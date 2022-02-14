Michele Thomson and Laura Beveridge make promising starts to Ladies European Tour season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Golf

Michele Thomson and Laura Beveridge make promising starts to Ladies European Tour season

By Danny Law
February 14, 2022, 6:00 am
North-east golfers Michele Thomson and Laura Beveridge performed well in the opening event of the 2022 Ladies European Tour season.

Thomson finished tied eighth at the Magical Kenya Ladies Open at Vipingo Ridge with Germany’s Esther Henseleit successfully defending her title.

Aberdonian Thomson surged up the leaderboard with a superb second round of 66 – 13 shots better than her opening round of 79.

She followed that up with rounds of 75 and 74 to finish on six-over-par overall, saying she was “delighted” to start the season with a top-10 finish.

Beveridge carded the second lowest round of the final day – a two-under-par 70 – to move into a share of 25th spot on 10 over.

Henseleit pipped Spain’s Marta Sanz Barrio by a stroke to claim victory thanks to rounds of 74, 73, 69 and 70 for a two-under-par total.

She said: “In the end, it was a bit of a struggle, but I made it and I’m pretty proud of my last few holes.

“I was shaking over the putt on 17 and I was shaking down 18 and especially that putt.

“I have been struggling with the putter over the last one and a half years so it is pretty cool that I holed that one.”

 

