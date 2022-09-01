Olympic champion Tom Pidcock to lead INEOS Grenadiers in Tour of Britain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Other sports

Olympic champion Tom Pidcock to lead INEOS Grenadiers in Tour of Britain

By Sophie Goodwin
September 1, 2022, 5:00 pm
Olympic champion Tom Pidcock has been confirmed for the Tour of Britain. (Photo by Alex Broadway/SWpix.com/Shutterstock)
Olympic champion Tom Pidcock has been confirmed for the Tour of Britain. (Photo by Alex Broadway/SWpix.com/Shutterstock)

Olympic champion and Tour de France stage winner Tom Pidcock will make his eagerly-anticipated return to the Tour of Britain in Aberdeen this weekend.

Pidcock will be part of home fan-favourites INEOS Grenadiers’ line-up at the race, which gets underway in Aberdeen on Sunday.

The Granite City marks the start of the race, which will begin on Union Street before heading out to Inverurie, Alford, Ballater and finishing at the Glenshee Ski Centre, for a total distance of 181.3km.

The 23-year-old sealed his reputation as one of the world’s most exciting riders in the sport when he soloed to win atop the famed climb of Alpe d’Huez during last month’s Tour de France.

That victory added to his triumphs in the Olympic Games cross country mountain bike race at Tokyo 2020 and UCI World Cyclo-Cross Championships in February.

Great Britain’s Tom Pidcock after winning the gold medal in the men’s cross country mountain biking at the Olympic Games in Japan. (Photo byPA Wire)

Pidcock previously competed in his national tour in 2018, when he finished sixth atop Whinlatter Pass in Cumbria en route to placing 17th overall aged just 20.

This year’s Tour will visit Durham, the city in which he soloed to a memorable win in the 2017 edition of the Tour Series aged just 17, on stage three.

The race will then notably return to his home county of Yorkshire for the first time since 2009 a day later.

He will line-up alongside his INEOS Grenadiers team-mate Richie Porte at the race. Porte, whose participation was confirmed on Friday, will end his 13-year professional career at the UK’s leading cycling event.

Former world champion Michael Kwiatkowsi, who finished second overall in 2014, and Andrey Amador, a top-10 finisher three years ago, will both return to the race to play a supporting role for Pidcock.

INEOS Grenadiers line-up (left to right): Omar Fraile; Richie Porte; Tom Pidcock; Michal Kwiatkowski; Magnus Sheffield; Andrey Amador.

The team’s line-up is completed by debutants Omar Fraile, a two-time King of the Mountains winner at the Vuelta a Espana, and Magnus Sheffield.

The 2022 race starts in Aberdeen on Sunday September 4 and culminates with what promises to be a spectacular finale on the Isle of Wight eight stages later on September 11.

Along the way riders will tackle stages in the Scottish Borders, North East England, North Yorkshire, Nottinghamshire, Gloucestershire and Dorset.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Other sports

Tour of Britain race director Mick Bennett. Photo by Alex Broadway/SWpix.com
Tour of Britain return to Aberdeen driven by enthusiasm for cycling, says race director…
Zoey Clark after her 400m semi-final at the Commonwealth Games. Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Wire
Athletics: Aberdeen sprinter Zoey Clark reflects on rollercoaster 2022 season
Deeside Thistle member Arabella Blackburn.
Deeside Thistle cycling club hoping young talent will be inspired by Tour of Britain…
0
Aimi Kenyon
Aimi Kenyon on brink of podium as north bikers shine on World Championship stage…
Martin Mueller was the men's winner of the half marathon. Picture by Chris Sumner
Athletics: Run Banchory declared a huge success
Beauly's Oliver Stewart with his trophy after winning at Thruxton on Saturday.
Delight for Beauly ace Oliver Stewart as he stays strong to score maiden F4…
0
Stoneywood Dyce batter Ewan Davidson
Cricket: A case of what might have been as Stoneywood-Dyce round off season with…
Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson has turned professional. Photo by Paul Gilfeather.
Aberdeen teenage boxer turns professional and has already sparred with a former world champion
0
Bethany McCully (right) with Aimi Kenyon.
Three Highland mountain bikers aiming for World Championship glory in France
0
Tour de France stage winner Dylan Teuns, who will be riding the Tour of Britain next week
Tour de France stage winner Dylan Teuns confirmed for Tour of Britain

More from Press and Journal

Burra lifeboat was sent out to find the boat.
Coastguard uses 'detective work' to find boat aground in 'communication blackspot' off Skye
Tui flight
'Treated less than animals to slaughter': Diabetic man refused bottle of water after 'shambolic'…
0
Paul O'Hara won the Scottish PGA title in 2019 after three successive second place finishes.
Paul O'Hara in control at West Kilbride as he seeks second Scottish PGA title
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Shetland live streamed council meetings Picture shows; Shetland council chamber. Lerwick. Supplied by Shetland Islands Council Date; Unknown
Shetland Council to stream meetings live online
0
Moray Council dredger the Selkie has upped its working days but continues to be plagued by maintenance issues.
30 days work in three months - and that's an improvement for the Moray…
1
Post Thumbnail
Ferrari Roma a grand tour de force
0