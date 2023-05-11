Grant Forrest encouraged by promising start to DP World Tour season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Grant Forrest encouraged by promising start to DP World Tour season

Forrest has recorded four top-10 finishes since the turn of the year.

By Andy Skinner
Grant Forrest ahead of the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open. Image: SNS
Grant Forrest ahead of the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open. Image: SNS

Grant Forrest believes a promising start to this year has put him back on track following a frustrating 2022.

After recording his first DP World Tour win at the Hero Open at Fairmont St Andrews in 2021, Forrest endured a difficult campaign last year – in which he finished 93rd on the Tour rankings.

Livingston-born Forrest feels subtle changes have helped to put his game into a strong place, ahead of a potentially exciting upcoming period in which places at the US Open and Open Championship could be up for grabs.

Forrest said: “It has been a solid start. I have made every cut since new year and I have had four top-10s.

Grant Forrest. Image: Shutterstock.

“I have played some pretty good golf, and just not quite had the quality on a Sunday to finish the job off. But it’s not far away.

“It’s nice to come out and start the new season well – especially on the back of a not so good season.

“Golf is so fickle, I have not really changed that much. I have not tried to reinvent the wheel, it’s just small things at our level that can make a big difference.

“I changed caddie at the end of last year. I just thought it was time for a change, I’ve got David Kenny on the bag who is really experienced. I think he has been good for me.

“I changed coach, and I have just started doing a little bit of it myself and just going back to what I know.

“I know what I have done when I have been playing my best.”

‘Trying not to be as hard on myself’

Forrest says he has learned to apply patience to his approach, as he seeks to build on his solitary DP World Tour win since he stepped up from the Challenge Tour in 2019.

The 29-year-old added: “I have just been trying not to be as hard on myself. Last year I think that was a big part of it.

Grant Forrest. Image: SNS

“Coming off a win in 2021, you always expect to do better every year. It just didn’t happen last year and I think it got the better of me a bit.

“Golf is frustrating in the sense you can put in all the work and not get the results.

“Some other sports, like cycling for example, if you are putting the times in during your practice, you pretty much know going into that event where you are.

“There’s just so much out of your control when you get to a golf course. You need to always have a bit of a longer-term view that everything will average out.”

Forrest relishing Genesis Scottish Open

Forrest was at The Renaissance Club – where he is a member – on Tuesday to preview this summer’s Genesis Scottish Open which will take place at the East Lothian venue.

Former Scottish Amateur winner Forrest has been thrilled to see the event grow in recent years, with the tournament having committed to Renaissance until 2026.

With a number of the world’s leading players having already committed to this summer’s tournament, Forrest is excited by what lies ahead for the Rolex Series event.

Grant Forrest and Robert MacIntyre ahead of the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open. Image: SNS

Forrest added: “Having the Scottish Open for the few coming years is a great opportunity for the club to build on it every year. I think that’s the beauty of having the tournament at the same venue.

“You can learn every year, and keep building. That’s what they are doing.

“I think there is always a bit more when you are at a home event, particularly on your home course.

“It’s just trying to manage that as best you can. With it being co-sanctioned now as well, last year I think it was the strongest field outside of the Players’ Championship all year.

“That’s quite something, compared to some of the other events going on.

“Once you get into the environment it’s easy to forget, and if I take a step back 10 years ago, I would have bitten someone’s hand off for a chance to do this.

“It’s not just this week – most weeks we are getting to do this as a job. It’s great.”

