Stephen Gallacher: Justin Rose blooms again ahead of Ryder Cup

By Stephen Gallacher
February 9, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: February 9, 2023, 7:04 am
Justin Rose celebrates his Pebble Beach Pro-Am win on Monday. Image: PA
Justin Rose celebrates his Pebble Beach Pro-Am win on Monday. Image: PA

Justin Rose bet on himself and it looks to have paid off after securing his first win in four years.

Justin became the first Brit to win the Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Monday and he did it in style.

It’s never easy when your round is paused and you have to come back and finish the following day, but it is even worse when it’s the final round and you are playing for all the marbles.

That’s the position Justin found himself in, but credit to him, he came out and finished the closing stretch in style to claim victory.

What an important win it was, too, as he booked himself a visit to Augusta National for the Masters in the process.

Justin was vocal against LIV Golf, insisting his priority was to play in majors and support both the PGA Tour and DP World Tour.

It was a big call on his part when he could have jumped ship for huge money, but his decision to stay where he was has reaped the reward he wanted.

I spoke to Justin last year and he was really struggling with his back at the time. It forced him to withdraw from the Open at St Andrews and he had pulled out of the BMW Championship at Wentworth too.

A lighter schedule for more money must have been tempting, but he’s come back strongly and started the new season with a 26th, 11th and now first-place finish.

Rose’s win will be music to Luke Donald’s ears

If I was making an educated guess, I would have tipped Justin for a vice-captain role under Luke Donald at the Ryder Cup this year. There’s a spot still open and I thought he would be favourite for it.

But it looks to me as if Justin has said he wants to try to qualify for Luke’s team as a player.

Well, with his big win on Monday, he has certainly thrust himself right into the mix and I’m sure there’s nobody happier for him than Luke.

Justin Rose poses with the trophy after winning the Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Image: PA

Justin’s win was his 11th PGA Tour victory – that’s an impressive haul in anyone’s book.

But it is no surprise as he is a quality player.

He’s a great putter, thrives under pressure and he has so much experience, which could come in very handy by the time the two teams pitch up in Rome later this year.

I’ve no doubt between now and then he’ll continue to be a huge supporter of both tours along the way.

Strong showing from Scotland’s O’Hara

While Justin walked away as champion it was a great week, too, for Scotland’s Paul O’Hara.

The Tartan Tour player received an invite and he did brilliantly on his PGA Tour debut by making the cut.

We all know how good a player the young man from Lanark is, but to see him hold his own on the international stage in his first outing at that level was fantastic.

As soon as I saw he was in the field, I was rooting for him and he didn’t disappoint.

Swilcan Bridge restored to its glory

If golf has taught me anything over the years, it is the importance of correcting a mistake.

That’s why I’m pleased to see St Andrews Links Trust fix the one they made by lifting the paving around Swilcan Bridge at St Andrews.

I can understand why they put down additional stonework around the bridge, as the area either side of the bridge does wear away every year. But it looked like a patio add-on and it was horrendous.

The Swilcan Bridge is an internationally-known focal point at St Andrews. And if anyone wins a tournament there then you can guarantee that’s where they will be pictured with the trophy.

Construction continues to restore the area around the Swilcan Bridge on the 18th hole of the Old Course at St. Andrews. Image: PA

If there are spectators there, then you can also guarantee that’s where they want to pose for photographs, too.

It’s synonymous with the place.

I’ve played there and seen queues of between 60 and 70 people lined up waiting for the chance to have their picture taken there.

That’s why I can understand why the Links Trust wanted to do something about the area, which had become badly rutted.

But a patio was not the solution.

As one person wrote on social media it was like drawing a moustache on the Mona Lisa.

Thankfully the corrective action has been taken and the offending brickwork has been removed, with new grass being laid next week.

Excited to finally make my long awaited return to India

I’ve been practising at home ahead of my return to DP World Tour action in a couple of weeks.

I’m due to head out to defend my Hero Indian Open title next weekend and I’m looking forward to getting another chance to play on the tour.

It’s tough to get invites for events in the Middle East or Far East at this time of year, so I’ll just have to bide my time until the tour comes to Europe later in the season.

But it will be great to go back to India.

It’s been a long wait to get the chance to defend the trophy, I won in 2019 and I’m really looking forward to it.

