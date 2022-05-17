Golf: Murcar Links’ Bryan Innes makes storming start to season with triple success, including Champion of Champions progression

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Murcar Links Golf Club amateur Bryan Innes has made a flying start to the new season with three notable successes.

Bryan strolled to a seven-shot victory in the Scottish Seniors’ North of Scotland Open at his home course.

Former Scotland international Bryan carded rounds of 67 and 70 for a five-under-par aggregate of 137 at the Thistle Windows-sponsored event.

Bryan was also in top form when helping the North-east District defeat Renfrewshire 5-4 in their opening Scottish Area Team Championships match.

On top of this, the 52-year-old progressed into the second round of the Evening Express Champion of Champions after defeating North-east District team-mate Ben Murray by one hole at Portlethen.

Confidence continued to grow after victory

Bryan said: “I’m delighted with the last couple of weeks and it is a result of a lot of hard work on my game.

“Playing Ben, at Portlethen, was one of the toughest matches you could get and there was never more than a hole in it.

“I went ahead on the 16th before losing the next to be square on the 18th tee.

“I managed to win by holing a five-foot birdie putt on the final green.

“The victory over Ben gave me springboard to winning 1.5pts for the North-east District against Renfrewshire at the same course just a few days later.

“My confidence continued to grow and it was great to record my first seniors’ victory – especially against such a strong field and by seven shots.”

Bryan will now face Northern’s Graeme Mitchell in the second round of the Aberdeen Considine-sponsored tournament as he bids for a hat-trick of Evening Express titles.

Bon Accord’s Barrie Edmond, another two-time winner, will travel to face Bruce Flett at Cullen following a 4&3 win over Kielan Turner (Buckpool).

Defending champion Adam Dunton (McDonald Ellon) will entertain Kintore’s Neil Bremner after overcoming Auchmill’s Jonathan Gregor 5&4.

Portlethen’s Clark Brechin, the winner in 2018, has a home tie against Newmachar’s Adam Giles.

The men’s scratch event is one of six tournaments being hosted by the North-east District this year following the introduction of both a senior gents’ and senior ladies’ event.

Aberdein Considine have increased their sponsorship by £800 to £2,400.

The property, legal and financial law firm are providing £200 vouchers to all six winners, £100 to the runners-up and £50 to the semi-finalists.

EVENING EXPRESS CHAMPION OF CHAMPIONS

MEN’S SCRATCH

ROUND ONE

Kevin Riddell (2) Stonehaven bt Calum Sheal (0) Cruden Bay 2up. Ben Read (0) NE Boys Champion w/o Kris Duncan (3) Dufftown scr. Nigel Bennett (6) Torphins lost to Tyler Ogston (-2) Nigg Bay 1 hole. Craig Angus (3) Dunecht House lost to Duncan Craig (3) Peterculter 2up. Graeme Innes (8) Marine w/o, Findlay Grant jnr (5) Ballater scr. James Flett (-1) Meldrum House lost to Grant Joss (-1) Royal Aberdeen 19th. Adam Dunton (-3) Defending Champion from Ellon McDonald bt Jonathan Gregor (4) Auchmill 5&4. Greig Kennedy (-2) Hazlehead scr, Philip Henderson (6) Braemar w/o. Graeme Hogg (-2) Oldmeldrum scr, Callum Coutts (2) Alford w/o. Joshua Bruce (-2) Peterhead lost to Marc Coull (2) Kemnay 19th. Graham Nicol (2) Huntly lost to Adam Giles (-3) Newmachar 3&2. Barrie Edmond (-3) Bon Accord bt Kielan Turner (-1) Buckpool 4&3. Niall Young (-2) Insch bt Stuart McKessick (3) Royal Tarlair 3&1. Greg Ingram (-2) Inverurie lost to Gavin Still (-4) Duff House Royal 1 hole. John Ross (-2) Fraserburgh lost to Bradley Fraser (-1) McDonald Ellon 22nd. Ben Murray (-4) Portlethen lost to Bryan Innes (-1) Murcar Links 1 hole. Ian Lowrie (2) Strathlene bt Craig MacDonald (2) Westhill 2&1. Gordon Lees (2) Balmoral w/o, Ferghus Milne (-3) Banchory scr. Doug Allan (4) Longside bt Blair Keen (-1) Aboyne 3&2.

ROUND TWO (to be played by Monday, May 30).

Gavin Still v Doug Allan. Bob Cattanach (8) Auchenblae v Bruce Wisely (-1) Inverallochy. Bruce Flett (1) Cullen v Barrie Edmond. Ian Lowrie v Paul Reid (-3) Craibstone; Grant Joss v Jason Bruce (-2) Deeside; Callum Coutts v Craig Smith (3) Newburgh; Sean Low (-2) Turriff v Kevin Riddell; Tyler Ogston v Duncan Craig. Adam Dunton v Neil Bremner (0) Kintore; Bryan Innes v Graeme Mitchell (-1) Northern. Blair Moir (-1) Keith v Bradley Fraser. Clark Brechin v Adam Giles. Callum Cromar (3) Lumphanan v Ben Read. Philip Henderson v Gordon Lees. Philip Boyce (6) Tarland v Graeme Innes.

Couple of aces

Portlethen’s Clark Brechin has carded his fifth hole-in-one at his home course.

Clark used a pitching wedge to ace the 141-yard fifth hole when partnering Alex Handsley, Phil Angelo and Karl Vincent.

Meanwhile, Murcar Links member Alan Holbrook holed his tee-shot at the 160-yard 16th hole at his home course using a five-iron.

Alan was partnered by his father Brian and David Armour.

Newmachar look to go from strength to strength after Maitland Shield win

Adam Giles is hoping to use Newmachar’s victory in the Maitland Shield as a springboard to Pennant League success.

Newmachar defeated Stonehaven by eight holes in the final on home soil over the Hawkshill course to lift the coveted trophy for the first time since 2018.

Jamie Wilson, 38, and Martin Lawrence, 34, defeated Stonehaven’s opening pair of Kieffer Brown and Fraser Stark by three holes, before Adam, 26, paired up with Ryan Strachan, 31, to beat Iain Taylor and Kevin Murdoch by five holes.

Club champion and team captain Adam said: “There was a fair bit of pressure on us to deliver as the tournament was hosted at our home club all week.

“Jamie Wilson is now a four-time winner of the competition, but it was the first success for Martin Lawrence, Ryan Strachan and myself.

“What was particularly pleasing is that all four of us were approximately level par for the holes we played during the week.

“We have a few guys coming through the ranks at club coming on to a game that will help us bolster our Pennant League challenge this season and we’re really looking forward to the challenge.”

Newmachar overcame Nigg Bay by one hole in their opening match ahead of beating Bon Accord by 10 holes in round two.

A six-hole semi-final victory over Deeside booked their place in the final.

Stonehaven had wins against Northern, Caledonian and Hazlehead.

MAITLAND SHIELD

FIRST ROUND

ROYAL ABERDEEN WO, PETERCULTER SCR.

NEWMACHAR 1, NIGG BAY 0

Jamie Wilson & Martin Lawrence lost by 2 holes to Tyler Ogston & Zak Wood.

Adam Giles & Ryan Strachan beat Steve Jamieson & Ben Cassie by 3 holes.

BANCHORY 0, BON ACCORD 10.

Craig Lindsay & Jamie Gardner lost to Neil Mitchell & Barrie Edmond by 4 holes.

Adam Lindsay & Mark Vass lost to Matty Greig & Mark Thomson by 6 holes.

CALEDONIAN 13, AUCHMILL 0.

Roy Pirie & Lewis Gordon beat Johnny Gregor & Jim Christie by 8 holes.

Graeme Meade & Levi Ross beat Graeme Hay & Derek Davie by 5 holes.

NORTHERN 0, STONEHAVEN 10.

Cameron Johnstone & Barrie Somers lost by 1 hole to Kieffer Brown & Fraser Stark.

Graeme Mitchell & Craig Ross lost by 9 holes to Iain Taylor & Kevin Murdoch.

CRAIBSTONE 7, MURCAR LINKS 0.

Craig Wilkinson & John Borthwick beat Anthony Bews & Terry Mathieson by 3 holes.

Andrew Smith & Paul Reid beat Corin Stewart & Euan McDonald by 4 holes.

PORTLETHEN 0, HAZLEHEAD 8.

Keith Horne & Robbie Murdoch lost by 8 holes to Greg Ingram & Jack Pirie.

Ben Murray & Clark Brechin halved with Douglas Elrick & Bryan Robson.

QUARTER-FINALS

DEESIDE 3, ROYAL ABERDEEN 0.

Mark Halliday & David Macklin beat Craig Leith & Nick MacAndrew by 3 holes.

Jason Bruce & Henri Charles halved with Grant Joss & Donald MacAndrew.

NEWMACHAR 10, BON ACCORD 0.

Jamie Wilson & Martin Lawrence beat Matty Greig & Matty Smith by 5 holes Adam Giles & Ryan Strachan beat Barrie Edmond & Mark Thomson by 5 holes.

CALEDONIAN 0, STONEHAVEN 4.

Roy Pirie & Lewis Gordon halved with Kieffer Brown & Fraser Stark.

Graeme Meade & Levi Ross lost by 4 holes to Iain Taylor & Kevin Murdoch.

CRAIBSTONE 0, HAZLEHEAD 3.

Craig Wilkinson & John Borthwick lost by 1 hole to Greg Ingram & Jack Pirie.

Andrew Smith & Paul Reid lost by 2 holes to Douglas Elrick & Bryan Robson.

SEMI-FINALS

DEESIDE 0, NEWMACHAR 6.

Mark Halliday & David Macklin lost by 3 holes to Jamie Wilson & Martin Lawrence.

Jason Bruce & Henri Charles lost by 3 holes to Adam Giles & Ryan Strachan.

STONEHAVEN 3, HAZLEHEAD 0.

Kieffer Brown & Fraser Stark beat Greg Ingram & Jack Pirie by 3 holes.

Iain Taylor & Kevin Murdoch halved with Douglas Elrick & Bryan Robson.

FINAL

NEWMACHAR 8, STONEHAVEN 0.

Jamie Wilson & Martin Lawrence beat Kieffer Brown & Fraser Stark by 3 holes.

Adam Giles & Ryan Strachan beat Iain Taylor & Kevin Murdoch by 5 holes.