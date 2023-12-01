Caledonian Stadium to host Inverness Caledonian Thistle Women’s Scottish Cup tie against Rangers

Inverness Caledonian Thistle Women FC’s Scottish Cup tie against Rangers will be held at the Caledonian Stadium.

The sides will meet in the third round of the competition on Sunday January 7 with a 1pm kick-off.

Caley Thistle Women boss Karen Mason, whose side sit second in the Scottish Women’s Championship, is relishing the tie against SWPL leaders Rangers.

She said: “Draws don’t get much bigger than this, welcoming Rangers WFC once again to Inverness.

“It is the first time they will have visited since becoming full time professionals so we expect a very tough game.

“It is an occasion that we have to enjoy and see it as a great opportunity to put ourselves up against the best in the country and showcase some of our incredibly talented players.

“We have absolutely no pressure on us and we just have to go out there, work hard and give a good account of ourselves.”