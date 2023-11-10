Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason hails her side’s attacking threat after scoring 21 goals in three games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Women's Football

Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason hails her side’s attacking threat after scoring 21 goals in three games

Eight different players have been on the scoresheet as the Caley Jags have scored 21 goals in their last three matches.

By Sophie Goodwin
Caley Thistle Women celebrate scoring in their SWF Championship win over Westdyke.
Caley Thistle Women celebrate scoring in their last SWF Championship win over Westdyke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason believes one of her side’s strongest assets this season is their versatile attacking threat.

The Caley Jags have scored 21 goals in their last three matches – an 8-0 win over Drumchapel United in the Scottish Cup, a 5-3 SWF Championship win against north rivals Westdyke and an 8-0 league victory against Edinburgh City.

Those 21 goals were scored by eight different players and Mason hopes it is an aspect of her side’s game which can keep causing problems for their opponents.

Inverness, who sit third in the league table with 18 points, host Hutchison Vale in the Championship on Sunday.

The Caley Thistle manager said: “The fact we have been able to distribute goals amongst the team shows the depth that we have got in the squad this season.

“We don’t just rely on one person. The goals come from all across the park because our defenders, midfielders and our strikers have all pitched in.

Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason.
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

“We are so dangerous in many areas and that has proven to be a strong point for us.

“We do sometimes struggle with our squad (availability), so sometimes players have to play out of position, but even if they have to do that I know they could still put the ball in the back of the net.

“That allows us to be a bit more unpredictable and I think that can work in our favour.

“Teams maybe don’t know what player to focus on and mark because anyone might pop up and score. It’s been really pleasing to see and it’s been a real team effort.”

Mason wants to see more of the same against Hutchison Vale

The Caley Jags host Hutchison Vale off the back of the emphatic Scottish Cup win and Mason hopes to carry that form in to the Championship match.

She said: “The league is our priority this year and getting the 8-0 win was a good confidence boost, but nothing we should be too surprised about given Drumchapel are two leagues below us.

“It was a case of getting minutes in some of the players’ legs and we saw Drumchapel off without them being able to cause us too many problems.

“Hutchison Vale have struggled this season, so we want to be able to put them to bed early on and not let them cause us problems, but like every game in this league I want us to be at our best.

“I would like to see have us have the same firepower that we’ve had in recent weeks and we will need to shut up shop at the back.”

The other north SWF Championship fixture on Sunday sees a clash between the promoted sides, as sixth-placed Westdyke travel to Edinburgh City, who sit second-bottom with four points from eight games.

The SWFL North fixtures are: Buchan v Arbroath, Elgin v Inverurie Locos, Dryburgh Athletic v Grampian, and Westdyke Thistle v Dyce.

More from Women's Football

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes lifts the WSL trophy.
Rachel Corsie: The US Women's national team the right destination for Emma Hayes
Aberdeen Women players Hannah Stewart, left, celebrates with Nadine Hanssen, right, after scoring.
Hannah Stewart says she has 'big boots to fill' as she embraces taking on…
Caley Thistle Women line-up for a team photo ahead of a SWF Championship fixture.
Caley Thistle Women to face Rangers in Scottish Cup; Aberdeen face trip to Boroughmuir…
Aberdeen Women striker Bayley Hutchison.
Bayley Hutchison delighted with 100th Aberdeen Women goal after netting four (and setting up…
Aberdeen forward Bayley Hutchison gets a shot away in the match against Motherwell.
'Couldn't be prouder': Clint Lancaster hails Aberdeen Women as five-game losing streak ends with…
Aberdeen Women forward Hannah Stewart celebrates after scoring a goal at Balmoral Stadium.
Aberdeen Women boss gives Hannah Stewart armband in pregnant captain Nadine Hanssen's absence
Aitana Bonmati lifts the Ballon d'Or trophy after being named the best female player for the 2022-23 season.
Rachel Corsie: Ballon d'Or awards can set the standard - but they let women's…
Dyce, left, and Inverurie Locos, right, are in Women's Scottish Cup action this weekend.
'Our biggest challenge yet': Women's Scottish Cup newbies Dyce and Inverurie Locos gear up…
Aberdeen Women captain Nadine Hanssen in action in a SWPL match at Balmoral Stadium.
Aberdeen Women boss in 'some things more important' message as he explains how Dons…
Sandy MacIver making her Scotland debut against Netherlands at Hampden. Image: Shutterstock.
Goalkeeper Sandy MacIver left with 'mixed emotions' after 1-0 defeat to Netherlands on Scotland…

Conversation