Lucas Herbert wins ISPS Handa Championship as Scottish contingent miss out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Golf

Lucas Herbert wins ISPS Handa Championship as Scottish contingent miss out

Three Scots finished in the top six in Japan but Aberdeen's David Law endured a disappointing final round.

By Reporter
Lucas Herbert beat Aaron Cockerill in a play-off to win the 2023 ISPS Handa Championship. Image supplied by European Tour.
Lucas Herbert beat Aaron Cockerill in a play-off to win the 2023 ISPS Handa Championship. Image supplied by European Tour.

Lucas Herbert edged out Canada’s Aaron Cockerill in a play-off that went to a second additional hole as the Australian claimed his third DP World Tour title at the ISPS Handa Championship.

Three Scots finished inside the top six in Japan with Calum Hill missing out on the play-off by one shot after carding a closing round of 65 to finish 14 under par.

Grant Forrest finished tied fourth after a 68, while Oban’s Robert Macintyre moved up the leaderboard with a six-under-par 64 to finish tied sixth on 11 under.

But it was a disappointing final round for Aberdeen’s David Law who started the day one shot behind overnight leader Cockerill but carded a five-over-par 75 to finish tied 16th.

Herbert settled for a final round of 67 after missing a 20-foot birdie putt on the 18th and his overall 15 under-par score was matched as Cockerill also made par at the last, despite finding a greenside bunker.

Cockerill’s putt on the first extra hole lipped out and Herbert had the edge soon after, even though he sent his tee shot into the trees, recovering to leave himself a putt which secured victory in Japan.

“It’s a real honour,” Herbert said in quotes on the DP World Tour website. “Just to be back in Japan and win as well – I’ve come here so many times and loved it. To get back here and win, it means a lot.

“I think it’s cool to be able to win everywhere and have a lot of good memories from all the spots in the world where you have played.”

Calum Hill’s closing 65 was enough to secure third spot on 14 under, one stroke ahead of Scottish compatriot Grant Forrest, who finished in a tie for fourth alongside home favourite Hiroshi Iwata.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Golf

Aberdeen golfer David Law. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen's David Law in contention in Japan; Gemma Dryburgh storms up leaderboard at Chevron…
Robert Mackenzie on the site of his proposed golf course at Nigg. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Would-be golf course developer backs Coul Links plan
RBC Heritage winner Matt Fitzpatrick holds the championship trophy after his play-off win against Jordan Spieth.
Stephen Gallacher: A bucket list win for Matt Fitzpatrick in South Carolina
Robert Patterson, the outgoing course manager of the Royal Aberdeen Golf Club. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Golf: Course manager whose work helped bring Scottish Open and other prestigious events to…
Royal Dornoch general manager Neil Hampton presents new honorary member Paul Lawrie with a framed print of the championship course. Image: Matthew Harris
Aberdeen's 1999 Open champion Paul Lawrie receives honorary membership of Royal Dornoch
Royal Dornoch general manager Neil Hampton (centre) with CPR campaigners, John Salako (left) and David Sullivan .
Royal Dornoch scores world first with life-saving kit on golf buggies
Jon Rahm holds up the trophy after winning the Masters on Sunday. Image: PA
Stephen Gallacher: Masters champion Jon Rahm showed he is an unbeatable force when he…
Iain Galbraith of Murcar Links Golf Club with the senior gents' scratch trophy he won in 2022. Image: Jasperimage
Golf: Evening Express Champion of Champions senior gents' scratch tournament kicks off with close…
Rory McIlroy reacts to his shot on the first hole during the second round of The Masters. Image: AP.
Danny Law: It looks increasingly likely that Rory McIlroy’s time at Augusta may never…
Ian Poulter led the challenge to DP World Tour sanctions which have been upheld by an independent panel.
COMMENT: The battle between the DP World Tour and LIV players turned into a…

Most Read

1
Tui is scrapping its summer flights to Tenerife from Aberdeen Airport. Image: Shutterstock
Tui axes Aberdeen Airport summer flights to Tenerife and Rhodes
2
Finnies is spending a seven-figure sum expanding its George Street premises. Image: AGCC
Finnies the Jeweller opens new look boutique after seven-figure investment
3
The big empty wasteland on John Street could soon be developed into new student flats. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen developer reveals seven-storey student flats plan for vacant John Street site
4
Tesco
Boy and girl, 16, admit attacking man who was set on by group of…
5
Bounty Competitions
North-east granny plans early retirement after winning biggest EVER prize in Bounty Competitions
6
The former Mannofield TSB will be transformed into a healthy lifestyle cafe by sisters Claire Tester and Lucy Slattery of Moossh. Image: Christopher Donnan/DC Thomson
Approved: £750,000 project will transform closed Mannofield TSB into ‘healthy lifestyle cafe’
7
Andy Spence, chief executive of Bid4Oban, in Lochavullin car park, Oban.
Parking ticket fines in Oban will likely increase to £100
8
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Parker guilty of sexual assault, directing verbal sexual communications and breach of the peace. Picture shows; Robin Parker Inverness Sheriff Court. N/A. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 09/11/2022
Sex offender who smuggled knife into court and tried to slit his throat has…
9
Graphics created by DCT Design Desk on 20/4/2023 ahead of the Breedon Highland League title decider between Buckie Thistle and Brechin City. Pictured Euan Spark, left, of Brechin City and Josh Peters of Buckie Thistle.
Ex-team-mates Josh Peters and Euan Spark aiming for Highland League glory with Buckie and…
10
Mr Bando in a still from one of his drill music videos
‘Vicious’ rapper jailed for gutting man with machete while collecting debts

More from Press and Journal

Freezng temperatures are expected to hit Aviemore. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson.
Snow and sleet on the way as temperatures dip to -4C in Arctic blast
Police outside Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon's home. Image: Shutterstock.
Police probing SNP finances hunting for mobile phone sim cards
TotalEnergies' Culzean platform has been down-manned.
Workers removed after power outage on TotalEnergies North Sea platform
Police said that Archie Wise may have been in Caithness. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Cumbria man thought to be in Caithness found safe and well
Petehead's Jason Brown and Clyde's Ross Lyon battle for the ball. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead 1-1 Clyde: Blue Toon 'absolutely devastated after conceding late equaliser
Thousands took part in this year's Run Balmoral. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
GALLERY: Sun shines down for crowds at Run Balmoral 2023
The Highland League Weekly cameras were at Saturday's blockbuster Breedon Highland League title showdown between Buckie Thistle and Brechin City.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly – Buckie Thistle v Brechin City title-decider highlights, celebrations and…
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason. Image: Donald Cameron/SportPix for SWF
Caley Thistle Women must 'restore pride' against Rossvale, says manager Karen Mason
Cove manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS.
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley praises players for keeping Championship survival bid alive
Martyn Anderson admitted he'd been drinking for 24-hours before crashing his Mitsubishi into a roundabout. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Offshore worker hit roundabout after divorce threat 'pushed him' into 24-hour drinking spree

Editor's Picks

Most Commented