Aberdeen boxer Dean Sutherland learns opponent for home title defence

Aberdeen boxer Dean Sutherland will defend his WBC International silver title in an all-Scottish contest against Corey McCulloch on Friday.

Sutherland’s manager Sam Kynoch had been searching for an opponent for Sutherland’s sold-out home show at the Beach Ballroom and McCulloch, who hails from Arbroath, will step up from the undercard.

The two fighters know each other having sparred together but for Sutherland, Friday night will be all about business.

He won the title against Michele Esposito in November and will be targeting the 13th victory of his unbeaten professional career.

Sutherland said: “At the end of the day though it’s an individual sport and it’s either my career or his. We can be pals after the fight but on the night it will be strictly business. It will be very different to sparring with 16oz gloves on – the whole fight night and the adrenalin.

“I’ve sold loads of tickets and just because I know my opponent, it won’t change anything. He’ll be trying to take away everything that I’ve worked for and the win is the only thing that matters.”

Kynoch praised McCulloch (4-1-1) for stepping up to take the fight after the struggle to find someone willing to step in the ring against Sutherland.

He added: “Corey’s a strong fighter who likes to come forward, and he’s super fit. He’ll be in great shape and Dean’s going to need to be at his best and can’t take his eye off the ball.

“Full credit to Corey for stepping in – no one else in the UK would take the fight but Corey took the opportunity straight away.”

Also on the bill on Friday will be Macduff’s Billy Stuart, who is targeting a title shot in 2022.

The event will be televised live on FightZone.