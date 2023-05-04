Callum Murray upbeat after committing future to Huntly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Callum Murray upbeat after committing future to Huntly

The winger has signed a contract to stay Christie Park until the summer of 2026.

By Callum Law
Huntly's Callum Murray, right, has penned a new contract
Huntly's Callum Murray, right, has penned a new contract

Callum Murray is optimistic about the future at Huntly after extending his contract.

The former Forres Mechanics and Buckie Thistle winger has penned a new deal until the summer of 2026.

Having joined the Black and Golds in September Murray helped them to finish eighth in the Breedon Highland League this season.

With the majority of Christie Park squad all signed up on long-term contracts the 26-year-old hopes Allan Hale’s side can continue to improve in both the league and cup competitions.

Murray said: “Everyone at Huntly’s signed up for the next couple of seasons which is good and hopefully we can kick on.

“Personally I’m looking to increase my numbers in terms of goals and assists and as a team we want to push as high up the table as we can.

“We’d also like to try to reach cup finals and win a trophy, it’s a big ask because the Highland League is a very tough league.

“We weren’t too far away last season reaching a couple of semi-finals (in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup and Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield) and eighth was a decent finish for us in the league.

“We’ve got to aim to build on that again, if we could beat our points total again in the league that would be good progress.”

The chance of regular game time was one of the reasons Murray joined Huntly and that made it an easy decision to extend his stay with the Strathbogie side.

He added: “I’ve enjoyed this season, I’ve played a lot of minutes and been enjoying my football again.

“That meant it wasn’t really a hard decision or one I had to think about much.

“Playing regularly is what I’ve been looking for and it was the reason I left Buckie.”

