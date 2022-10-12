Richie Ramsay: It feels like Scottish golf is in a strong place but is the next generation ready to step up?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It feels like Scottish golf has had a pretty positive year so far.

On the professional side, there have been some huge positives.

We’ve had several successes on the DP World Tour with four Scottish wins this season, including two for Ewen Ferguson.

We seem to have more players doing well and competing on the tours. They are also spread across a good age group.

It was great to see Euan Walker pick up his maiden victory on the Challenge Tour by winning the British Challenge at the weekend.

The 27-year-old has now set his sights on graduating to the DP World Tour and it would be fantastic if he manages to make that happen.

Euan Walker birdies the last to win in Cornwall! 👑#BritishChallenge pic.twitter.com/tqYfk8qQNP — Challenge Tour (@Challenge_Tour) October 9, 2022

The big concern, however, is where do the next set of players come from?

Looking at our recent amateur results, it appears we have drifted a bit at that level.

We have tended to perform very well on the amateur circuit but there possibly isn’t as many players who look capable of making the step up to the paid ranks as was the case in the past.

Scottish Golf has had some problems in recent times and when we are analysing the game we have to remember to look at the full picture.

So while it has been great to enjoy the success on the DP World Tour this season it is imperative we keep developing young players or that success will dry up.

One of the best in Europe

We are at Valderrama for this week’s Andalucia Masters.

This is one of the best-kept courses in Europe and it is immaculate this week, as always.

I love coming here as it is a brilliant venue. I understand some players aren’t keen because it is a tight course but I find it a lot of fun.

It can mess with your head because it is so demanding – there is no doubt about that.

It is one of our tougher venues and the wind can play a huge part.

The greens are fast but it is not as hard around the greens as it used to be.

It is a great test of golf and a great example of how the length of the course doesn’t matter.

It rewards accuracy and ball striking.

My own aim for the rest of the season is to get my name back on the leaderboard again.

I have worked hard, especially on reading the greens because my putting stroke feels good.

Week two of the four-week Iberian swing 👌 Here's what you need to know for the @edamvalderrama. #EDAM2022 — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) October 11, 2022

Although I missed the cut last week at the Spanish Open there were lots of positives.

My putting was good but my approach play let me down.

I have also added a new 3-wood to my bag which is going to help me a little bit more at the par-5s.

It is always nice to be in Spain at this time of year when the weather is not so good back home.

Hopefully, I can have a good week and be in the mix on Sunday.

Should LIV players be eligible for next year’s Ryder Cup?

Jon Rahm wants the European players competing on the LIV Tour to be eligible for the Ryder Cup.

It is all going to depend on what happens in February with the court case on whether the LIV players can continue to play in DP World Tour events.

I can understand Jon’s position as he wants the strongest possible teams in the event.

But the players who opted to join LIV were told there would be a chance they wouldn’t be able to play in the Ryder Cup.

.@JonRahmpga won by six strokes in Madrid, the biggest margin of victory in the Spanish Open since 1982 (Sam Torrance eight strokes) 🏆#AccionaOpen pic.twitter.com/h6XGcqlPcx — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) October 10, 2022

I’m sure in coming to their decision they weighed that up and still opted to join LIV. I don’t think it is fair to take the positives that come with joining LIV and then start complaining about the negatives when they knew there was a risk this could happen.

I’m also not convinced by the argument for LIV events to get world-ranking points.

The criteria is set by the OWGR Board and they haven’t met it. They may have some good players on LIV but they are playing in events without a cut and guaranteed prize money.

The players made their decision and they have to live with the consequences – however that plays out.

A chance to showcase golf

Golf is going to make its debut in the Commonwealth Games at Victoria in Australia in 2026.

We haven’t seen many details on the format yet.

I would love to play in something like that if it is for professionals but the scheduling could make that difficult to attract players.

I think it would be good as an amateur event which could be the pinnacle for the amateur players.

Alternatively, it could be a mixed team event with three of four scores counting where players really feel like they are competing for their country.

It is a great opportunity to showcase golf and finding the right format will be key.