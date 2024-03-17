New ‘foodie’ purpose for Burghead cottage and next step for new vision at former Elgin Community Surgery

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

Planning chiefs have approved more work on the redevelopment of the former Elgin Community Surgery.

Earlier this week, we reported on the transformation of a former pork factory into a trampoline park.

But first, we look at the approval of the next steps to turn a Burghead cottage into a coffee shop.

APPROVED: New life for Burghead cottage as coffee shop

A disused cottage in Burghead on Bridge Street has lain vacant for a while.

In August, plans to transform the building into a takeaway coffee shop were given the go-ahead.

Last year, Elaine Sutherland lodged a building warrant for the work.

Grant and Geoghegan Limited represented her in the planning process.

According to the warrant, the work will cost around £28,000.

The changes will include the exterior of the building featuring new cladding and fascias, and a window will be replaced with a serving hatch.

There will be parking to the north of the building.

Now officials have given the go-ahead for work to start on the transformation.

APPROVED: Next step to redevelop site of former Elgin Community Surgery

Last year, we revealed plans to demolish extensions at the former Elgin Community Surgery at Highfield House to make way for redevelopment.

Then in November, Morlich Homes’ plans were given the green light to make changes to the site on Northfield Terrace.

The firm plans to build apartments and a small business unit.

Garage to become business unit

In December, a planning application was lodged to convert a garage in the grounds of Highfield House into a small starter business unit.

In planning documents, the firm said it wants to create a comfortable environment for any business to thrive.

Work will include the main timber entrance being removed and replaced with a large glazing unit with access door.

Now it has been approved by planning chiefs.

History of Elgin Community Surgery

In June 2021, Elgin Community Surgery closed down after Dr Mark Houliston stepped down after more than 20 years.

The 4,700 registered patients moved to the Maryhill Group Practice.

APPROVED: New life for derelict former pork factory in Buckie

Buckie’s Station Park site was previously home to Grampian Country Foods until they shut down the factory.

Since 2016, there has been work behind the scenes on proposals to revitalise the meat processing plant by turning it into a fun family facility.

Earlier this week, we revealed how the radical transformation of the former pork factory into a trampoline park had taken a major step forward.

Developer Braidreef had previously worked on the project with Infinity Trampoline Park which has facilities in Inverness and Cardiff, but both parties mutually agreed not to proceed.

In 2022, they received a £200,000 grant from Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE).

It will go towards the £725,000 building costs in the first phase of the project.

Meanwhile, the rest of the remaining bank and private funding has already been secured for the project.

Planning officials have approved a building warrant for construction to start on the £1.26m Jump Station trampoline park.

The new centre will include an indoor park comprising around 50 interlinked trampolines, a dodgeball court, mezzanine seating and a café.

Up to 40 jobs are expected to be created, all paying at least the real living wage.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk