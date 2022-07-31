Commonwealth Games: Aberdeenshire cyclist Neah Evans picks up second medal in 25km points race

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Neah Evans picked up her second medal of the Commonwealth Games with silver in the women’s points race in the velodrome.

In the event Evans took bronze in four years ago in Australia, the Aberdeenshire rider went one better this time around with 36 points in the mammoth race.

Australian Georgia Baker was in control for large spells of the race and triumphed with 55 points, however Evans delivered a gutsy display to make herself a force in the race and pushed Baker right to the end.

It follows the bronze medal she picked up in the individual pursuit on Friday and she still has the scratch race, time trial and road race to come.

It's a SILVER for Neah Evans!! 🥈 Evans takes the silver in the Women's 25km Points Race!! Stunning performance 👏 pic.twitter.com/yXg8HSkrcw — Team Scotland (@Team_Scotland) July 31, 2022