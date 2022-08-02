Aberdeen swimmer Toni Shaw takes fourth in individual medley final at Commonwealth Games

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen swimmer Toni Shaw took fourth in the final of the S10 200m individual medley at the Commonwealth Games.

Shaw, who won S9 1oom bronze on Friday, stepped up a class to compete in the final and finished creditably just outside the medals.

She had been in touching distance of second at the 100m mark but faded slightly on the breaststroke leg of the race.

Shaw touched home in a time of 2:39.39, with Australia’s Jasmine Greenwood taking the gold.

Earlier on Tuesday evening, Stornoway swimmer Kara Hanlon finished eighth in the final of the 100m breaststroke.