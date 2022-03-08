Aberdeen boxer Dean Sutherland learns opponent for home title defence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen boxer Dean Sutherland learns opponent for home title defence

By Jamie Durent
March 8, 2022, 12:15 pm
Aberdeen's Dean Sutherland will defend his WBC International Silver welterweight title
Aberdeen's Dean Sutherland will defend his WBC International Silver welterweight title

Aberdeen boxer Dean Sutherland will defend his WBC International silver title in an all-Scottish contest against Corey McCulloch on Friday.

Sutherland’s manager Sam Kynoch had been searching for an opponent for Sutherland’s sold-out home show at the Beach Ballroom and McCulloch, who hails from Arbroath, will step up from the undercard.

The two fighters know each other having sparred together but for Sutherland, Friday night will be all about business.

He won the title against Michele Esposito in November and will be targeting the 13th victory of his unbeaten professional career.

Sutherland said: “At the end of the day though it’s an individual sport and it’s either my career or his. We can be pals after the fight but on the night it will be strictly business. It will be very different to sparring with 16oz gloves on – the whole fight night and the adrenalin.

“I’ve sold loads of tickets and just because I know my opponent, it won’t change anything. He’ll be trying to take away everything that I’ve worked for and the win is the only thing that matters.”

Kynoch praised McCulloch (4-1-1) for stepping up to take the fight after the struggle to find someone willing to step in the ring against Sutherland.

He added: “Corey’s a strong fighter who likes to come forward, and he’s super fit.  He’ll be in great shape and Dean’s going to need to be at his best and can’t take his eye off the ball.

“Full credit to Corey for stepping in – no one else in the UK would take the fight but Corey took the opportunity straight away.”

Also on the bill on Friday will be Macduff’s Billy Stuart, who is targeting a title shot in 2022.

The event will be televised live on FightZone.

