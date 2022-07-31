Commonwealth Games round-up: Hat-trick of track medals for north athletes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Commonwealth Games round-up: Hat-trick of track medals for north athletes

By Jamie Durent
July 31, 2022, 10:00 pm Updated: August 1, 2022, 7:04 am
Neil Fachie and Lewis Stewart, right, with tandem sprint victors James Ball and Matt Rotherham. Lewis Stewart and Neil Fachie congratulate victorious pair Matt Rotherham and James Ball. Photo by John Walton/PA Wire
Neil Fachie and Lewis Stewart, right, with tandem sprint victors James Ball and Matt Rotherham. Lewis Stewart and Neil Fachie congratulate victorious pair Matt Rotherham and James Ball. Photo by John Walton/PA Wire

Aberdeen paracyclist Neil Fachie admitted he did not have the legs to chase down a sixth Commonwealth Games gold medal in the tandem sprint.

He had won the title twice previously but was unable to complete a hat-trick, with Wales’ James Ball and Fachie’s former pilot Matt Rotherham taking gold in London.

Fachie was in imperious form in his heat, setting a new Games record to qualify fastest for the semi-finals. He and pilot Lewis Stewart then won the first two races against Welsh pair Lloyd Steffan and Alex Pope to make the final.

He had secured his fifth gold medal on Friday, coming from behind in dramatic fashion to win the Tandem B 1km time trial.

“I’ll be honest, warming up for it this afternoon my legs weren’t there,” said Fachie. “I didn’t tell Lewis and hoped adrenaline would come through on the day.

Lewis Stewart and Neil Fachie congratulate victorious pair Matt Rotherham and James Ball. Photo by John Walton/PA Wire.
Lewis Stewart and Neil Fachie congratulate victorious pair Matt Rotherham and James Ball at the Commonwealth Games cycling in London. Photo by John Walton/PA Wire.

“I gave it my all and I’m sorry to everyone. I’ll hold my hands up. Lewis was phenomenal and deserved a gold medal.

“Look at that show out there. It’s about getting this out there in the mainstream – people watching tandem-racing at the highest level. It’s proper good racing.

“Those boys (Ball and Rotherham) deserved it. They were phenomenal. We pushed them as hard as we could.”

Aberdeenshire rider Neah Evans burst onto the world stage with a bronze in the points race four years ago and went one better with a silver on the track this time around.

Evans, who won bronze in the individual pursuit on Saturday, fought her way back into the race to take a hard-earned second spot behind Australia’s Georgia Baker.

“It was hard work,” said Evans. “Normally you’d think individual pursuit would be harder but that points race went on and on.

Neah Evans goes head-to-head with Georgia Baker on the line in the Commonwealth Games. Photo by Garry Bowden/Shutterstock (13057718bu)
Neah Evans goes head-to-head with Georgia Baker on the line. Photo by Garry Bowden/Shutterstock 

“From the first sprint it exploded and there was people everywhere. I was going to say organised chaos but it wasn’t that organised!

“The crowd was unreal – the sheer volume. Normally you can hear the coach shout instructions. Not this time. It was great fun.

“I’ll go out on Monday and race as hard as I can. I’ve clearly got good legs and I’ll see what I can do.”

She still has the scratch race, road race and time trial to come before the end of the Games.

Ellie Stone and Aileen McGlynn went in the final of the women’s Tandem B 1km time trial, on the back of their silver in the sprint on Friday.

Ellie Stone, left, with Aileen McGlynn, second left, with their Commonwealth Games silver medals. Photo by Patrick Khachfe/JMP/Shutterstock (13056361au)
Ellie Stone, left, with Aileen McGlynn, second left, with their Commonwealth Games silver medals. Photo by Patrick Khachfe/JMP/Shutterstock 

The duo had appeared set to beat the time recorded by English pair Sophia Unwin and Georgia Holt, being ahead of the pack with 250m to go, but fell narrowly short by 0.024s in the final lap. Jessica Gallagher of Australia then surged through for gold in the final round to knock Aviemore’s Stone and McGlynn down into bronze.

“I’m a little bit disappointed in that one, just because I know what we could have got,” said Stone. “But I’m super happy to have got through it.

“It’s been so good to work with Aileen. I’ve learned a lot about racing and I’ve picked up skills I thought would have taken ages.”

Alness’ Kyle Gordon was involved in the terrifying crash at the velodrome, which saw England’s Matt Walls and Isle of Man’s Matt Bostock, plus spectators, requiring medical attention.

The crash occurred during the qualification for the men’s scratch race, which saw the remainder of the morning session abandoned as the velodrome was cleared.

Gordon was treated for a shoulder injury at the venue and was unable to compete in the final of the event in the evening session.

Forres’ Lauren Bell was in action in the 500m time trial, finishing in an impressive sixth spot after recording a time of 33.954s.

North Kessock squash star Greg Lobban advanced to the last eight of the men’s singles, after a topsy-turvy 3-2 win over Malaysia’s Chee Wern Yuen. He will face Saurav Ghosal on Monday at 2.15pm.

His fellow Highlander Alan Clyne could not make it two out of two though, as he was defeated by Wales’ Joel Makin 3-0.

Paddy Kelly and Jacob Henry were involved as the Scotland rugby sevens squad finished in sixth place. They beat Kenya 22-12 in the 5-8 semi-final, before a 24-19 defeat to Samoa brought the curtain down on their competition.

Turriff’s netball captain Claire Maxwell was in action for the Thistles, as Scotland took on Wales in their crunch pool game at the NEC. Scotland were always playing catch-up but despite a late fourth-quarter surge, they went down 48-42.

Banchory swimmer Tom Beeley missed out on a place in the final of the men’s 200m butterfly, coming third in his heat.

