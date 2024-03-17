New ‘foodie’ purpose for Burghead cottage and next step for new vision at former Elgin Community Surgery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

New ‘foodie’ purpose for Burghead cottage and next step for new vision at former Elgin Community Surgery

Read the latest Moray planning round-up.

By Sean McAngus
New life will be given to former cottage in Burghead.
New life will be given to former cottage in Burghead.

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

Planning chiefs have approved more work on the redevelopment of the former Elgin Community Surgery.

Earlier this week, we reported on the transformation of a former pork factory into a trampoline park.

But first, we look at the approval of the next steps to turn a Burghead cottage into a coffee shop.

APPROVED: New life for Burghead cottage as coffee shop

Burghead cottage that is planned to become a coffee shop
Cable Cottage. Image: Google Maps.

A disused cottage in Burghead on Bridge Street has lain vacant for a while.

In August, plans to transform the building into a takeaway coffee shop were given the go-ahead.

A headline about the Burghead cottage coffee shop plans reading "Derelict cottage given green light to become coffee shop"
Our coverage of the Burghead cottage plans.

Last year, Elaine Sutherland lodged a building warrant for the work.

Grant and Geoghegan Limited represented her in the planning process.

A artist impression for the takeaway coffee shop plans for Burghead cottage
Drawing impression of the takeaway coffee shop.

According to the warrant, the work will cost around £28,000.

The changes will include the exterior of the building featuring new cladding and fascias, and a window will be replaced with a serving hatch.

 

Floor plan for coffee takeaway shop in Burghead

There will be parking to the north of the building.

Now officials have given the go-ahead for work to start on the transformation.

APPROVED: Next step to redevelop site of former Elgin Community Surgery

Former Elgin Community Surgery.

Last year, we revealed plans to demolish extensions at the former Elgin Community Surgery at Highfield House to make way for redevelopment.

Then in November, Morlich Homes’ plans were given the green light to make changes to the site on Northfield Terrace.

The firm plans to build apartments and a small business unit.

Garage to become business unit

Garage being transformed into a business unit.

In December, a planning application was lodged to convert a garage in the grounds of Highfield House into a small starter business unit.

In planning documents, the firm said it wants to create a comfortable environment for any business to thrive.

Work will include the main timber entrance being removed and replaced with a large glazing unit with access door.

Now it has been approved by planning chiefs.

History of Elgin Community Surgery

Elgin Community Surgery.

In June 2021, Elgin Community Surgery closed down after Dr Mark Houliston stepped down after more than 20 years.

The 4,700 registered patients moved to the Maryhill Group Practice.

APPROVED: New life for derelict former pork factory in Buckie

Demolition work at the site happening back in December. Image: Facebook/ Jumpstation Trampoline Park Buckie

Buckie’s Station Park site was previously home to Grampian Country Foods until they shut down the factory.

Since 2016, there has been work behind the scenes on proposals to revitalise the meat processing plant by turning it into a fun family facility.

Earlier this week, we revealed how the radical transformation of the former pork factory into a trampoline park had taken a major step forward.

Our reporting earlier this week.

Developer Braidreef had previously worked on the project with Infinity Trampoline Park which has facilities in Inverness and Cardiff, but both parties mutually agreed not to proceed.

In 2022, they received a £200,000 grant from Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE).

It will go towards the £725,000 building costs in the first phase of the project.

Meanwhile, the rest of the remaining bank and private funding has already been secured for the project.

What Jumpstation trampoline park Buckie will look like inside.

Planning officials have approved a building warrant for construction to start on the £1.26m Jump Station trampoline park.

The new centre will include an indoor park comprising around 50 interlinked trampolines, a dodgeball court, mezzanine seating and a café.

Up to 40 jobs are expected to be created, all paying at least the real living wage.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk

All the latest Moray planning news

More from Moray

Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a drink-driving teacher and a horrific bus attack
Bev Dyson holding mobile phone up looking at camera.
How digital technology is helping Moray patients take control of their healthcare - and…
Grant Lodge, which is in Cooper Park, Elgin.
Grant Lodge: Cost of repairs revealed in last 20 years on Elgin landmark
Eunice Mckay pictured outside new house next to new car
Keith gran 'shocked' to win house, car and £20k cash from Bounty Competitions
View of Dr Gray's Hospital dome entrance with sign in front.
How NHS Grampian is tackling Elgin housing crisis to secure crucial Dr Gray's staff
Lossiemouth villa exterior view
Stunning Lossiemouth villa with coastal views and putting green on the market
Owners Jim and Rosslyn Sutherland pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Labour of love Buckie hotel, restaurant and bar transformed by local couple goes up…
Childcare worker struck off after being physically abusive while working at the Magic Roundabout centre in Elgin.
Elgin childcare worker struck off after being 'physically aggressive' towards children under two
UHI Moray closure threat could impact £100 Moray Growth Deal says councillor. Image: Jason Hedges; DC Thomson
Could UHI Moray closure threat impact £100m region deal?
Morag Cumming is missing from Fochabers. Image: Police Scotland
Morag Cumming: Police trace pensioner missing overnight

Conversation