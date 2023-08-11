‘That was a lot of fun’: American Jordan Gumberg enjoying life at the Farmfoods Scottish Challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘That was a lot of fun’: American Jordan Gumberg enjoying life at the Farmfoods Scottish Challenge

The 28-year-old has a one-shot lead over Northern Irishman Jonathan Caldwell at Newmachar Golf Club.

By Danny Law
American golfer Jordan Gumberg in action at the Farmfoods Scottish Challenge. Image: Five Star Sports Agency.
American golfer Jordan Gumberg in action at the Farmfoods Scottish Challenge. Image: Five Star Sports Agency.

American Jordan Gumberg continued his good form to lead the way at the halfway stage of the Farmfoods Scottish Challenge at Newmachar.

The 28-year-old from Florida picked up four shots over the closing stretch with a birdie at 15 followed by an eagle three at 16 and another birdie on the final hole on his way to a seven-under 64.

Gumberg, who is nine-under for the tournament, has a one-shot lead over Northern Irishman Jonathan Caldwell.

He said: “When golf goes like that it is a lot of fun.

“The course is firm and fair. It is a good test of golf.

“If you hit good golf shots you will get rewarded but if you don’t then you will end up in some tricky spots.

“The wind kicked up which made it a little bit more difficult.

“If you trust your shot, work your way round and try not to do anything crazy then you should be OK.”

Gumberg finished tied second at last month’s Irish Challenge and could move up to tied 16th in the Challenge Tour order of merit with a victory in Aberdeenshire this weekend.

He added: “My game is feeling good.

“The putter is finally working.

“It took a while for that to click but my caddie and I found something and I’m starting to feel a lot of confidence with it.

“There is a lot of golf to go and although it is a cliché but we just have to take one shot at a time.”

Northern Irisman hopes to be hitting form at the right time

Caldwell is encouraged by his form, particularly ahead of teeing up in a home event on the DP World Tour.

The 39-year-old, a winner on the main tour at the 2021 Scandinavian Mixed, is playing in the ISPS World Invitational at Galgorm Castle.

Caldwell, who followed up an opening round of 66 with a 68, said: “My season started off pretty grim but thankfully in the last two months I have started to see an upturn.

“I have managed to find some form and the results are showing.

“Hopefully I can get another decent weekend here.

“I’m playing next week in Galgorm which is a big event with plenty of points up for grabs.

“I don’t want to peak too early but it would be great to have a nice weekend here and keep some good form for next week.”

Jonathan Caldwell is one shot off the lead at Newmachar Golf Club. Image: Five Star Sports Agency.

Taylor Carter is sitting tied third alongside fellow Englishman Steven Brown, Scottish pair David Law and Sandy Scott as well as Italian Aron Zemmer.

Carter, a big Spurs fan, admitted he had to put the news of Harry Kane’s imminent move to Bayern Munich to the back of his mind as he followed up his opening 68 with a 67 to sit on seven under.

He said: “I woke up this morning and heard the news about Harry Kane and that set the tone for the day.

“I am a big Spurs fan so it is devastating as I don’t think you can replace someone like that.

“But I am excited with Ange Postecoglou coming in as manager from Celtic. I watched a lot of the games in pre-season and I know a few Celtic fans and they spoke highly of him.

“He wants to play attacking football which is what we have been missing.”

On his round, he added: “This is only my first event on the Challenge Tour this season.

“It is pleasing to back up the good first round with a bogey-free day today.

“The course suits me.”

