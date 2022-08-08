Inverness squash star Greg Lobban wins bronze as he and Rory Stewart triumph in doubles contest at Commonwealth Games

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Inverness squash favourite Greg Lobban has won a bronze medal alongside Rory Stewart in the men’s doubles at the Commonwealth Games.

Facing Chee Wern Yuen and Eoin Yow Ng of Malaysia, the Scottish duo took the the nail-biting first game 11-10 before holding their nerve to take the second – and the match – 11-6.

Lobban and Stewart had come off second-best in their semi-final against England on Sunday and the former had lost in the bronze medal match four years ago.

But there was to be no repeat this time around, as they recorded Scotland’s first squash medal at the Games since 1998, when Peter Nicol won the men’s singles and picked up bronze in the doubles alongside Stuart Cowie.

The Malaysian pair had given James Willstrop and Declan James a fright in Sunday’s semi-final, with their speed around the court and shot-power causing England problems.

But the two sides went stroke for stroke with each other in the first game, with a couple of key backhands into the corner from Stewart earning Scotland points.

There was little give in the relentless pace and Scotland saved a game ball before stealing it themselves 11-10 on a video review.

The speed of the game appeared to be suiting Lobban and Stewart and they showed no signs of slowing down, forcing errors from Ng and Yuen to take a 6-4 lead in the second.

There was to be no fightback from the Malaysians though, as Scotland surged on to take the game 11-6 and a brilliant bronze medal.