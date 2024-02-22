Aberdeen Women’s post-split SWPL fixtures revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Women's Football

Aberdeen Women’s post-split SWPL fixtures revealed

There is one more round of fixtures to be played on March 3 before the league splits into a top and bottom six.

By Sophie Goodwin
Aberdeen forward Hannah Stewart in action against Spartans in a SWPL match.
Aberdeen Women's post-split SWPL fixtures have been revealed. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen Women’s run-in to the end of the season has been confirmed after the SWPL post-split fixtures were revealed.

There is one round of matches left to be played on March 3, when the Dons travel to reigning champions Glasgow City, before the league splits into a top and bottom six.

The top and bottom half were decided with plenty games to spare, with Clint Lancaster’s Aberdeen playing out the rest of the campaign in the bottom half.

The Dons sit seventh with 25 points after 21 games and are nine clear of Motherwell, who are in eighth.

Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster deliver a post-match team talk after a win against Dundee United in the SWPL
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster delivers a post-match team talk after a win against Dundee United in the SWPL. Image: Shutterstock.

Their first post-split SWPL fixture on March 17 will see Aberdeen host Spartans, who they have beaten twice in the league already this season, at Balmoral Stadium, while their first away game after the split is a trip to Motherwell a fortnight later.

The post-split fixtures involves three Wednesday night clashes on April 17 and May 1 when the Dons will play Montrose away and then at home, before they host Dundee United on May 15.

Aberdeen’s final game of the season is a visit to Ainslie Park to face Spartans on May 19.

Aberdeen Women’s post-split SWPL fixtures

March 17 – Aberdeen v Spartans

March 31 – Motherwell v Aberdeen

April 14 – Aberdeen v Hamilton Accies

April 17 – Montrose v Aberdeen

April 21 – Dundee United v Aberdeen

May 1 – Aberdeen v Montrose

May 5 – Hamilton Accies v Aberdeen

May 12 – Aberdeen v Motherwell

May 15 – Aberdeen v Dundee United

May 19 – Spartans v Aberdeen

More from Women's Football

Aberdeen Women defender Jess Broadrick.
Jess Broadrick delighted to be back involved with Aberdeen Women after three-month health scare…
Aberdeen Women celebrate after completing the comeback in a 4-3 win against Dundee United in the SWPL.
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster hails 'great character' after Dons come from behind to…
Caley Thistle Women in action in the Scottish Cup against Rangers.
Caley Thistle Women looking to avoid three consecutive SWF Championship defeats
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster.
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster wants SWPL split to mirror men's Premiership
The 2025 Uefa European Women's Championship will be held in Switzerland.
Rachel Corsie: Slashed funding for 2025 European Women's Championships brings unwanted negative narrative to…
Aberdeen Women midfielder Laura Holden.
Aberdeen Women's Laura Holden on progress made in ACL recovery after getting knee surgery
Aberdeen FC Women manager Clint Lancaster demonstrates tactics from the sidelines in a SWPL match at Balmoral Stadium.
'I find it difficult to zip it': Aberdeen Women boss Clint Lancaster on being…
Jen Beattie, pictured during her time at Arsenal.
Rachel Corsie: Jen Beattie is Arsenal through and through - but move to America…
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason.
Caley Thistle Women not letting 'blip' against SWF Championship leaders affect promotion hopes, says…
Aberdeen Women winger Francesca Ogilvie after a SWPL match against Montrose.
Francesca Ogilvie embracing competition for places amid new-found squad depth at Aberdeen Women

Conversation