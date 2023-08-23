Gallery: Wallace statue celebration returns to new look Union Terrace Gardens after four-year hiatus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Gallery: Wallace statue celebration returns to new look Union Terrace Gardens after four-year hiatus

The event in honour of the Scottish hero was waylaid while the city centre park underwent a major revamp.

Wreath Laying by Lord Provost David Cameron and wife Hazel. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Wreath Laying by Lord Provost David Cameron and wife Hazel. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Ben Hendry

The skirl of the pipes welcomed the long-awaited return of an Aberdeen tradition this evening.

The city’s Wallace 700 Society returned to the foot of the statue of the Scottish hero – now surrounded by a water feature – for the first time since 2019, when the park was sealed off for a £30 million facelift.

They had been hopeful of getting back to the William Wallace landmark last summer, but delays meant the sunken Victorian gardens and it surrounds remained off limits.

It was with a sigh of relief that organisers finally gathered around the 19th century monument.

The William Wallace statue at Union Terrace Gardens
The Rosemount Viaduct statue in the early 1900s. Image: DC Thomson

Even if they weren’t huge fans  of the “structural changes” at Union Terrace Gardens which left it playing out slightly differently.

After the event began at 6.30pm, with a performance from the Kintore Pipe Band, poems about Wallace were read out.

The Very Reverend Emsley Nimmo gave a reading, and Lord Provost David Cameron laid the wreath.

The society was formed in 2005, in time for a special commemoration of the 700th anniversary of Wallace’s martyrdom.

The warrior was hung, drawn and quartered for being a traitor at the Tower of London on August 23, 1305.

Attendees retired to the foyer of His Majesty’s Theatre for “coffee, tea and a blether” afterwards.

Our photographer Kenny Elrick was there to capture the best moments.

The William Wallace statue at Union Terrace Gardens.
Kintore Pipe Band played at the ceremony.
Many speeches were made.
Flag-bearers smile for the camera.
The public watch the Annual Wreath Laying Ceremony.
Drummer from Kintore Pipe Band.
William Wallace statue looking over Union Terrace Gardens.
The public get closer to look at The William Wallace statue.
Pipers from the Kintore Pipe Band.
Piper from the Kintore Pipe Band plays at the ceremony.
Flooers O the Forrest by Lament by Pipe Major Clair Napier.
Hamish Henderson singing Freedom Come Aa Ye.
William Wallace Knight of Elderslie sung by Yvonne Morton & accompanied by Graham White.
John Mackay gives a speech to the crowd.
Flooers O the Forrest piped by Pipe Major Clair Napier.
The Very Reverend Dr A.E.Nimmo.
The Annual Wallace Address by Dr Alan Hay.
The flag of Scotland flies next to The William Wallace Statue.

 

The future of Aberdeen

 

