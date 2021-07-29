Shinty: Double setback for Skye ahead of Camanachd Cup tie against Lovat

Skye have suffered a double blow ahead of Friday’s Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup tie with Lovat at Portree.

Wing-back Martin Pringle is out due to Covid-19 reasons and full centre and under-21 international Will Cowie sidelined for the rest of the season.

Manager Kenny Macleod said: “It’s a massive double setback as they are two of our best players.

“Will has been diagnosed with a tear on his cruciate ligaments and rest and rehab are required, so he won’t play again till next year.

“But we’ve a good squad and John Gillies is back from holiday so we’re ready for what should be a cracking tie.”

In a double boost for Lovat, Lewis Tawse and Graeme Macmillan, who made themselves unavailable last weekend due to Covid-19 self-isolation concerns, will make the trip.

Scotland goalkeeper and skipper Stuart Macdonald, who was considering his position with similar concerns, will also play at Pairc nan Loach.

Manager Jamie Matheson said: “It’s a relief to have these lads back and raring to go.

“It’s far from an ideal situation to go into a big Camanachd tie not having played for six weeks.

“But we’ve trained well, we’re at full strength and I’d like to think we’re still contenders for the trophy, though Skye will have other ideas.”

Kingussie aims for hat-trick

Kingussie, who have already knocked neighbours Newtonmore out of the Camanachd and Macaulay Cups, attempt a historic treble when the sides clash at The Dell in the Cottages.com MacTavish Cup quarter final.

Savio Genini and Lee Bain return for Kings, who also expect Rory Borthwick and Liam Borthwick to be fit again as John Gibson’s men chase a trophy they have not won for ten years.

Newtonmore have won the last four MacTavish finals but have fitness doubts over Max Campbell and Michael Russell.

Struan Ross, the 18 year old attacker, hit a hat trick last weekend and manager Orston Gardner says: “He’s a big lad and it’s great to see him coming through.”

In the first round of the same competition, Kinlochshiel have Keith MacRae doubtful and Conor Cormack and Mark Macdonald still injured for their home tie with Lochaber, but David Falconer returns. Brennan Macdonald and Martin Johnston add experience for the visitors.

Oban Camanachd, who beat Oban Celtic 6-1 in midweek, now host Kyles Athletic in the Artemis Macaulay Cup semi final with Craig Easton fit again.

Bute host Oban Celtic in the Alvance British Aluminium Cup first round, the winners to host Ballachulish.

Caberfeidh without Symonds

In the Mowi Leagues, Caberfeidh’s Liam Symonds has a one-game ban and misses the home game with Beauly on Friday.

Oban Camanachd are at full strength for their first ever trip to Aberdour while Glen Urquhart, who have added teenager Josh Macdonald-Haig to their first team pool, visit a resurgent Kilmallie. Inveraray can go top of their division if they win at home to Glasgow Mid Argyll.