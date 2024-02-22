Aberdeen Women’s post-split SWPL fixtures revealed

Aberdeen Women’s run-in to the end of the season has been confirmed after the SWPL post-split fixtures were revealed.

There is one round of matches left to be played on March 3, when the Dons travel to reigning champions Glasgow City, before the league splits into a top and bottom six.

The top and bottom half were decided with plenty games to spare, with Clint Lancaster’s Aberdeen playing out the rest of the campaign in the bottom half.

The Dons sit seventh with 25 points after 21 games and are nine clear of Motherwell, who are in eighth.

Their first post-split SWPL fixture on March 17 will see Aberdeen host Spartans, who they have beaten twice in the league already this season, at Balmoral Stadium, while their first away game after the split is a trip to Motherwell a fortnight later.

The post-split fixtures involves three Wednesday night clashes on April 17 and May 1 when the Dons will play Montrose away and then at home, before they host Dundee United on May 15.

Aberdeen’s final game of the season is a visit to Ainslie Park to face Spartans on May 19.

Aberdeen Women’s post-split SWPL fixtures

March 17 – Aberdeen v Spartans

March 31 – Motherwell v Aberdeen

April 14 – Aberdeen v Hamilton Accies

April 17 – Montrose v Aberdeen

April 21 – Dundee United v Aberdeen

May 1 – Aberdeen v Montrose

May 5 – Hamilton Accies v Aberdeen

May 12 – Aberdeen v Motherwell

May 15 – Aberdeen v Dundee United

May 19 – Spartans v Aberdeen