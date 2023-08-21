Gravity of their achievement sinking in for north-east rugby duo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gravity of their achievement sinking in for north-east rugby duo

Ben Morriss and Ross Birnie helped Scotland win gold for the first time at the Commonwealth Youth Games earlier this month.

By Paul Third
Ben Morriss and Ross Birnie were part of the Scottish men's rugby sevens team which won gold at the Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinidad and Tobago. Image: Team Scotland
History makers Ben Morriss and Ross Birnie have created memories to last a lifetime after being part of the Scottish men’s rugby sevens team which won gold at the Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinidad and Tobago.

Gordonians duo Morriss, who started his career at Deeside in Banchory before joining the GoGos, and Birnie, were part of the 13 strong squad for the Games earlier this month.

The duo have returned home having made history by becoming the first rugby team in Scotland to win gold at Commonwealth or youth level.

Ben Morriss with his Commonwealth gold medal. Image: Team Scotland.

Morriss said: “I’m really honoured to be part of a history making team, I can’t really put it into words how proud I am of all the boys in the squad for the effort we’ve put in over the past few weeks.”

Rollercoaster route to the final for young Scots

Scotland beat Canada 22-14 and Jamaica 52-0 before suffering their only defeat of the tournament with a 32-5 loss to Fiji.

However, a stunning 19-17 win against South Africa left the Scots needing to beat hosts Trinidad and Tobago to reach the final.

Birnie scored two tries with Morriss also touching down in a 43-5 win to set-up a rematch with Fiji in the final.

A try from Morriss in the final helped keep Scotland level at 10-10 at the break and with the teams still tied at 20-20 extra-time was needed to find a winner.

With a first try wins format it was Birnie who got the all-important score for Craig Dods’ side as he finished off a flowing team move to ensure Scotland were crowned Commonwealth Youth Games champions.

Ross Birnie with his gold medal from the Youth Commonwealth Games. Image: Team Scotland

Birnie said: “It was an honour to be selected to represent Scotland at the Commonwealth Youth games in Tobago.

“It was a great experience meeting people from different countries.

“We had some tough games in testing conditions, and we were really pleased to make the final.

“The final was a tense game right to the end but I was really pleased to score the winning try in extra time which meant the team won the gold medal.

“It was an honour to be part of the history making team.”

Joy for head coach Dods

Head coach Dods was thrilled for his players, not just for winning gold but also for the manner in which the secured victory after digging deep in the 42C heat to claim victory in extra-time.

Dods said: “I couldn’t be more proud of the way we stuck in. We talked about pack mentality all week and everyone in that circle believed in what we could do.

“To beat South Africa in the group stage with the last play and then in extra time against Fiji in the final – what a way to win and what memories these guys are going to have for the rest of their lives.”

