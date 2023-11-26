Caley Thistle Women eye place in final four of SWF Championship and League One Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle Women eye place in final four of SWF Championship and League One Cup

By Sophie Goodwin
Caley Thistle's Kirsty Deans in SWF Championship action
Caley Thistle Women's Kirsty Deans in SWF Championship action. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason says her side are aiming for silverware ahead of a return to SWF Championship and League One Cup action.

The Caley Jags host Ayr United in their quarter-final clash on Sunday, having beaten Falkirk 6-0 when they entered the competition in the previous round.

A place in the semi-finals is the aim for Mason’s side, who will host current SWPL leaders Rangers in the Scottish Cup – the other domestic cup competition – in January.

The Caley Thistle manager said: “This cup is definitely one we have looked to try and prioritise this season, as well as the league.

“Our aim is to get a top three finish and reach a cup final, and this cup is the most realistic one for us to potentially go and do that.

“Our build-up to the game has been the same because we want to try and win every match that we play, but we know this competition has a shorter lifespan and we know we can’t afford to mess up.

“If we drop points in the league, we can try to claw it back the next Sunday, but you can’t do that in the cup.”

Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason. Image: Jasperimage.

But Mason says a place in the last four will not be easy as she hailed their upcoming opponents as one of the toughest teams she has come across in recent campaigns.

She is expecting a difficult game against Ayr, who sit third in the SWF Championship table – only two points and one place behind the Caley Jags.

Mason said: “I have always said that I think Ayr have been one of the best footballing sides over the last couple of seasons in the Championship.

“When we played them in the second week of the season that was the first time that we had beaten them. They’re a strong team and will be very difficult to beat – we will have to be at our best.”

Caley Thistle are currently on an impressive run of form having won their previous four matches in the Championship.

Mason’s side have also scored 41 goals, conceding only three, in their last five games across all competitions, but she does not want to see any complacency from the Caley Jags in their League Cup encounter.

She said: “Our form has been great for confidence, but if you look at who we have played we have to be realistic in that they’ve been fairly straightforward games for us.

“We know it’s not going to be like that against Ayr. We can’t think we’re going to go and batter them, but we can take confidence from our recent performances because some of our football has been really good.”

Meanwhile, Westhill-based side Westdyke host Renfrew at Lawsondale in their SWF Championship and League One Cup quarter-final.

The other north fixtures

There is also SWFL Cup action this weekend as the first round takes place following the group stages.

The fixtures involving north teams are: Inverurie Locos v Buchan, Elgin City v Grampian, Dyce v Arbroath, and Stonehaven v Huntly.

Excruciating pain, waiting lists, and the need for more research: North footballers reveal ACL horror stories amid injury crisis in women’s game

Conversation