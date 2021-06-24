Former international returns for Glen Urquhart in Camanachd Cup

Former internationalist Andrew Corrigan will make his first appearance of the season for Glen Urquhart when they host Strathglass on Saturday in the first round of the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup.

Corrigan has been working offshore but will now be available for the next six weeks in a boost to the Drumnadrochit men.

“It’s great to have Andrew back at a time when we face a run of important cup ties”, revealed co-manager Eddie Tembo.

“He’s a survivor of our last Camanachd Cup final appearance when we lost to Kingussie in 2014.

“His return is well timed as Billy Urquhart is out with a neck injury while John Barr hurt his foot in training and will be out for a couple of weeks yet.

“In addition, Michael Brady has shift work in Perth which is likely to keep him out till later in the season.

“Strathglass beat us 3-0 in the MacDonald Cup match on May 30, so we’re certainly keen to make amends.”

Penri Jones, who has been in good scoring form, carries the threat for Strath against Glen who were runners up to Kingussie in the 2014 final.

Beauly have a full squad for their Camanachd tie with Inverness at Braeview Park with co-manager Gregor McCormack saying: “Sandy Elrick, who scored a couple last weekend, is just coming back from injury so it’ll get good to get him more match action.”

The remaining Camanachd Cup clash is at Jubilee Park where Bute make the long trip to face Ballachulish.

Kilmallie gain their first outing of the season when they welcome Kinlochshiel to Canal Park in Mowi League A.

Manager Martin Stewart said: “Liam Cameron and Calum Macdougall are among a host of players back after Wembley and other availability issues, so we’re looking forward to it.”

David Falconer and Finlay MacRae are out injured for the Wester Ross side.

In the same league, Fort William face Skye at An Aird and the home side are set to involve Craig Macdonald and Lewis Murphy after the youngsters’ bright debuts last weekend.

Lovat knocked Caberfeidh out of the Macaulay Cup 4-0 in midweek and the same teams clash again in League B at Strathpeffer.

Cabers manager Jodi Gorski said: “We could have been two up before they scored and we need to take our chances.”

Lovat have Drew Howie, Danny Kelly and Duncan Davidson all back after missing the midweek match but co-boss Jamie Matheson reports that Martin Mainland’s injury could keep him out for months.

Ex-Oban Celtic attacker Ally MacKerracher will feature for Glasgow Mid Argyll in their League C trip to Aberdour.