Aberdeen swimmer Toni Shaw pleased with efforts as she takes fourth in second Commonwealth Games final

Aberdeen swimmer Toni Shaw was happy with her efforts in the final of S10 200m individual medley after claiming a creditable fourth.

Shaw, who won bronze in the S9 100m freestyle on Friday, stepped up a class to compete in the final and was in with a shout of a medal at the halfway stage.

She faded slightly on the breaststroke leg of the race, something she hopes to improve, but finished well in a time of 2:39.39.

“I would have liked the time to be a bit quicker but the place I got, I was going to come fourth or fifth,” she said. “To come fourth, I’m quite happy.

“I stepped up a class and I was just super-excited to get to race again. I’ve been waiting every day; cheering on is amazing but being part of it and racing is so much better.

“The third leg, the breaststroke, is always awful. I say I’m going to improve it every time but it never seems to happen! So maybe next year it’ll get a bit better.

“I would obviously have liked to swim faster but I’m sure every swimmer who doesn’t get a PB says that. I’ve really enjoyed everything so after my break, I’ll come back and start again.”

Shaw’s parents Shona and Martin appear to have enjoyed the Games experience as much as she has, with the trio sharing a moment after Friday’s result in the 100m freestyle.

“They have been having an amazing time,” said Shaw. “On my days off they’ve been sending me pictures of them doing all these amazing things.

“They’ve been to the weightlifting and the netball. They were at Scotland House the other day getting loads of free stuff.

“I’m seeing them tomorrow and coming back to the pool tomorrow night to cheer everybody on.”

Earlier on Wednesday evening in the pool, Lewis swimmer Kara Hanlon went in the final of the women’s 100m breaststroke.

The 25-year-old set out with a strong first 50m but faded in the second half, coming eighth in a time of 1:08.67.

She had also made the final of the 50m breaststroke during the Games and while her performances in the finals were not what she had hoped for, she took a lot from the experience of being at her first major international event.

“I’ve got a lot to learn from that,” said Hanlon. “It wasn’t quite what I wanted and where I’ve been this season but I’ll take the experience and the opportunity.

“It was a pretty stacked field. All the girls are so lovely, we had fun in the call-room and had a pact that we’d all come together in lane four at the end. I absolutely loved every minute of it.

“I always wanted to make both finals so I’m ecstatic to have done that, to put those swims in under pressure. The two finals weren’t where I wanted to be but all I can do is learn from it.

“Having been in the sport so long, it’s nice to still get new experiences. I’m so grateful and happy to have been here.”

At the NEC on Tuesday afternoon, Turriff’s Claire Maxwell and Sarah MacPhail were on the losing side as Scotland were beaten 78-34 by Jamaica in their third netball pool game.

The Thistles, who are chasing their first win at the Games, are in action again at 6pm on Wednesday against Barbados.

Garioch judoka Andrew McWatt, who was a late call-up to the Games, will fight in the 100kg category on Wednesday at Coventry Arena.