Lucas Herbert wins ISPS Handa Championship as Scottish contingent miss out

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lucas Herbert edged out Canada’s Aaron Cockerill in a play-off that went to a second additional hole as the Australian claimed his third DP World Tour title at the ISPS Handa Championship.

Three Scots finished inside the top six in Japan with Calum Hill missing out on the play-off by one shot after carding a closing round of 65 to finish 14 under par.

Grant Forrest finished tied fourth after a 68, while Oban’s Robert Macintyre moved up the leaderboard with a six-under-par 64 to finish tied sixth on 11 under.

But it was a disappointing final round for Aberdeen’s David Law who started the day one shot behind overnight leader Cockerill but carded a five-over-par 75 to finish tied 16th.

Herbert settled for a final round of 67 after missing a 20-foot birdie putt on the 18th and his overall 15 under-par score was matched as Cockerill also made par at the last, despite finding a greenside bunker.

Cockerill’s putt on the first extra hole lipped out and Herbert had the edge soon after, even though he sent his tee shot into the trees, recovering to leave himself a putt which secured victory in Japan.

A brilliant final round 64 (-6) for @robert1lefty in Japan 💪#ISPSHandaChampionship — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) April 23, 2023

“It’s a real honour,” Herbert said in quotes on the DP World Tour website. “Just to be back in Japan and win as well – I’ve come here so many times and loved it. To get back here and win, it means a lot.

“I think it’s cool to be able to win everywhere and have a lot of good memories from all the spots in the world where you have played.”

Calum Hill’s closing 65 was enough to secure third spot on 14 under, one stroke ahead of Scottish compatriot Grant Forrest, who finished in a tie for fourth alongside home favourite Hiroshi Iwata.