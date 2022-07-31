Commonwealth Games: Aberdeenshire cyclist Neah Evans picks up second medal in 25km points race

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Other sports

Commonwealth Games: Aberdeenshire cyclist Neah Evans picks up second medal in 25km points race

By Jamie Durent
July 31, 2022, 4:45 pm Updated: August 1, 2022, 6:11 am
Aberdeenshire rider Neah Evans. Photo by MI News/NurPhoto/Shutterstock (13057643l)
Aberdeenshire rider Neah Evans. Photo by MI News/NurPhoto/Shutterstock (13057643l)

Neah Evans picked up her second medal of the Commonwealth Games with silver in the women’s points race in the velodrome.

In the event Evans took bronze in four years ago in Australia, the Aberdeenshire rider went one better this time around with 36 points in the mammoth race.

Australian Georgia Baker was in control for large spells of the race and triumphed with 55 points, however Evans delivered a gutsy display to make herself a force in the race and pushed Baker right to the end.

It follows the bronze medal she picked up in the individual pursuit on Friday and she still has the scratch race, time trial and road race to come.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]