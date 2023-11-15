‘If you wish to have a family, playing football shouldn’t hold you back’, pregnant Aberdeen Women club captain Nadine Hanssen says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘If you wish to have a family, playing football shouldn’t hold you back’, pregnant Aberdeen Women club captain Nadine Hanssen says

The Dons skipper is expecting her second child with partner Kelle Roos in April 2024.

By Sophie Goodwin
Aberdeen Women club captain Nadine Hanssen.
Aberdeen Women club captain Nadine Hanssen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen Women club captain Nadine Hanssen hopes to prove female players should not have to choose between football and family.

The 30-year-old will not play for the Dons again this season as she is expecting her second child in April 2024 with partner Kelle Roos, who is the Aberdeen men’s team goalkeeper.

Her final game in red was supposed to be against Partick Thistle on October 22, but the match was postponed due to Storm Babet and rescheduled for tomorrow at Cormack Park.

Hanssen, who gave birth to her son Romeo in December 2021, made her comeback from her first pregnancy when she signed for the Dons in September 2022, before making her debut against Glasgow City the following month.

In late October, the club announced Hanssen was expecting her second child in a social media post which included a picture of her, Roos and their son.

Hanssen is grateful for the support she has had from Aberdeen – saying her and Roos have always felt the Dons is a “warm and family club” since they moved north.

Aberdeen goalkeeper Kelle Roos and Nadine Hanssen share a moment after the Dons beat Rangers at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

But she knows other female footballers who have been in the same situation as her have not shared the same positive experience.

In January 2023, Icelandic footballer Sara Bjork Gunnarsdottir, who now plays for Juventus, spoke out about the way she was treated while she was pregnant during her time at former club  Lyon.

Gunnarsdottir won a maternity claim against the French giants – who withheld some of her salary during her pregnancy. Her former club was ordered to backdate pay worth £72,139 by Fifa.

“It (being pregnant) definitely should not hold you back from things,” said Hanssen.

“If you wish to have a family, I don’t think playing football should hold you back. It’s something you do see more and more – and that is definitely a good thing.

“If someone works in an office job and then becomes pregnant, you would never hear any problems about that.

“Your employer needs to support you with it and there shouldn’t be problems about it.

“It is your right as a woman to be pregnant and there should not be any issues with that.

Iceland captain Sara Bjork Gunnarsdottir with her son after a match at the European Championships in 2022. Image: Shutterstock.

“The club have been great with me. We are really happy and very grateful for their support.

“The team are excited and have been very supportive, too.

“I told Clint (Lancaster) in the earlier stages and he’s been absolutely great – I couldn’t be more happy to be around this team, the coaches and to have Clint as a manager.”

Staying in training during pregnancy important for Hanssen

When Hanssen was pregnant with her son Romeo, it coincided with the end of the FA WSL season and her contract with Aston Villa.

Things are different with this pregnancy, as she is contracted with Aberdeen on a deal which runs until the summer of 2024.

It means she will continue non-contact training with her Dons team-mates for as long as she can – and will be their “biggest supporter” from the sidelines.

“In my last pregnancy I was out of contract when I announced the news, so I wasn’t at the football club from when I was around 10 weeks,” Hanssen explained.

“It’s my benefit to stay training with the girls and be around them for as long as possible. It also helps with the transition of stepping away to then coming back.

Aberdeen Women captain Nadine Hanssen battles with Kinga Kozak of Glasgow City in a SWPL match. Image: Shutterstock.

“I want to stay on in training for as long as possible and, hopefully, still be valuable in a way to the team.

“That’s really important to me.”

Continuing playing prior to 12-week scan ‘helped’ Hanssen cope with ‘long wait’

Hanssen was pregnant when playing for the Dons in the SWPL this season, which she says helped her get through the early stages of her pregnancy as she still got to be the “same” player.

“Normally you tell people after the first scan which is around 12 weeks, so that was a pretty long wait,” said Hanssen.

“It kind of helped me because I hadn’t spoke to anyone about it.

“It is very real for you, but everyone just treated me as the same footballer.

“I was able to just play in the team like normal and that helped me focus on what I needed to do for the team on the pitch.”

Having already comeback from giving birth once before, Hanssen knows the hard work it takes to return to playing football.

Aberdeen Women players applaud the Balmoral Stadium crowd after the SWPL match against Celtic.
Aberdeen Women captain Nadine Hanssen with her team-mates after a match at Balmoral Stadium. Image: Shutterstock.

Although she is currently making the most of the time before her new arrival, she admits she is not planning to hang her boots up permanently.

“I am enjoying the moments just now, but I do think about how life will be after April,” said Hanssen. “I have the feeling that I haven’t played my last game of football yet.

“You never know what will happen, but my feeling just now is that I do think about it (returning to playing again).”

