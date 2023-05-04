Callum Murray upbeat after committing future to Huntly

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Callum Murray is optimistic about the future at Huntly after extending his contract.

The former Forres Mechanics and Buckie Thistle winger has penned a new deal until the summer of 2026.

Having joined the Black and Golds in September Murray helped them to finish eighth in the Breedon Highland League this season.

With the majority of Christie Park squad all signed up on long-term contracts the 26-year-old hopes Allan Hale’s side can continue to improve in both the league and cup competitions.

Murray said: “Everyone at Huntly’s signed up for the next couple of seasons which is good and hopefully we can kick on.

“Personally I’m looking to increase my numbers in terms of goals and assists and as a team we want to push as high up the table as we can.

“We’d also like to try to reach cup finals and win a trophy, it’s a big ask because the Highland League is a very tough league.

Huntly Football Club , SIGNING NEWS: Winger agrees new contract extension https://t.co/jjegLEhcRT #highlandleague — Huntly Football Club (@huntlyfc) May 2, 2023

“We weren’t too far away last season reaching a couple of semi-finals (in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup and Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield) and eighth was a decent finish for us in the league.

“We’ve got to aim to build on that again, if we could beat our points total again in the league that would be good progress.”

The chance of regular game time was one of the reasons Murray joined Huntly and that made it an easy decision to extend his stay with the Strathbogie side.

He added: “I’ve enjoyed this season, I’ve played a lot of minutes and been enjoying my football again.

“That meant it wasn’t really a hard decision or one I had to think about much.

“Playing regularly is what I’ve been looking for and it was the reason I left Buckie.”