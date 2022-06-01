Golf: Greig Hutcheon wins Northern Open for the third time

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Torphins golfer Greig Hutcheon’s superb 2022 continued after he produced a birdie blitz second round to win the Northern Open for the third time.

The 49-year-old fired a seven-under-par 65 to finish nine under overall at Portlethen Golf Club in Aberdeen to pip Cameron Marr (Kingsfield), Chris Doak (Renaissance) and Graeme Robertson by a stroke.

Hutcheon had previously won the Tartan Tour event in 2010 and 2016.

Fantastic 65 by Greig Hutcheon to seal the 2022 Northern Open. Congratulations Greig . Nice putt to have to clinch it! Well done to all competitors for a great event @TorphinsGolf @Banchorygolf @PGAScotland pic.twitter.com/ipLtshGfni — Portlethen Golf Club (@Portlethengc) June 1, 2022

His round included eight birdies and a solitary bogey at the par-4 sixth.

Hutcheon won the PGA Play-Offs in April to land seven starts on the DP World Tour, including at last month’s Betfred British Masters at The Belfry.

The final group of the 2022 Northern Open @Portlethengc is underway, with the leader Kevin Duncan hitting his opening tee shot at the 1st hole. Conditions remain dry and favourable for low scoring ⛳️#tartantour #PGAScotland @PGA_Tournaments pic.twitter.com/Rk3Iwpfi8m — PGAScotland (@PGAScotland) June 1, 2022

Kevin Duncan, overnight leader of the 36-hole event, finished tied fifth after following up his opening round of 67 with a 70 to finish seven under.

Defending champion Paul O’Hara was tied 10th on five under after scores of 69 and 70.