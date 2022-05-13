Zach Dynamite gunning for Wrestlezone Undisputed title glory in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ring star Zach Dynamite is determined to make a long-term dream come true by securing the Wrestlezone Undisputed title in Aberdeen.

Dynamite will go head to head with defending champion Damien and Aspen Faith in a three-way title match at the Northern Hotel on Saturday.

The hotly-anticipated clash for the most prestigious belt in Wrestlezone tops the bill at Aberdeen Anarchy.

Foundation of the Future leader Dynamite vowed to lift the Undisputed crown more than a decade ago when he first stepped into the ring.

It was a target that helped Dynamite emerge through a succession of injury setbacks including concussion, torn ligaments and a broken collar bone.

Now that day of destiny has arrived.

Dynamite said: “Winning the Undisputed title would mean everything to me.

“In 2011 I made a vow that one day I would be the Undisputed Champion.

“For the last 11 years I have never forgotten that.

“Having that goal that I would one day be Undisputed champion helped me through troubled times and injures.

“There have been a lot of injuries. I have had concussions, strained all the ligaments in my right knee and broke my collar bone.

“Wrestling is so tough because your body has to go through so much unnatural things.

“The ring is solid and you also get tossed over the top rope. It is such a demanding sport with unique risks.

“Winning the Undisputed title would be the culmination of more than 10 years’ work.”

Too close to call for Undisputed belt

Dynamite, Damien and Aspen Faith are renowned as three of the best technical, and exciting, stars in Wrestlezone.

Damien is the longest-serving Undisputed Champion ever and the title is the only one Aspen Faith has not won in Wrestlezone.

For the first time in Wrestlezone history, there were co-winners at the Regal Rumble at the Northern Hotel in March.

Dynamite and Faith were both declared victorious after eliminating one another at the same time at the last man standing Regal Rumble.

The winner of the Regal Rumble earned the right to fight for the Undisputed belt at Aberdeen Anarchy.

With Dynamite and Faith both winning – that set up the three-way title showdown.

Dynamite said: “This is the biggest Aberdeen Anarchy main event of all time.

“It features the three greatest talents to ever come out of Wrestlezone.

“It is a huge match as we are vying to see who is the best of the best.

“Whenever any of us wrestle, it is a 50-50 and can go either way.

“I believe fans are excited because it is too tough to call.

“There is no clear winner, no clear favourite.

“It is a wildcard situation where anyone can realistically win this match.

“This match is very unpredictable, which makes it exciting.”

Dynamite shines against legend PAC

It is three years since the last Aberdeen Anarchy due to the coronavirus pandemic.

One of the highlights of the 2019 event was a superb match between Dynamite and former WWE and current AEW star PAC.

Although Dynamite was eventually pinned, it was after one of the best match-ups ever witnessed in Wrestlezone.

Dynamite insists his performance in that bout against PAC delivered a moment of clarity that paved the way to the Undisputed title shot.

He said: “The match with PAC was a coming out party for me in many ways.

“Everyone always thought of me as a good wrestler.

“However, I think the fact I could go toe to toe with Pac, one of the best wrestlers in the world, on such a big stage made everyone see me at another level.

“In many ways, after the match with PAC I also saw myself at another level.

“After that match, I thought: ‘this is my time to be Wrestlezone Undisputed champion’.

“I was in the locker room and there was that moment of reflection where I realised I’m pretty good at wrestling.

“In many ways it was a wake up call for me to realise my own potential and not be held back.

“If I want to be the best and achieve everything I want, I just need to go for it and reach for the stars.

“It has been a long journey as I began training in 2010 and nine months later started on shows.

“I’m glad it was a long journey because it is the best version of me that is fighting for the Undisputed title.”

It's been a long road, one we started as friends, but with the more successful we got in our wrestling careers, the more that friendship changed…..and died May 14th it's not about the past, it's about my future. https://t.co/wlcqPw8Bfp — Zach Dynamite (@DanielZD93) May 10, 2022

Foundation of the Future go for glory

Dynamite formed Foundation of the Future with Ryan Riley and Bruiser Brad Evans.

Aberdeen Anarchy could deliver more major title glory for Foundation of the Future.

Riley and Bruiser Evans will face Crusher Craib and Connor Molloy for the Tag Team title.

Dynamite said: “When starting Foundation of the Future, the goal was very much that it is our time to run the show.

“I feel it is our time now.

“Wrestlezone in many ways is being carried on the back of Foundation of the Future.”

A packed bill at Aberdeen Anarchy

In the other matches, Captain Alan Sterling will face Caleb Valhalla for the Tri-Counties title.

Scotty Swift, Umar Mohammed and a ‘mystery partner’ will battle William Sterling and The Outfit.

Evan Young will fight Bryan Tucker with Wrestlezone legend Johnny Lions making a welcome return as a guest referee.

In a Singapore Cane match, Mikkey Vago will go against Ronan King.

Chris Archer will face Krobar.

In a battle to be number one contender for the Tag Team title, Mr P and Shaun Johnson will face Lou King Sharp and Krieger.

There will be two VIP ticket-holder matches – Blue Thunder will fight Rhys Dawkins, and Air Myles will battle Alastor Kharon.

Doors open at 5.30pm for VIP ticket holders and 6.30pm for general admission ticket holders.

The main show begins at 7pm.

VIP tickets are £20, general £15 and under-14s- £12.