Banchory skiers Neil and Andrew Simpson double up at Scottish Sports Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Other sports

Banchory skiers Neil and Andrew Simpson double up at Scottish Sports Awards

By Jamie Durent
December 7, 2022, 11:10 pm
Neil Simpson and Andrew Simpson at the Paralympics
Neil Simpson, pictured right, and his guide Andrew Simpson of Great Britain celebrate during the Para Alpine Skiing Men's Super-G Vision Impaired of Beijing 2022 Winter Paraympic Games. Photo: Shutterstock

Banchory skiing brothers Neil and Andrew Simpson doubled up with two honours at the Scottish Sports Awards.

The pair burst onto the scene this year with stellar performances on the world stage and were named para athlete of the year and sportsperson of the year, at an awards ceremony in Edinburgh on Wednesday night.

Neil, who was born with the visual impairment Nystagmus, is guided by his brother Andrew and the pair followed up a world silver medal with gold and bronze at the Winter Paralympics.

In doing so they became the first British men to win a gold at a Winter Games and were awarded MBEs in the 2022 birthday honours list.

Neil and Andrew are currently in Canada training and were therefore unable to make the ceremony.

They took the para athlete of the year prize in the first batch of prizes earlier in the evening but capped the event off by winning the Lonsdale Trophy for sportsperson of the year.

“It’s been a big year and to be nominated for this is another huge thing. At the start of the year, we didn’t think any of this was going to happen,” Andrew told the Press and Journal this week.

“It’s pretty much gone as well as we could have hoped for. To go to the World Championships, get second, then go to the Games and do what we did, it couldn’t have gone better.”

“To be put on the same page as a lot of the other people who have been nominated – there’s some other amazing athletes and you just have to look at some of the previous winners to know it’s a huge honour to be nominated.”

Elsewhere, Eilish McColgan won sporting moment of the year, for her memorable 10,000m victory at the Commonwealth Games.

After winning Great Britain’s first curling gold in 20 years at the Winter Olympics, Eve Muirhead, Vicky Wright, Jen Dodds, Hailey Duff and Mili Smith were named team of the year.

Niamh Mitchell was named young athlete of the year for becoming Scotland’s first female boxer to win a major international title. Jake Wightman, who won World Championship gold and Commonwealth silver in the 1,500m, was named male athlete of the year.

David Murdoch took the coach of the year award, after success at European, World and Olympic level for Team GBs curlers.

Cuminestown track cyclist Neah Evans was pipped to the female athlete of the year award by runner Laura Muir, after her four medals in four finals this summer.

Raza Sadiq of Glasgow’s Active Life Club won the community hero of the year award and Rosebank Primary in Dundee won the school sport award. Falkirk Junior Bike Club took the club sport honour.

Scottish Handball were presented with the governing body prize and North Berwick’s GEO Foundation won the sustainability in sport award.

Scottish Sports Awards: The individual north nominees in their own words

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Other sports

Runners of all ages took part in the latest Banchory Boxing Day fun run. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson [POTW]
'I just enjoy seeing the community come together': The story behind the Banchory Boxing…
Rebecca Morrison and her team in action at the European Curling Championships 2022, Östersund, Sweden. Image: WCF/Celine Stucki
Aberdeen's Rebecca Morrison on 'massive year of progress' where she took on weight of…
Ahoy Senor ridden by Derek Fox during the Betway Mildmay Novices' Chase during Ladies Day at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool. Picture date: Friday April 8, 2022.
The north-east owners aiming for Gold Cup glory with Ahoy Senor
Inverness City boxers George Stewart, left, and Calum Turnbull put on an exhibition bout in Elgin last weekend. Image: Peter Faber
Inverness pro boxers get unique exhibition chance in front of packed Elgin crowd
Michael Leask. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Cricket: Michael Leask looks ahead to big 2023 on world stage for Scotland
Scotland's Stuart Armstrong meets representatives from Dyce Boys Club, including Len Nicol, after his transfer to Southampton from Celtic triggered a six-figure payment to the grassroots club. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Sports Awards 2023: Len Nicol's 42-year Dyce Boys Club commitment earns him Lifetime…
Baltimore Ravens linebacker David Ojabo. Image: Shutterstock.
'It was a dream come true' - Westhill-raised American football player David Ojabo makes…
Fraser Wilkinson (left) with coach Paul Gordon.
Fraser Wilkinson aiming to carry on upward trajectory in bid for Scotttish super welterweight…
Several north of Scotland sports teams are facing a weekend kicking their heels due to the inclement weather.
The state of play with north sports teams' fixtures as cold snap wreaks havoc…
Aberdeen darts player Shaun McDonald. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Darts: Shaun McDonald delighted to seal Lakeside return

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

The crash occurred before 2am today.
Section of A99 closed following one-vehicle crash north of Wick
Fraserburgh Academy pupils rehearsing for the Rock Challenge at AECC in 2007. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Rock Challenge: The 'fantastic' schools performing arts competition that changed lives
A crucifix on a book against the background of a written school board
New year, new rules? Should unelected religious representatives sit on education committees?
New Peterhead signings Glenn Gabriel, left, and Daniel Fosu. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead got lift from new signings against Montrose, says boss David Robertson
Brora Ranger's forward, Andrew Macrae.
Brora's Andrew Macrae looking forward to return to action
Today's students are the leaders of tomorrow (Image: Matej Kastelic/Shutterstock)
Chris Moule: Here's 'why' entrepreneurial universities make a big difference to society
Clapping and thank yous alone won't save our NHS (Image: PPandV/Shutterstock)
Scott Begbie: Stop gaslighting us and fund the NHS properly
Tornagrain is a new community, located between Inverness and Nairn (Image: Moray Estates)
Andrew Howard: Working together is the key to building places people want to live…
Scotland's Finn Russell excels for Racing 92, but has been dropped by Scotland.
Neil Drysdale: Here's what would brighten up 2023 for Scottish sports fans - even…
Cfine rural poverty
'Rural poverty is a widespread problem': Cfine mobile foodbank looks to expand to help…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented