Home Sport Football Women's Football

From playing against the world’s best to being a part of the Dons family – Get to know Aberdeen Women captain Nadine Hanssen

We sat down with the new skipper at Cormack Park to discuss her football memories, highlights and time at Aberdeen so far.

By Sophie Goodwin
Aberdeen Women's new captain Nadine Hanssen pictured at the club's training base, Cormack Park.
Aberdeen Women captain Nadine Hanssen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Nadine Hanssen is preparing to lead out Aberdeen Women for the 2023-24 season after being named captain.

The 29-year-old midfielder joined the Dons last September, having moved to the Granite City earlier in the year when partner Kelle Roos signed for the men’s team.

Playing for Aberdeen marked Hanssen’s return to football after having her son Romeo, having previously turned out for Aston Villa in the FA WSL, as well as in Belgium and her native Netherlands.

To find out even more about the new skipper, the Press and Journal sat down with Hanssen and discussed her football memories, highlights and time at Aberdeen so far.

What is your first football memory?

I think it was watching my dad play indoor football when I was about five years old, that’s the moment I got interested in football.

I probably got my first pair of boots when I was about six and then started playing in a boys team.

Best game you’ve watched?

That’s a really tough one. I’d have to say from last season when Aberdeen beat Rangers 2-0 at Pittodrie.

That game meant a lot for us as a family, so I will go with that one.

Aberdeen goalkeeper Kelle Roos and Nadine Hanssen share a moment after the Dons beat Rangers at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

Best player you’ve played with and against?

The best player I’ve played with is Daniëlle van de Donk at PSV, and the best players I’ve played against would be Vivianne Miedema or Sam Kerr.

They all just read the game so well and just always know the next step. They’ve got loads of amazing attributes – they’re world class.

Favourite moment at Aberdeen Women so far?

It would have to be my first goal at Pittodrie. I had my family in the stands and with Romeo walking out with me, it was really special.

It was an honour to be the first Aberdeen Women player to score at Pittodrie.

Do you have a pre-match ritual or routine?

I always have the same breakfast which is a vanilla shake. It always has to be that, but there’s nothing else I do.

What did you learn from your first season in Scotland?

Nadine Hanssen in action for Aberdeen Women at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen Women’s Nadine Hanssen in action at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock.

It’s a very competitive league with loads of very good teams. You really have to be at 100 per cent every week to beat any of the teams.

The game is really progressing here in Scotland and you can see that.

What kind of captain will you be?

I will be someone that drives standard in training and in games.

Mentality is one of the most important things in football. You can have a bad day, but there is one thing you can’t lack in a game and that is your drive.

I’ll try and do my best and lead by example.

What are your ambitions for the season ahead?

As a group, we haven’t really touched on that yet, but with Clinton (Lancaster) coming in as our new manager we will be taking everything he has to say on board.

We are really creating an identity with the way we want to play and it’s going to be very exciting to see us playing with this new style.

I’m looking forward to seeing where this season can bring us.

Aberdeen Women manager Clinton Lancaster.
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster. Image: Shutterstock.

Who is more competitive, you or Kelle?

We can’t play any games without getting into any arguments! I think I’d say I am more competitive.

Would you rather your son Romeo be a midfielder like his mum or goalkeeper like his dad?

I’ll go for midfielder. I don’t think I can have another goalkeeper in the house – I can’t cope with that, I’ll be too nervous!

