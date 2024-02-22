Aberdeen Women’s post-split SWPL fixtures revealed

Aberdeen Women’s run-in to the end of the season has been confirmed after the SWPL post-split fixtures were revealed.
There is one round of matches left to be played on March 3, when the Dons travel to reigning champions Glasgow City, before the league splits into a top and bottom six.
The top and bottom half were decided with plenty games to spare, with Clint Lancaster’s Aberdeen playing out the rest of the campaign in the bottom half.
The Dons sit seventh with 25 points after 21 games and are nine clear of Motherwell, who are in eighth.
Their first post-split SWPL fixture on March 17 will see Aberdeen host Spartans, who they have beaten twice in the league already this season, at Balmoral Stadium, while their first away game after the split is a trip to Motherwell a fortnight later.
The post-split fixtures involves three Wednesday night clashes on April 17 and May 1 when the Dons will play Montrose away and then at home, before they host Dundee United on May 15.
Aberdeen’s final game of the season is a visit to Ainslie Park to face Spartans on May 19.
Aberdeen Women’s post-split SWPL fixtures
March 17 – Aberdeen v Spartans
March 31 – Motherwell v Aberdeen
April 14 – Aberdeen v Hamilton Accies
April 17 – Montrose v Aberdeen
April 21 – Dundee United v Aberdeen
May 1 – Aberdeen v Montrose
May 5 – Hamilton Accies v Aberdeen
May 12 – Aberdeen v Motherwell
May 15 – Aberdeen v Dundee United
May 19 – Spartans v Aberdeen
