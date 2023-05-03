Caley Thistle chief Scot Gardiner reveals extra visiting fans from Premiership promotion would plug club’s £800k financial hole

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle chief Scot Gardiner reveals extra visiting fans from Premiership promotion would plug club’s £800k financial hole

The Inverness CEO spelled out the difference between top-flight and Championship income as Inverness look to seal a promotion play-off place.

By Paul Chalk
Caley Thistle chief executive Scot Gardiner.
Caley Thistle chief executive Scot Gardiner.

A Premiership return would see Caley Thistle fill an £800k hole in their budget just from visiting fans, chief executive Scot Gardiner says.

Inverness face a must-win, final-night home clash with promotion rivals Ayr United in the Championship on Friday.

The Highlanders – who recorded a loss before tax of £835,751 for the year ending on 31 May 2022 – stand to reportedly land more than £1 million after reaching the June 3 Scottish Cup cup final against treble-hunting Celtic following their clinical 3-0 semi success against Falkirk at the weekend. 

But the focus this week has been fixed fully on Friday.

Beat Ayr and ICT will be in the promotion play-offs, which start next Tuesday. Make it and they could face Championship leaders Dundee, Queen’s Park, Partick Thistle, Ayr or Morton in the promotion play-offs, depending on what happens in final round of regular league fixtures.

On a Friday night where there is still so much to be decided, ICT could finish anywhere between second and sixth.

Inverness know they must defeat Ayr, or they will fail to make it into the play-offs one year after they reached the final before being denied promotion by St Johnstone.

Away support dropped in second tier

Gardiner, who described reaching the Scottish Cup final for the second time in eight years as “remarkable”, detailed how stepping back to the top-flight for the first time since 2017 is the financial shot in the arm the club really needs.

He said: “Reaching the final gives everyone a lift and it does give a lift to our finances, because we know how difficult the Championship is.

“Dundee is the biggest support we’ve had up all season with just over 1,200 fans, while we’ve had as little as 23 in the away end.

There were more than 1,200 Dundee fans at Inverness last month. Image: SNS

“At the semi-final, it was still great to see the numbers of fans (Falkirk 8,000 and ICT just over 4,000), because what we miss in the Championship is travelling fans and good crowds. That’s such a big thing in terms of finances.

“You have a hole in your budget in any given season of between £600,000-£800,000, in terms of just away fans, compared to our last season in the Premiership.

“That doesn’t include home fans. All you need to do is look at the losses and that alone would cancel out your losses every year. Just the away fans. That’s the challenge for us.”

Caley Thistle contract talks on ice under after final whistle

ICT, decimated by vast and key injuries for much of this season, have given themselves what previous looked an unlikely shot at the play-offs thanks to six successive wins and a draw in their last seven league outings.

Head coach Billy Dodds and the vast majority of the playing squad are out of contract this summer.

However, Gardiner explained there was universal agreement at the club new deal talks will only kick off once they have played their final Championship game and they know what lies ahead.

He said: “In terms of contracts, we said we’d get to the last game of the league season, which is this Friday.

“We explained that to the players and to Billy and everyone was fine with that and understood that.

“Once we got into this winning zone in terms of the league games, we agreed that would be the case and we then focused on the (cup) semi-final.

“We wanted everyone to focus. We want to create history here.

Billy Dodds (left) and Caley Thistle chief executive Scot Gardiner.

“Let’s get the win on Friday, then very quickly we will iron things out. That was always our aim.

“Billy was asked about this at last week’s AGM and he said he was relaxed, and we have a plan. The plan was to win on Saturday against Falkirk and win against Ayr and then we will sit down.

“Billy and John (Robertson, sporting director), have been sitting down to talk about targets, no matter what happens.

“I’m really pleased we’ve been able to do that, because sometimes that’s not easy. Everyone has bought into it, and we want to go and get the job done then we’ll sort it out.

“There was no room for error – it had to be win, win, win, including the semi-final, and the focus has been tremendous from everyone.

“Whether we’re in the play-offs or not, we will start (discussions) immediately on that front.”

