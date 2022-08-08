Inverness squash star Greg Lobban wins bronze as he and Rory Stewart triumph in doubles contest at Commonwealth Games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Inverness squash star Greg Lobban wins bronze as he and Rory Stewart triumph in doubles contest at Commonwealth Games

By Jamie Durent
August 8, 2022, 11:51 am Updated: August 8, 2022, 7:23 pm
Greg Lobban and Rory Stewart during the men's doubles semi-final at the University of Birmingham. Photo by Jeff Holmes/JSHPIX/Shutterstock (13074581d)
Greg Lobban and Rory Stewart during the men's doubles semi-final at the University of Birmingham. Photo by Jeff Holmes/JSHPIX/Shutterstock (13074581d)

Inverness squash favourite Greg Lobban has won a bronze medal alongside Rory Stewart in the men’s doubles at the Commonwealth Games.

Facing Chee Wern Yuen and Eoin Yow Ng of Malaysia, the Scottish duo took the the nail-biting first game 11-10 before holding their nerve to take the second – and the match – 11-6.

Lobban and Stewart had come off second-best in their semi-final against England on Sunday and the former had lost in the bronze medal match four years ago.

But there was to be no repeat this time around, as they recorded Scotland’s first squash medal at the Games since 1998, when Peter Nicol won the men’s singles and picked up bronze in the doubles alongside Stuart Cowie.

The Malaysian pair had given James Willstrop and Declan James a fright in Sunday’s semi-final, with their speed around the court and shot-power causing England problems.

Scotland's Greg Lobban (second left) and Rory Stewart during the men's squash doubles bronze medal match. Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Wire
Scotland’s Greg Lobban, second left, and Rory Stewart during the men’s squash doubles bronze medal match. Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Wire

But the two sides went stroke for stroke with each other in the first game, with a couple of key backhands into the corner from Stewart earning Scotland points.

There was little give in the relentless pace and Scotland saved a game ball before stealing it themselves 11-10 on a video review.

The speed of the game appeared to be suiting Lobban and Stewart and they showed no signs of slowing down, forcing errors from Ng and Yuen to take a 6-4 lead in the second.

There was to be no fightback from the Malaysians though, as Scotland surged on to take the game 11-6 and a brilliant bronze medal.

