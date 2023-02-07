Golf: Deluge of entries expected for Evening Express Champion of Champions, as North-east District reveal full calendar of 2023 events

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Golf: Deluge of entries expected for Evening Express Champion of Champions, as North-east District reveal full calendar of 2023 events

By Alan Brown
February 7, 2023, 11:45 am
The 2022 Evening Express Champion of Champions winners. Left to right, Scott Vass, men's handicap, Sarah Ritchie, ladies' scratch, Karen Anderson, ladies' handicap, Peter Mutch of Aberdein Considine, Ian Galbraith, senior gents', Rose Anderson, senior ladies' and Tyler Ogston, gents' scratch. Image: Jasperimage
The 2022 Evening Express Champion of Champions winners. Left to right, Scott Vass, men's handicap, Sarah Ritchie, ladies' scratch, Karen Anderson, ladies' handicap, Peter Mutch of Aberdein Considine, Ian Galbraith, senior gents', Rose Anderson, senior ladies' and Tyler Ogston, gents' scratch. Image: Jasperimage

There has been an early flurry of entries for this year’s Evening Express Champion of Champions competitions.

North-east District secretary George Young is preparing for a deluge of competitors – with the event swelling to eight tournaments this year.

George said: “The Champion of Champions is one of the better supported tournaments in the north-east and is the envy of a number of other areas in the country.

“After expanding even further this year with two new competitions, we will hopefully have more than 200 competitors from throughout the area.”

“Following the successful addition of a Senior Ladies’ Scratch and Senior Gents’ Scratch section last year, we have added a Senior Ladies’ Handicap category and a Senior Gents’ Handicap tournament.

“Entry forms for all eight competitions have been sent to all the relevant clubs.

“I would ask all club secretaries to get their 2022 champions to complete their respective entry forms and return it to me by Friday, March 17, 2023.

“We are obviously delighted that property, legal and financial law firm Aberdein Considine are again supporting golf at grassroots level by providing £2,400 of vouchers.”

The winners of the competitions, which will culminate in a gala finals day at Banchory on Sunday, September 17, will receive £200 vouchers, the runners-up £100 and the semi-finalists £50.

George added: “I look forward to receiving many more entries with some decent weather and a great golfing season in prospect.”

EVENING EXPRESS CHAMPION OF CHAMPIONS ENTRIES SO FAR

GENTS’ SCRATCH

Ian Birnie (Aberdeen Petroleum) 11

Calum Morrison (Inverurie) 0.6

Callum Cromar (Lumphanan) 3

Tyler Ogston (Defending champion from Nigg Bay) +3

GENTS’ HANDICAP

Gordon Bruce (Ballater) 19

Stuart Mitchell (Lumphanan) 14

David Webster (Pecten) 12

Scott Vass (Defending champion from Strathlene) 2

SENIOR GENTS’ SCRATCH

Ian Angus (Duff House Royal) 1.5

Robert Gibb (Inverurie) 7

Brian Forgie (Meldrum House) 7

Gordon Grimmer (Nigg Bay) +1

Neil Irvine (Stonehaven) 5

Iain Galbraith (Defending champion from Murcar Links) 0

SENIOR GENTS’ HANDICAP

Peter Milne (Nigg Bay) 4

LADIES’ SCRATCH

Kelly Mechie (Inverurie) 4

Sandra Ross (Rosehearty) 18

Sarah Ritchie (Defending champion from Portlethen) 6.

LADIES’ HANDICAP

Shirley Cowie (Buckpool) 13

Robyn Gallon (Duff House Royal) 6

Lorna Donaldson (Inverurie) 6

Karen Anderson (Defending champion from Dunecht House) 20

SENIOR LADIES’ SCRATCH

Kay Ross (Inverurie) 9

Rose Anderson (Defending champion from Huntly) 8

SENIOR LADIES’ HANDICAP

Freda MacPherson (Inverurie) 15

Craibstone to host North-east District’s 72-hole strokeplay showpiece event

Craibstone is set to host the North-east District’s flagship strokeplay event this season.

The Aberdeen club will stage the 72-hole Kings Links Golf Centre-sponsored tournament on the weekend of August 19-20.

Entries should be made to the North-east District online with a £50 entry fee by August 12.

The final field of 72 players will be decided by playing handicap ballot, with the best 40 players making the cut to the second day’s play.

Duff House Royal’s Gavin Still landed the spoils in last year’s competition.

Rounds of 70, 66, 68 and 67 gave Gavin a four-round aggregate of one-under-par 271 on home soil to beat Matt Clark (Meldrum House) by three shots.

NORTH-EAST DISTRICT CHAMPIONSHIP 2023

APRIL

23 – Paul Lawrie NE Future Junior Tour, round one (Portlethen).

MAY

7 – Area Team Championship (Clackmannan).

14 – Paul Lawrie NE Future Junior Tour, round two (Newmachar).

21 – Phillips Trophy (Fraserburgh).

JUNE

4 – Area Team Championship (Portlethen).

10 – Journal Cup (Peterculter).

11 – Jaffray Cup (Peterculter).

25 – Paul Lawrie NE Future Junior Tour, round three (Peterhead).

JULY

6 – Paul Lawrie NE Future Junior Tour, round four (Murcar Links).

9 – Area Team Championship (Murcar Links).

27 – Paul Lawrie NE Boys U14 Championships (Kintore).

28 – Paul Lawrie NE Boys U18 Championships (Kintore).

AUGUST

19-20 – Kings Links Golf Centre North-east Open (Craibstone).

27 – Paul Lawrie NE Future Junior Tour, round five (Deeside).

SEPTEMBER

3 – Simmers Trophy (Cruden Bay).

9-10 – Scottish Men’s Area Team Championships Finals (Paisley).

16-17 – Scottish Boys’ Area Team Championships (Forrester Park).

17 – Evening Express Champion of Champions Finals Day (Banchory).

Scottish Pairs Challenge info released

Entries are being accepted for the Scottish Pairs Challenge – played over five of the country’s most popular courses.

The format is fourball better-ball at Alyth, Blairgowrie, Forfar, Kirriemuir and Strathmore from Monday, September 4 through to Friday, September. 8.

The competition, which costs £180 per person, is open to ladies, gents and mixed pairs.

The prize fund is £3,000 with scratch and handicap prizes being awarded at a competition dinner and presentation of prizes.

For more details, email enquiries@scottishgolfpairs.co.uk

