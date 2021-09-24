Athletics: Major challenges on the horizon for Banchory runner Robbie Simpson

Great Britain international Robbie Simpson competes in this weekend’s Infinite Trails Mountain Running Relay in Austria but his mind is on bigger challenges over the next nine months.

The Banchory athlete, bronze medallist in the marathon at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, is refocusing his priorities and is keen to develop his potential in ultra-distance trail races in the future.

But, while the Deeside runner prefers competing away from the roads, he is prepared to make one exception.

He said: “I’ve thought about doing the Comrades marathon in South Africa next year. Even though it’s on road, it’s still a very challenging and hilly route.

“It’s a tough course, but it can also be very fast. It’s really competitive, probably attracting the very best field of runners for any ultra distance race.”

The 2022 Comrades race, on June 12, will be the 95th since first being held in 1921. It follows an undulating 90k course between Pietermaritzburg City Hall and Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium.

The race, founded by London-born South African Vic Clapham, was first held in 1921 to commemorate soldiers killed or injured in World War One. Just 16 runners took part that year, but the event has since grown into one of the biggest mass participation ultra-distance marathons in the world.

Simpson added: “I feel that 2022 would be a good time for me to do it, but it depends on whether there’s still likely to be travel restrictions in place next year.

“However, at the moment there’s quite a number of opportunities in ultra-distance mountain and trail races and I want to make the most of them. So, I’m going to focus on races of 50-80k and see how that goes.”

Simpson has also confirmed he’s unlikely to bid for marathon selection for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

He said: “I’m not really looking at any of the major marathons next year, including the Commonwealth Games.

“I’ve enjoyed doing marathons and I might come back to them further down the line. But for now I’m more into long runs in the mountains and I’m really enjoying it.”

Simpson’s next major competition will be next month’s Grand Trail des Templiers 80k ultra trail race at Millau, France, where he’ll come up against another top class field.

But, before the French trip, he has a couple of warm-up races planned.

He said: “I’m in Austria this weekend for the Infinite Trails Relay. It’s meant to be a low-key event, but it still looks like it will be tough.

“I’m part of a three-man Adidas team and the leg I’m running is about 30k and includes 2,700 metres of climbing.

“I’m going to stay over in Austria for a week of training after the race. When I return I’ll probably do the Bennachie ultra 50k trail race, which will be part of my preparation for Grand Trail des Templiers.”

Kai primed for national service

Aberdeen AAC’s Kai Crawford is to represent Scotland in two different competitions over the next two weekends.

The Scottish under-17 champion and Aberdeen AAC record holder competes in the the 800m and the 4x400m relay in tomorrow’s schools international track and field meeting at Derby.

The following weekend he’ll be lining up in the under-17 boys’ race at the London mini marathon. His clubmate Hamish Mckay is also in the six-strong Scotland squad.

Competitors from the home countries plus English regions will race over the final 2.6k of the full marathon course.

Crawford’s younger brother Rhys, who also won the Scottish 800m title in his age group, is included in the Scotland under-15 team for London.

Millie McLelland-Brooks (Banchory Stonehaven AC), Scottish under-15 800m silver medallist, is to compete in the girls’ race.

Meanwhile, there’s a strong north representation in the Derby international with Dingwall Academy’s Zak Fearn competing in the javelin. The Ross County athlete improved his PB by almost four metres when winning the Scottish under-17 title last month with a throw of 45.59m.

His schoolmate and Inverness Harriers clubmate James Rollo has been picked for the discus. He is currently in great form, having thrown a PB of 44.89m when finishing seventh in the UK School Games at Loughborough last weekend.

Elgin Academy also has two representatives in the Scotland line-up with Tamsin Fowlie selected for the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay, while Aaron Kerr is to compete in the triple jump.

Fortrose Academy’s Stroma Fraser goes in the 300m hurdles and Aberdeen’s Angela McAuslan-Kelly (Robert Gordon’s College) tackles the discus.

Battle up for Bennachie contest

Hamish Battle has recovered after dropping out of last weekend’s Ring of Steall skyrace at Kinlochleven and will bid to regain his title in Sunday’s Bennachie hill race.

The Metro Aberdeen runner, who won the Garioch race in 2018, was disappointed with his run on the west coast, but is ready to go again.

He said: “I had to stop at the Ring of Steall as my left quad wasn’t playing ball in the descent to Glen Nevis. It feels fine now, so I’m planning on racing Bennachie.”

Oldmedrum’s Great Britain ultra distance trail running international Meryl Cooper is favourite to win the women’s race, despite the 13k course being far shorter than she is used to.

Cooper, the reigning British 100k trail champion, was third at Bennachie two years ago.

Meanwhile, Fraserburgh’s Keith McIntyre, the 2019 winner, is among the top entrants for Sunday’s Crimond Runfest 6k, which is expected to attract a capacity field of 100.

All proceeds from the run, organised with support from Crimond Area Tenants and Residents Association, go towards supporting projects in the village which lies between Fraserburgh and Peterhead.

The race starts outside Crimond Parish Church and starts as soon as the kirk clock strikes noon. Entries will be taken on the day if places remain available.

Nina Walkingshaw (Howgill Harriers) is to defend the women’s title in tomorrow’s Cairn William hill race at Monymusk, Aberdeenshire.

Her opponents include veteran Ruth Mackenzie (Deeside Runners), winner seven times between 1999 and 2011, Monica Padilla (Highland Hill Runners) and Amy Muir (Stonehaven).

Rob Brookes (Cosmic Hillbashers), Hayden Lorimer (Hunters Bog Trotters) and Jason Williamson (Cosmic Hillbashers) are among the leading entrants for the men’s competition.