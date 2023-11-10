Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason hails her side’s attacking threat after scoring 21 goals in three games

Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason believes one of her side’s strongest assets this season is their versatile attacking threat.

The Caley Jags have scored 21 goals in their last three matches – an 8-0 win over Drumchapel United in the Scottish Cup, a 5-3 SWF Championship win against north rivals Westdyke and an 8-0 league victory against Edinburgh City.

Those 21 goals were scored by eight different players and Mason hopes it is an aspect of her side’s game which can keep causing problems for their opponents.

Inverness, who sit third in the league table with 18 points, host Hutchison Vale in the Championship on Sunday.

The Caley Thistle manager said: “The fact we have been able to distribute goals amongst the team shows the depth that we have got in the squad this season.

“We don’t just rely on one person. The goals come from all across the park because our defenders, midfielders and our strikers have all pitched in.

“We are so dangerous in many areas and that has proven to be a strong point for us.

“We do sometimes struggle with our squad (availability), so sometimes players have to play out of position, but even if they have to do that I know they could still put the ball in the back of the net.

“That allows us to be a bit more unpredictable and I think that can work in our favour.

“Teams maybe don’t know what player to focus on and mark because anyone might pop up and score. It’s been really pleasing to see and it’s been a real team effort.”

Mason wants to see more of the same against Hutchison Vale

The Caley Jags host Hutchison Vale off the back of the emphatic Scottish Cup win and Mason hopes to carry that form in to the Championship match.

She said: “The league is our priority this year and getting the 8-0 win was a good confidence boost, but nothing we should be too surprised about given Drumchapel are two leagues below us.

“It was a case of getting minutes in some of the players’ legs and we saw Drumchapel off without them being able to cause us too many problems.

“Hutchison Vale have struggled this season, so we want to be able to put them to bed early on and not let them cause us problems, but like every game in this league I want us to be at our best.

“I would like to see have us have the same firepower that we’ve had in recent weeks and we will need to shut up shop at the back.”

The other north SWF Championship fixture on Sunday sees a clash between the promoted sides, as sixth-placed Westdyke travel to Edinburgh City, who sit second-bottom with four points from eight games.

The SWFL North fixtures are: Buchan v Arbroath, Elgin v Inverurie Locos, Dryburgh Athletic v Grampian, and Westdyke Thistle v Dyce.