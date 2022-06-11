Commonwealth Games selection a ‘dream come true’ for Orkney’s Sarah MacPhail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Commonwealth Games selection a ‘dream come true’ for Orkney’s Sarah MacPhail

By Jamie Durent
June 11, 2022, 6:00 am
Sarah MacPhail. Photo by Paul Greenwood/BPI/Shutterstock (10340978m)
Sarah MacPhail. Photo by Paul Greenwood/BPI/Shutterstock (10340978m)

Being picked to go to the Commonwealth Games is a dream come true for Orkney netball favourite Sarah MacPhail.

She was named in the 12-strong squad for Birmingham on Wednesday, alongside team captain Claire Maxwell who hails from Turriff.

MacPhail, who plays in the Netball Superleague for Strathclyde Sirens, grew up playing the sport in Orkney before moving on to the player pathway programme in Aberdeen.

She captained youth squads and played at the 2019 Netball World Cup, putting her on the right track for Games selection.

“It’s so exciting,” said MacPhail. “It really is a dream come true. Finally being able to share the information with family, friends and the community is just overwhelming. Being able to show your joy is incredible.

“It’s one of the pinnacles, along with the World Cup, of Netball so to get to that milestone is what everyone dreams of. To be part of the greater Team Scotland too is incredible and I can’t wait to get the journey started.

Sarah MacPhail in action at the 2019 Netball World Cup. Photo by Ryan Browne/BPI/Shutterstock (10333620bp)
Sarah MacPhail in action at the 2019 Netball World Cup. Photo by Ryan Browne/BPI/Shutterstock 

“The next few weeks will be busy but exciting. It’ll be continuing the full-time netball programme and making sure everything is in place, so when that first whistle goes we know we can handle any situation.

“Having the trust and backing from every single player on court is so important. The games are in quick succession so everyone has a role to play, whether they come on for five or 15 minutes.

“We’ve got so much trust in each other and that’s the most important thing in a team sport.”

MacPhail is part of a strong Team Scotland contingent who play their club netball for the Sirens. They finished eighth in this year’s Superleague and that familiarity with one another is sure to help them heading into the Games.

“This is my first Commonwealth Games and I think it’s seven out of the 12 of us haven’t been before,” added MacPhail. “This is all quite a new experience for us.

“But there’s 10 of us that play for the national side in the Vitality Superleague, so we’ve been part of big leagues before, just not following a four-year cycle for the Commonwealth Games.

“Anyone who’s not been involved (with the Sirens) at club level filters in so easily. It’s just 12 girls with similar dedication and similar mindsets – we’re there to compete and do the best we can. It all falls into place so seamlessly.

“Although we’re a new squad to this, we’ve got incredible passion and big ambitions for the Games.”

