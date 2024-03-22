Caley Thistle Women aiming to make most of ‘last chance saloon’ to secure place in SWF Championship top four

Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason is hoping her side can make the most of their last chance to secure a place in the SWF Championship top four.

The Championship plays out its final full card of fixtures on Sunday before the split, with the league then breaking into a top four and bottom five.

ICT sit fifth on 22 points – two behind fourth-placed Renfrew – ahead of a clash at basement side Hutchison Vale on Sunday.

A win could see Inverness move up to fourth, but they will also need Renfrew to lose or draw when they travel to second-placed Ayr United.

Mason said: “It is all to play for on Sunday.

“We know our promotion chances are over but if we manage to get in the top four we can have a say in what happens at the top of the table.

“It gives us a bit more of an incentive and those games at the top are the ones you want to be playing in.

“Finishing in the top four would give us better preparation for next season.

“Albeit this is not where our original targets were set, but we’ve had to adapt and change. We are where we are, but there are still things we can go and do this season.

“We really need Ayr to do us a favour on Sunday, as well as us doing our job.

“Ayr know if they don’t beat Renfrew then Rossvale will win the title, so there is an extra incentive for them.”

Caley Thistle Women boss wants ‘beautiful and brilliant play’ to be reflected in improved results

Caley Thistle played out a Championship double-header last weekend with a 3-1 defeat at Ayr on Friday night before a thrilling 4-4 draw against Westhill side Westdyke on Sunday.

Mason said: “What was obvious last Sunday was the lack of depth we’ve got in the squad in the moment.

“We still had some tired legs after Friday and that didn’t allow us to freshen up and do more damage in the second half against Westdyke.

“It has been the same frustrations we have been having week in and week out where we have not been able to see out games.

“We were 2-0 up, concede two silly goals and then end up being 3-2 down. We get ourselves 4-3 up, but then concede again in the 90-odd minute.

“It was a point which could be valuable, but it very much felt like a loss after the game.

“This Sunday is about making sure we can find that winning formula again – no matter what it takes.

“I’m fed up with us playing brilliant and beautiful football at times and not being able to get the result. If we can’t get the result, at the end of the day, then that kind of play is pointless.”

The other north fixtures

In the SWFL North, leaders Inverurie Locos, who have a 100% record after 11 games, will be aiming to extend that run when they host basement side Arbroath.

The other fixtures are: Stonehaven v Huntly, Westdyke Thistle v Elgin City, and Buchan v Dyce.

In the Highlands and Islands League, the third round of fixtures are: Buckie Ladies v Ross and Cromarty, Ross County Development v Caithness, and Sutherland v Clachnacuddin.