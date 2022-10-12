Richie Ramsay: It feels like Scottish golf is in a strong place but is the next generation ready to step up?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Golf

Richie Ramsay: It feels like Scottish golf is in a strong place but is the next generation ready to step up?

By Richie Ramsay
October 12, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: October 12, 2022, 7:00 am
Ewen Ferguson lifts the ISPS trophy. Picture by PA.
Ewen Ferguson lifts the ISPS trophy. Picture by PA.

It feels like Scottish golf has had a pretty positive year so far.

On the professional side, there have been some huge positives.

We’ve had several successes on the DP World Tour with four Scottish wins this season, including two for Ewen Ferguson.

We seem to have more players doing well and competing on the tours. They are also spread across a good age group.

It was great to see Euan Walker pick up his maiden victory on the Challenge Tour by winning the British Challenge at the weekend.

The 27-year-old has now set his sights on graduating to the DP World Tour and it would be fantastic if he manages to make that happen.

The big concern, however, is where do the next set of players come from?

Looking at our recent amateur results, it appears we have drifted a bit at that level.

We have tended to perform very well on the amateur circuit but there possibly isn’t as many players who look capable of making the step up to the paid ranks as was the case in the past.

Scottish Golf has had some problems in recent times and when we are analysing the game we have to remember to look at the full picture.

So while it has been great to enjoy the success on the DP World Tour this season it is imperative we keep developing young players or that success will dry up.

One of the best in Europe

We are at Valderrama for this week’s Andalucia Masters.

This is one of the best-kept courses in Europe and it is immaculate this week, as always.

I love coming here as it is a brilliant venue. I understand some players aren’t keen because it is a tight course but I find it a lot of fun.

It can mess with your head because it is so demanding – there is no doubt about that.

It is one of our tougher venues and the wind can play a huge part.

The greens are fast but it is not as hard around the greens as it used to be.

It is a great test of golf and a great example of how the length of the course doesn’t matter.

It rewards accuracy and ball striking.

My own aim for the rest of the season is to get my name back on the leaderboard again.

I have worked hard, especially on reading the greens because my putting stroke feels good.

Although I missed the cut last week at the Spanish Open there were lots of positives.

My putting was good but my approach play let me down.

I have also added a new 3-wood to my bag which is going to help me a little bit more at the par-5s.

It is always nice to be in Spain at this time of year when the weather is not so good back home.

Hopefully, I can have a good week and be in the mix on Sunday.

Should LIV players be eligible for next year’s Ryder Cup?

Jon Rahm wants the European players competing on the LIV Tour to be eligible for the Ryder Cup.

It is all going to depend on what happens in February with the court case on whether the LIV players can continue to play in DP World Tour events.

I can understand Jon’s position as he wants the strongest possible teams in the event.

But the players who opted to join LIV were told there would be a chance they wouldn’t be able to play in the Ryder Cup.

I’m sure in coming to their decision they weighed that up and still opted to join LIV. I don’t think it is fair to take the positives that come with joining LIV and then start complaining about the negatives when they knew there was a risk this could happen.

I’m also not convinced by the argument for LIV events to get world-ranking points.

The criteria is set by the OWGR Board and they haven’t met it. They may have some good players on LIV but they are playing in events without a cut and guaranteed prize money.

The players made their decision and they have to live with the consequences – however that plays out.

A chance to showcase golf

Golf is going to make its debut in the Commonwealth Games at Victoria in Australia in 2026.

We haven’t seen many details on the format yet.

I would love to play in something like that if it is for professionals but the scheduling could make that difficult to attract players.

I think it would be good as an amateur event which could be the pinnacle for the amateur players.

Alternatively, it could be a mixed team event with three of four scores counting where players really feel like they are competing for their country.

It is a great opportunity to showcase golf and finding the right format will be key.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Golf

Still Mr Nice Guy, but Euan Walker has learned to be more selfish in…
Ellon McDonald's Alistair Hunter with the Spence Trophy.
Golf: Ellon McDonald's Alistair Hunter wins Spence Trophy, as Murcar Links youngsters claim Home…
TEE TO GREEN: Without world rankings, LIV Golf will always be just an exhibition
Press and Journal columnist Stephen Gallacher.
Stephen Gallacher in share of the lead at halfway stage of Spanish Open
Picture shows Struan Robertson (left), Colin Allison, Tom Watson and Royal Dornoch seniors captain David Muschamp pictured during Tom's milestone visit to the Highland club.
Aptly-named Perthshire golfer Tom Watson ticks off 700th golf course at Royal Dornoch
Stephen Gallacher fully supports the new deal to transform the Scottish Open.
Stephen Gallacher: Important month ahead for me or Q School beckons
Inverurie's Robertson Cup winners: From left, Irene Thomson, Lynne Wallace, Lesley Stuart, Lorna Donaldson, Jackie Guthrie, Michelle Finnie, Kay Ross and Kelly Guthrie.
Inverurie Golf Club end 15-year wait for Robertson Cup; Cults pupil Matthew Craig, 12,…
Rory McIlroy and his father Gerry McIlroy at the Dunhill Links last week.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Money has skewed golf so much that now even…
Connor Syme shot 69 to finish tied for 10th at the Dunhill Links.
Dunhill Links: Connor Syme continuing to progress as he zeroes in on Dubai spot
Ryan Fox lifts the trophy after winning the Dunhill Links.
Dunhill Links: Ryan Fox inspired by the memory of his late friend Shane Warne…

Most Read

1
A section of the Esplanade is scheduled to be closed for two weeks.
Aberdeen Esplanade road closure causes traffic havoc
2
Weston View Care Home.
Keith care home’s ‘weak’ leadership facing deadline to improve after bed found wet with…
3
Erik Cameron spat and tried to headbutt a GEOamey security guard.
Prisoner given extended sentence after attack on Aberdeen Sheriff Court security guard
4
Aberdeen Airport parking charges.
British Airways flight diverted to Aberdeen as passenger falls ill onboard
5
To go with story by Katie Paterson. Sick domestic attacker returned to prison after campaign of 'terrifying' threats towards mother Picture shows; Tyler Leisk. Unknown. Supplied by Twitter Date; Unknown; 01c64317-10be-41ac-b541-8bd2e43a0d03 To go with story by David McPhee. Sick domestic attacker returned to prison after campaign of 'terrifying' threats towards mother Picture shows; Tyler Leisk. Unknown. Supplied by Twitter Date; Unknown; fb0f4c03-153c-431e-b0dc-ab1ee2d17356
Violent reveller broke woman’s collar bone after 2am assault near kebab shop
6
*****COURT - NO BYLINE PLEASE***** Picture taken - 16th September '22 HOLD FOR SENTENCING Alan Nimmons of Tain at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Pub boss lured teenage boys with drink and cigarettes then sexually assaulted them
7
Aberdeen Central SNP MSP Kevin Stewart. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
‘I wasn’t handsy’: Aberdeen MSP denies nightclub row claims but admits he ‘lost his…
8
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Arisaig House has been sold for ?2.8m Picture shows; Arisaig House. Arisaig House, Lochaber. Supplied by Savills Date; 21/07/2020
Take a look inside the stunning Highland mansion that sold for more than £500,000…
9
The King and Queen Consort spoke to the crowds gathered in Ballater as they attended a reception to thank Aberdeenshire. Picture: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
‘This is why we love Ballater’: King and Queen Consort welcomed by crowds as…
10
This townhouse in King's Gate is brimming with charm and character. Image: Savills
Aberdeen townhouse fit for a King on the market for £445,000

More from Press and Journal

cow train
Train services delayed after cow 'refuses' to mooove off Inverness to Aberdeen line
Aberdeen Central SNP MSP Kevin Stewart. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
'I wasn’t handsy': Aberdeen MSP denies nightclub row claims but admits he 'lost his…
Energy giant BP is gearing up for a major push into North Sea renewables.
BP ‘following through’ on ScotWind pledge to Aberdeen
Karen Milne, manager of Home-Start's charity shop on George Street in Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen charity seeks new trustees willing to share expertise for a good cause
Post Thumbnail
Shetland boats bring in more fish but can't plug landings shortfall
Orkney's Lord Lieutenant Elaine Grieve visited Stromness Primary to help deliver their letters to King Charles III
Stromness pupils hoping for a royal reply after writing to the King
Prime Minister Liz Truss wasn't given an easy ride on local radio. Image: Isabel Infantes/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
James Bream: Want to make your life easier? Act like a politician
Winter is expensive for the Highlands and Islands. Image: Peter Jolly/Shutterstock
Iain Maciver: We'll need grit, determination and £8.7 million to get through winter
Residents from Fittie expressed their thoughts on the Aberdeen beach revamp at a meeting on Tuesday evening. Photo: Darrell Benns.
'We are raw and we are suffering': Transport links among main concerns for Fittie…
Erik Cameron spat and tried to headbutt a GEOamey security guard.
Prisoner given extended sentence after attack on Aberdeen Sheriff Court security guard

Editor's Picks