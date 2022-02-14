Michele Thomson and Laura Beveridge make promising starts to Ladies European Tour season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

North-east golfers Michele Thomson and Laura Beveridge performed well in the opening event of the 2022 Ladies European Tour season.

Thomson finished tied eighth at the Magical Kenya Ladies Open at Vipingo Ridge with Germany’s Esther Henseleit successfully defending her title.

Aberdonian Thomson surged up the leaderboard with a superb second round of 66 – 13 shots better than her opening round of 79.

She followed that up with rounds of 75 and 74 to finish on six-over-par overall, saying she was “delighted” to start the season with a top-10 finish.

Beveridge carded the second lowest round of the final day – a two-under-par 70 – to move into a share of 25th spot on 10 over.

Henseleit pipped Spain’s Marta Sanz Barrio by a stroke to claim victory thanks to rounds of 74, 73, 69 and 70 for a two-under-par total.

She said: “In the end, it was a bit of a struggle, but I made it and I’m pretty proud of my last few holes.

“I was shaking over the putt on 17 and I was shaking down 18 and especially that putt.

“I have been struggling with the putter over the last one and a half years so it is pretty cool that I holed that one.”