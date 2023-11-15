Stylish Elgin home overlooking Cooper Park on the market for £435,000

With wonderful views overlooking Cooper Park, this elegant Elgin home is where happy memories are made.

Located in Deanshaugh Road, the fantastic five-bedroom family home also has amazing views of the city’s historic clock tower and cathedral.

But it’s not only the views that are beautiful as this pristine property is brimming with striking period features from corniced ceilings and original servants’ bells to beautiful bay windows.

Setting a stylish tone is the resplendent reception hallway which leads to an excellent dining kitchen.

Modern kitchen

Undoubtedly the hub of the home, the modern kitchen is the perfect place to prepare everything from Sunday roast dinners and stews to scones and sandwiches.

Hearty family meals and breathtaking views can be savoured in the attractive dining room which also has picturesque views.

After dinner, kick back and relax in the delightful drawing room.

Work, rest and play

Upstairs, expectations are exceeded even further as there are two immaculate bathrooms and four fantastic bedrooms.

For those who work from home, there is a brilliant office space which could also be used as a fifth bedroom if required.

There’s also no shortage of storage space with several built-in wardrobes and cupboards to suit all needs.

Wonderful family home

Other key features include single glazing, gas fired central heating and a convenient wc on the ground floor.

Outside, the enclosed garden is a horticultural haven with the perfect mix of mature hedges, terraced lawns and well stocked borders.

And for those with green fingers, the greenhouse is sure to appeal while a summer house provides a relaxing retreat away from the stresses and strains of daily life.

Perfect for growing families

In addition, there’s also plenty of outdoor storage space including a wooden garden shed, two useful outbuildings as well as a small shed at the back of the summerhouse to store lawnmowers and strimmers.

It’s worth noting that all of the outbuildings have electricity supplies and outside sockets while one of the garden sheds also has a water supply.

Excellent location

Parking is also stress free as there is a car port with space for several cars as well as a large driveway.

Location wise, the property enjoys the best of both worlds as it is situated in a peaceful and private plot yet remains close to an excellent array of shops and amenities including a hospital, leisure centre, swimming pool and cinema.

The surrounding area also boasts fine hotels, restaurants and local attractions.

Those with young families are also well catered for as there are a number of good primary schools in Elgin and two secondary schools.

To book a viewing

Overdeanshaugh, Deanshaugh Road, Elgin, Moray, is on the market at a guide price of £435,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Galbraith on 01463 224 343 or check out the website galbraithgroup.com

