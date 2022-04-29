Cricket: Huntly bolstered by new recruits while Aberdeenshire target title

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport Other sports

Cricket: Huntly bolstered by new recruits while Aberdeenshire target title

By Callum Law and Paul Third
April 29, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: April 29, 2022, 11:48 am
Huntly captain Jack Mitchell is upbeat about their hopes for this season.
Huntly captain Jack Mitchell is upbeat about their hopes for this season.

Jack Mitchell hopes Huntly’s new recruits can help them challenge for the North-East Championship title.

Cricket returns tomorrow for the summer and the Castle Park side face Gordonians at Countesswells in their first match.

Huntly have added Inverness-based opening bowler Irtaza Hussain and Australian batters, twins Samuel and Nick Cuconits to their squad.

After last season’s sixth-place finish captain Mitchell is aiming higher. Hussain and Samuel Cuconits could make their Huntly debuts against Gordonians, while Nick is set to arrive from Adelaide next week.

Mitchell said: “Irtaza will bring extra pace to our attack and we’ve struggled in the last couple of seasons with our batting.

“So the target with Sam and Nick coming in is to get a bit of extra strength in our batting line-up.

“Their experience and skills can help the club all-round, they come from Australia which is a major cricketing nation and it’s a different ball game over there.

“It will be good to get their input at training as well as on matchdays.

“We’re targeting the top of the table, we’ve got players and a squad that is more than capable of competing for the league.

“I always like to set high targets for the season to give the players something to aim for.”

Gordonians finished third last term and Mayank Bhandari’s charges will be hoping for another strong campaign.

Shire look for title charge

Elsewhere, Aberdeenshire start their season against Kinloch at Mannofield.

Skipper Kenny Reid is targeting the title and promotion back to the Eastern Premier Division.

He said: “The aim this year has to be the title. The younger boys are another year older and more experienced.

“They have been told the expectancy is that we should be looking to win the league and then hopefully the play-off to return to the Eastern Premier.

Aberdeenshire Kenny Reid holding a cricket bat over his shoulders.
Promotion is the target for Aberdeenshire captain Kenny Reid.

“There will be tough, close games and in those big matches we can’t be relying on two or three guys.

“Everyone has to step up and the onus is on everyone to take more responsibility. It has to be a real team effort.

“We know what our aim is but there is a long way to go and a lot of hard work ahead of us if we are to achieve our goal.”

Meanwhile, Stoneywood-Dyce 2nds make the trip to Forfar to tackle Strathmore.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]