Exclusive: Ryder Cup legend Jose Maria Olazabal talks up Robert MacIntyre’s chances

European vice-captain Jose Maria Olazabal believes Oban’s Robert MacIntyre could be a Ryder Cup success story if he makes the team next month.

MacIntyre is very much in the running to make Luke Donald’s team to face America in Rome, sitting third on the European points list.

The top three from the European points list, the top three from the world points list and Donald’s six captain’s picks will make up the 12-man team.

Olazabal, who played in the Ryder Cup seven times and skippered Europe to victory in the biennial contest at Medinah in 2012, believes MacIntyre could a major asset if he makes the team.

‘He’s proven he can play at a very high level’

The 57-year-old Spanaird, who is playing in this week’s Staysure PGA Seniors Championship at Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeenshire, said: “I saw Robert live earlier this year in Abu Dhabi.

“He has a lot of heart which is very important for the Ryder Cup.

“His short game is really good and he has been performing very well this year.

“I think he’ll need to give it that little extra push the last few weeks he’s playing before the event.

“But Robert has potential to make the team as do other rookies.

“In the past rookies have done well for the European team and we have to be positive about that.

“Scottish players have always been important in the Ryder Cup from Sandy Lyle and Sam Torrance to Paul Lawrie.

“If Robert MacIntyre makes the team we might see another Scottish player doing well in the Ryder Cup.

“He’s a young player with a lot of years still ahead of him.

“There’s no question he has the potential to be a Ryder Cup player, he’s proven he can play at a very high level.

“Now it’s just a matter of him finding that consistency or fine-tuning to be more efficient more often.

“There’s absolutely no question he has the potential – you don’t achieve the things he’s achieved so far without it.”

Surprise call

Olazabal was appointed as one of Donald’s four vice-captains earlier this month.

He’s delighted to take up the role he previously filled in 2008, 2010 and 2014, but admits the chance to do so came as something of a surprise.

Olazabal added: “It’s always wonderful to be part of the Ryder Cup – it’s a very unique event and very special to us Europeans.

“I didn’t expect the call because the last time I was involved was in 2014 at Gleneagles with Paul McGinley.

“So I didn’t expect it and it was a wonderful moment when Luke called me and we talked about it.

“It’s wonderful to again be part of a very special event.”

Quest for Scottish success

During a glittering career Olazabal has racked up 33 wins as a professional around the world including the Masters in 1994 and 1999.

Despite all that success he has yet to win a professional event in Scotland.

That’s something Olazabal would like to change this week in the North-East when he takes part in the PGA Seniors Championship on the Legends Tour.

Looking ahead to the tournament at Trump International Golf Links, he said: “I’m really looking forward to it, one reason is the tournament itself and another is the golf course.

“I’ve heard it’s really nice, very scenic and demanding too.

“Every time I’ve played in Scotland I have wonderful memories.

“The courses we play are usually very good and the crowds usually come out in big numbers and are very supportive of the players.

“It’s always nice to play in Scotland, weather-wise you don’t quite know what it will be.

“Usually it’s windy and demanding – I love playing in Scotland.

“I have wonderful memories of playing at places like St Andrews and Carnoustie in the Open Championship.

“Whenever I’ve played the Open Championship there have been wonderful memories.

“I haven’t won a tournament in Scotland and it would be fantastic if I could do it.

“A win is always a wonderful thing, I’ve played 30 plus years on tour and haven’t been able to win in Scotland.

“I’ve been close but haven’t been able to finish the job so now if I could manage to win a tournament in Scotland it would be even more special.”