstick celebrating that day.

“We’ve seen some great players like Neil McLean, Neil Gauld, Ryan Broadhurst, Andy Reid, Mark Souter, Greg Mitchell and Jamie Michie.

“It’s been great fun. Just about everywhere we’ve gone in the Highland League we’ve been welcomed.

“We’ve made some really good pals in places like Fraserburgh and Brora.

“There’s no question we’ll miss it, but we may still make an appearance now and again for a Scottish Cup game.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Highland League

The Chuff-Chuffs have been following Inverurie Locos for a decade
Watch: Highland League Weekly – Forres Mechanics on the tireless work to upgrade the…
The Chuff-Chuffs have been following Inverurie Locos for a decade
Watch: Highland League Weekly – Quickfire Questions with Deveronvale's Dane Ballard AND Harry Noble
The Chuff-Chuffs have been following Inverurie Locos for a decade
Ross Jack reflects on frustrating campaign as Rothes prepare to face Huntly
Brechin City manager Andy Kirk. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Brechin City's Andy Kirk not looking past Keith clash in final week of Breedon…
The Chuff-Chuffs have been following Inverurie Locos for a decade
Special day for Kyle MacLeod as he keeps Buckie Thistle's Highland League bid on…
The Chuff-Chuffs have been following Inverurie Locos for a decade
WATCH: Highland League Weekly – Highlights of games featuring title-hopefuls Buckie Thistle and Brechin…
The Chuff-Chuffs have been following Inverurie Locos for a decade
Forres look to build for the future with playing pair and coach signing new…
The Chuff-Chuffs have been following Inverurie Locos for a decade
Inverurie Locos a step closer to securing sixth place, while early goals from Nairn…
The Chuff-Chuffs have been following Inverurie Locos for a decade
Late goal from Rothes ends Lossiemouth's comeback hopes, while Deveronvale and Wick share spoils…
The Chuff-Chuffs have been following Inverurie Locos for a decade
Anthony McDonald screamer at Clach keeps Brechin City in Highland League hunt; 10-man Brora…

Most Read

1
The Chuff-Chuffs have been following Inverurie Locos for a decade
Police called to Aberdeen primary after teacher assaulted by child with knife
2
The Chuff-Chuffs have been following Inverurie Locos for a decade
Former boss Jim Goodwin insists Duk will make Aberdeen millions – as striker closes…
3
The Chuff-Chuffs have been following Inverurie Locos for a decade
Man in the dock over alleged serious assault in Soul
4
The Chuff-Chuffs have been following Inverurie Locos for a decade
Exclusive: Council reveals plans to shut schools – with six in Northfield under threat
5
The Chuff-Chuffs have been following Inverurie Locos for a decade
Man apologises to Stonehaven residents after performing sex act in high heels and thong
6
The Chuff-Chuffs have been following Inverurie Locos for a decade
Aberdeen City Council force entry to flats in multi-storeys to install new smoke alarms
7
The Chuff-Chuffs have been following Inverurie Locos for a decade
Assurances made after Highlands and Islands haulier DR Macleod acquired by Danish firm
8
The Chuff-Chuffs have been following Inverurie Locos for a decade
Jail for petrol station worker who stole £75,000 in scratchcard swindle
9
The Chuff-Chuffs have been following Inverurie Locos for a decade
Readers react as Bon Accord Centre in Aberdeen is sold
10
The Chuff-Chuffs have been following Inverurie Locos for a decade
Ross Jack reflects on frustrating campaign as Rothes prepare to face Huntly

More from Press and Journal

The Chuff-Chuffs have been following Inverurie Locos for a decade
Three baby lambs taken from building near Culloden Moor
The Chuff-Chuffs have been following Inverurie Locos for a decade
Moray Council paying rent to store £260k unused temporary nursery units in Aberdeenshire
The Chuff-Chuffs have been following Inverurie Locos for a decade
Sheriff clears gamekeeper after hearing evidence police lied about investigation
The Chuff-Chuffs have been following Inverurie Locos for a decade
Stunning Stonehaven home on the market for £549,000
The Chuff-Chuffs have been following Inverurie Locos for a decade
New pictures of 'Jimmy Savile' house in Glen Coe prompt fresh calls for action
The Chuff-Chuffs have been following Inverurie Locos for a decade
Health cafe The Key opens new Altens branch - but owner is aiming for…
The Chuff-Chuffs have been following Inverurie Locos for a decade
New orange bins rolling out in Aberdeenshire: All you need to know
The Chuff-Chuffs have been following Inverurie Locos for a decade
Tracy Mcglynn: We're running to help young people facing a mental health marathon
The Chuff-Chuffs have been following Inverurie Locos for a decade
Derelict site in Wick to be transformed with new seating area outside Camps Bar
The Chuff-Chuffs have been following Inverurie Locos for a decade
Stats show Aberdeen’s defensive improvements under Barry Robson go far deeper than clean sheets…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]