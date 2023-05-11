Grant Forrest encouraged by promising start to DP World Tour season

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Grant Forrest believes a promising start to this year has put him back on track following a frustrating 2022.

After recording his first DP World Tour win at the Hero Open at Fairmont St Andrews in 2021, Forrest endured a difficult campaign last year – in which he finished 93rd on the Tour rankings.

Livingston-born Forrest feels subtle changes have helped to put his game into a strong place, ahead of a potentially exciting upcoming period in which places at the US Open and Open Championship could be up for grabs.

Forrest said: “It has been a solid start. I have made every cut since new year and I have had four top-10s.

“I have played some pretty good golf, and just not quite had the quality on a Sunday to finish the job off. But it’s not far away.

“It’s nice to come out and start the new season well – especially on the back of a not so good season.

“Golf is so fickle, I have not really changed that much. I have not tried to reinvent the wheel, it’s just small things at our level that can make a big difference.

“I changed caddie at the end of last year. I just thought it was time for a change, I’ve got David Kenny on the bag who is really experienced. I think he has been good for me.

“I changed coach, and I have just started doing a little bit of it myself and just going back to what I know.

“I know what I have done when I have been playing my best.”

‘Trying not to be as hard on myself’

Forrest says he has learned to apply patience to his approach, as he seeks to build on his solitary DP World Tour win since he stepped up from the Challenge Tour in 2019.

The 29-year-old added: “I have just been trying not to be as hard on myself. Last year I think that was a big part of it.

“Coming off a win in 2021, you always expect to do better every year. It just didn’t happen last year and I think it got the better of me a bit.

“Golf is frustrating in the sense you can put in all the work and not get the results.

“Some other sports, like cycling for example, if you are putting the times in during your practice, you pretty much know going into that event where you are.

“There’s just so much out of your control when you get to a golf course. You need to always have a bit of a longer-term view that everything will average out.”

Forrest relishing Genesis Scottish Open

Forrest was at The Renaissance Club – where he is a member – on Tuesday to preview this summer’s Genesis Scottish Open which will take place at the East Lothian venue.

Former Scottish Amateur winner Forrest has been thrilled to see the event grow in recent years, with the tournament having committed to Renaissance until 2026.

With a number of the world’s leading players having already committed to this summer’s tournament, Forrest is excited by what lies ahead for the Rolex Series event.

Forrest added: “Having the Scottish Open for the few coming years is a great opportunity for the club to build on it every year. I think that’s the beauty of having the tournament at the same venue.

“You can learn every year, and keep building. That’s what they are doing.

“I think there is always a bit more when you are at a home event, particularly on your home course.

“It’s just trying to manage that as best you can. With it being co-sanctioned now as well, last year I think it was the strongest field outside of the Players’ Championship all year.

“That’s quite something, compared to some of the other events going on.

“Once you get into the environment it’s easy to forget, and if I take a step back 10 years ago, I would have bitten someone’s hand off for a chance to do this.

“It’s not just this week – most weeks we are getting to do this as a job. It’s great.”